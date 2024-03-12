About Cookies on This Site

سلسلة شاشات LED للأماكن المغلقة فئة LSBE015 من إل جي

سلسلة شاشات LED للأماكن المغلقة فئة LSBE015 من إل جي

LSBE015-GD

سلسلة شاشات LED للأماكن المغلقة فئة LSBE015 من إل جي

()
LG سلسلة شاشات LED للأماكن المغلقة فئة LSBE015 من إل جي, LSBE015-GD
الميزات الرئيسية

  • قياس البكسل: 1.56 ملم
  • السطوع: 600 شمعة
  • سهولة التركيب والصيانة
  • تصميم متين للحواف
  • التوافق مع حلول برمجيات LG
  • تقييم IP: IP50 / IP50 (أمامي / خلفي)
سلسلة LSBE من شاشات LED للأماكن المغلقة

LSBE Indoor LED Series

*جميع الصور الواردة بهذه الصفحة لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

Improved Flatness and Easy Maintenance

استواء مُحسّن وصيانة سهلة

تستخدم LSBE وحدتين لتشكيل شاشة عرض واحدة، مما يساعد على تقليل الفجوات بين الوحدات مقارنة بشاشات العرض المكونة من وحدات متعددة، مما يمنحنا شاشة أكثر سلاسة مع فجوات أقل. علاوة على ذلك، بفضل هيكلها المتميز، تُسهِّل LSBE من الصيانة بشكل كبير.

 

Durable Frame Design

تصميم متين للحواف

تشتمل LSBE على هيكل من الألومنيوم يعمل على تعزيز المتانة ويسمح بالتشغيل المستقر، كما أن إطارها عالي القوة مما يجعلها متفوقة على الشاشات ذات الإطار البلاستيكي.

السطوع

ومع سطوع رائع يصل إلى 600 شمعة، فإنها تقدم المحتوى بوضوح وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، مما يجعلها مثاليًا لتحقيق رؤية داخلية مشرقة.

 

Brightness

التوافق مع حلول برمجيات LG

عند الاتصال بوحدة تحكم نظام CVBA من LG، تتوافق سلسلة LSBE مع حلول برمجيات LG بما في ذلك SuperSign CMS، ومساعد LED، وConnectedCare، وهي حلول تساعد العملاء على إدارة أعمالهم بالشكل المطلوب.

 

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

*يختلف مدى توفر خدمة "LG ConnectedCare" حسب المنطقة، ويجب شراؤها بشكل منفصل. لذا يرجى الاتصال بمندوب مبيعات LG في منطقتك للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل.
* المنتجات التي يمكن متابعتها من خلال LG ConnectedCare: اللوحة الرئيسية (درجة الحرارة، حالة الإشارة، FPGA Ver، حالة اتصال Ethernet)، بطاقة الاستلام (درجة الحرارة، طاقة LED)
* قد تختلف واجهة رسوميات المستخدم في إصدارات webOS المختلفة.
* تتطلب حلول برمجيات LG الشراء بشكل منفصل.

