About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro

65EP5G-B

شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro

مظهر أمامي مع صورة ملء الفراغات

حاصلة على جائزة iF للتصميم لعام 2021

شاشات UltraFine OLED Pro من إل جي

شاشات OLED متعددة الاستخدامات تتميز بألوان دقيقة ومخصصة لتناسب احتياجاتك

ارتق بمكان عملك من خلال استخدام شاشة 65EP5G OLED الاحترافية من إل جي التي تم تطويرها لتلبية مجموعة متنوعة من حالات الاستخدام وسير العمل في إنتاج المحتوى وما بعد الإنتاج والتوزيع. تعتمد سلسلة شاشات 65EP5G على إمكانات OLED من إل جي الحاصلة جائزة إيمي® للتكنولوجيا والهندسة وتتضمن ميزات ووظائف إضافية لتلبية احتياجات المحترفين.

صورة يظهر بها رجل يعمل على تحرير فيديو باستخدام اثنتين من شاشات 65EP5G إحداهما مثبتة على الجدار والأخرى على المكتب في مكان عمله.

*65 بوصة (65EP5G)
*جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

ألوان دقيقة
مع شاشات OLED العريضة

تسمح وظيفة المعايرة المتقدمة للشاشة بتحقيق الأداء المطلوب من حيث جودة الصورة بفضل برمجيات إل جي (SuperSign لتوازن اللون الأبيض). فهي تدعم الأجهزة القابلة للبرمجة 1D & 3D LUTs وملفات تعريف متعددة لدقة الألوان للانتقال السريع بين أوضاع المعايرة.

تتميز شاشات 65EP5G بالقدرة على مقارنة ومراقبة ألوان SDR وHDR على شاشة واحدة في نفس الوقت.

* جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

تتميز الشاشات بواجهات جاك مثل SDI وجينلوك وIP (SFP

واجهات مداخل/مخارج متنوعة

تتميز الشاشات بمجموعة متنوعة من واجهات المداخل التي تشمل HDMI وSDI رباعية الحلقات (BNC) وIP (SFP & RJ45). تتضمن صيغ IP المدعومة ST-2110 وST-2022-6. تتضمن الواجهة أيضًا مدخل جينلوك للاستخدام في تطبيقات البث والإنتاج الافتراضي.

* جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

It is easy to set up through a control bar equipped with various functions such as APL, TALLY, Function keys, Power, and a profile key that can use 10 custom shortcuts.

* جميع الصور لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

توفر لوحة التحكم اختصارات للوظائف وملفات العريف المستخدمة بشكل متكرر والتي تتميز بإعدادات مختلفة للشاشة وخيارات جودة الصورة. تتوفر أيضًا مجموعة متنوعة من الميزات التي يمكن للمستخدم اختيارها على الشاشة مثل العلامات والتكبير ومقاييس مستوى الصوت ونطاقات الموجة والمتجه.

* جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

لا

الملحقات

أساسية

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), IG(Installation Guide), Regulation Book

اختياري

لا

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, Korean

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L/B : 2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 8.7/8.9/8.9/11.6mm (On Bezel)

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1670 x 1108 x 200mm

مقبض

نعم

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1446.3 x 823.8 x 49mm (without Control Box) 1446.3 x 853.8 x 56.5mm (with Control Box)

أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1446.3 x 896.5 x 272mm

وزن العبوة

45.5Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

300 ×‏ 300 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

31Kg

الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

35Kg

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

غير متوفر

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

غير متوفر

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

لا

ErP / Energy Star

نعم / لا

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

غير متوفر

الحد الأقصى

470W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

غير متوفر

العادي

139W (IEC 62087)

إمكانات الاتصال (OLED PRO مخصَّص)

مدخل REF(Gen-Lock)

نعم

مدخل RJ45(GPI Remote)

نعم

مخرج RJ45(GPI Remote)

نعم

مدخل SDI

نعم (4 لكل وحدة)

مخرج SDI

نعم (4 لكل وحدة)

مدخل +SFP‎‏

نعم

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

شاشة OLED

السطوع

1000/900/500/180nit (APL 3%/10%/25%/100%)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

DCI-P3 99%

نسبة التباين

1,850,000:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

لا

العمر الافتراضي

30,000 ساعة (العادي)

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

تقنية لوحة العرض

شاشة OLED

رأسي/أفقي

لا/نعم

QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

غير متوفر

معدل التحديث

120 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

0.1ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

65

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 0%

الشفافية

غير متوفر

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

ضوء الشمس المباشر

غير متوفر

تصنيف الحماية IP

غير متوفر

توافق اللمس المتراكب

غير متوفر

حماية الطاقة

غير متوفر

معايرة ذكية

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

غير متوفر

إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

لا

مخرج الصوت

نعم

ميزة Daisy Chain

لا

مدخل جهاز العرض

لا

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

لا

مخرج IR

لا

مدخل RGB

لا

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

لا

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

لا

مدخل USB

USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

لا

Mobile CMS

لا

Promota

لا

SuperSign Cloud

لا

SuperSign CMS

لا

SuperSign Control+

لا

Supersign WB

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

لا

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

لا

مستشعر BLU

لا

المستشعر الحالي

لا

مروحة (مُدمج)

لا

مستشعر الرطوبة

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

8 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مستشعر البكسل

لا

مؤشر الطاقة

نعم

مستشعر الاقتراب

لا

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

نعم

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

لا

الميزات المخصَّصة - OLED PRO

المعايرة التابعة لجهة خارجية توافق البرامج

CalMAN - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

AFD (وصف التنسيق النشط)

لا

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

Auto, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, 13:9, 1.85:1, 2.35:1, 1:1

الصوت - Dolby Atmos

نعم

الصوت- مقياس المستوى

نعم

الصوت - وضع الصوت

لا

الصوت - اختيار المصدر

نعم

برامج المعايرة

SuperSign WB - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

تسمية توضيحية

نعم

ضبط الألوان

OLED Light, Brightness, Contrast, Chroma, Sharpness, Tint, White Balance Control

درجة حرارة الألوان

VAR Temp/9300K/6500K/5400K/3200K/D65(6504K)/C(6774K)/D-Cinema(6302K)

استيراد ملف LUT ثلاثي الأبعاد مخصَّص (عبر USB)

لا

DeltaE < 2

نعم

EOTF (وظيفة النقل الكهروضوئي)

Auto/User/1.9/2.2/2.4/2.6/SDR(Calibration)/ST.2084 PQ/BT.2100 HLG/HDR(Calibration)

Eyesafe Cetification

نعم

اللون الخاطئ

لا

مفتاح الوظائف

نعم

نطاق الألوان

HDR Gamut / SDR Gamut

Genlock

نعم

تحكُّم GPI (واجهة الأغراض العامة)

نعم

مراقبة HDR/SDR

نعم

نمط الإشارة الداخلي

نعم

LG Connect

نعم

الصانع

نعم

الصانع - صانع المركز

نعم

الصانع - مساحة الأمان

نعم

ذروة الإجادة

نعم

أحادي / أزرق فقط

نعم

أوضاع لوحة OLED (لمنع التصاق الصورة)

TPC Auto-dimming (Temporal Peak Luminance Control), Pixel Refresher, Screen Shift, Logo Luminance Adjustment, GSR Auto dimming (Global Sticky Reduction), CPC (Convex Power Control)

الخروج عن إطار الشاشة

Zero Scan, Over Scan, Under Scan

فلتر الذروة (مساعد تركيز الكاميرا)

لا

حفظ/ تحميل الملف الشخصي

نعم

اكتساب الأحمر/الأخضر/الأزرق

-768~255

تنسيق ألوان SDI

Auto, RGB444, YCbCr444, YCbCr422

Support Web API

نعم

Tally

نعم

رمز الوقت

نعم

مصفوفة النقل

نعم

UMD (تحت شاشة العرض)

نعم

تحليل الفيديو - نطاق المتجهات

نعم

تحليل الفيديو - موجي

نعم

نطاق الفيديو

لا

VPID

نعم

التكبير

x2~x5

الميزات - البرامج

طريقة ISM

نعم

إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

webOS 5.0

PBP

نعم (2 صورة بجانب صورة)

PIP

نعم

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.