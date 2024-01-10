About Cookies on This Site

شاشة Micro LED مقاس 136 بوصة من إل جي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

LAAA015-G2

شاشة Micro LED شاملة

In a luxurious meeting room with a wide conference table and a view of the scenery outside, there is a LG MAGNIT All-in-One, LAAA series, installed on the wall. The 136-inch LAAA screen vividly displays presentation materials for the meeting.

* جميع الصور الواردة بهذه الصفحة لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

تحسين الدقة البصرية باستخدام تقنية Micro Pixel

تقنية Micro Pixel Pitch الخاصة بـ LG MAGNIT توفر دقة بصرية رائعة. توفر شرائح LED المتقدمة دقة تفاصيل مذهلة وتحكمًا دقيقًا في الإضاءة، مما يوفر صورًا شديدة الوضوح على الشاشة. ومع التعبير اللوني الدقيق، يتم تقديم كل لون بوضوح وعمق مذهلين، مما يوفر تجربة بصرية واقعية. استمتع بدقة تقنية العرض مع LG MAGNIT.

 

LG MAGNIT All-in-One, LAAA series's modules come together to form a large screen that showcases precise colors and clear night views.

تعزيز التجانس مع تقنيةLST (معالجة الأسطح من LG)

تعمل تقنية نقل الرقائق ومعالجة الأسطح المبتكرة الخاصة بـ LG MAGNIT على تحسين تجانس اللون الأبيض وتقليل تشوه اللون من أي زاوية، مما يوفر تجارب مشاهدة حقيقية ودقيقة بزاوية واسعة. تضمن هذه التقنية تجانسًا ملحوظًا للألوان، مما يؤدي إلى جودة صورة فائقة.

 

While conventional LED screens distort colors (appearing red) at different wide angles, LG MAGNIT displays accurate results across the wide viewing angle.

* استنادًا إلى لافتات LED التقليدية من LG بدون تقنية نقل الرقائق ومعالجة الأسطح من LG.

تحقيق اللون الأسود العميق باستخدام تقنية الطلاء الأسود

إن طريقة LG MAGNIT المتقدمة والدقيقة لربط الرقائق صغيرة الحجم بشكل مباشر على لوحات الدوائر الإلكترونية جنبًا إلى جنب مع تقنية الطلاء الأسود والمسافات الصغيرة بين الرقائق واللوحة تمنحك صورة سوداء مذهلة مقارنة بشاشات LED من نوع SMD. وهذا ما يجعلها الخيار الأمثل لعرض المحتوى الذي يتطلب لونًا أسود عميقًا، مما يضمن أن تكون كل صورة غنية وزاهية وواقعية.

 

Traditional SMD-type LEDs have larger chips, and the casing color used for the LED chips gives the screen an overall gray appearance. In contrast, Micro LEDs directly embed micro-sized chips on the substrate, with the non-chip areas being black, resulting in deep representation of black color.

تجربة مشاهدة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي مع معالج Alpha 7

يتميز LG MAGNIT بمعالج Alpha 7 الذكي المتقدم الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي والذي يعمل على تحسين الوضوح والحدة لتقديم تجربة مشاهدة رائعة. تتيح تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة للمعالج التعرف على المحتوى وتحليله، وتخصيص إعدادات العرض لكل مشهد على حدة لإنشاء صورة واقعية وغامرة للغاية.

 

Through optimization by the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor, nebulae in the night sky appear more vibrant and exhibit enhanced sharpness.

People have a meeting while watching the display and listening sound with the built-in speakers of LAAA series, installed in the meeting room.

شاشة LED شاملة الاستخدامات مع مكبر صوت مدمج

سلسلة LAAA هي عبارة عن شاشة كبيرة مقاس 136 بوصة يتم تقديمها كحزمة شاملة بما في ذلك وحدة تحكم مدمجة ومكبر صوت مدمج. القضاء على الفكرة المغلوطة أن شاشات LED صعبة التركيب، فهي لا تتطلب توصيلات وحدة التحكم أو تكوين الوحدة. بعد عملية تثبيت بسيطة، كل ما عليك فعله هو تشغيل الشاشة بجهاز تحكم عن بعد مثل التلفزيون المنزلي.

 

Several tasks that can be done simultaneously are arranged through the LG webOS smart platform.

أداء عالي مع webOS

يمكن لنظام Quad Core SoC المدمج (نظام على رقاقة) تنفيذ عدة مهام في وقت واحد لتوفير تشغيل سلس للمحتوى. بالإضافة إلى أن منصة LG webOS الذكية تعمل على تحسين راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة المستخدم الرسومية السهلة وتوفر أدوات تطوير تطبيقات* بسيطة لـ SI و/أو للمطورين، مثل SDK (مجموعة تطوير البرمجيات) وSCAP والاستخدامات النموذجية.

* موقع webOS Signage Developer (http://webossignage.developer.lge.com)يوفر أدوات SDK ووثائق لإنشاء التطبيقات على لافتات LG الرقمية. هذا متاح فقط للشركاء.

عملية تركيب سهلة

قم بإنشاء شاشة LG MAGNIT AIO كاملة مع 5 وحدات من وحدات LDM المجمعة (وحدة عرض LED). يتم التكوين المسبق لوحدة مكونة من 30 وحدة مع إمكانية تقليل الفجوات بفضل عملية محاذاة الوحدات الاحترافية الخاصة بـ LG MAGNIT. أمسك الشاشة بإحكام من إطاراتها المُحسّنة وغطائها الخلفي، وقم بتوصيل كابل طاقة واحد (تيار متردد). وبعد ذلك، يمكنك تركيبها بشكل مُنظم بدون وصلات الطاقة المعقدة.

 

This consists of a total of 4 images showing the steps to mount the frame on the wall using the wall mount, attach the 5 units of an assembled LDM to the frame, assemble bezels, and connect AC power.

* يتطلب الأمر تثبيت البراغي أو تثبيت حامل/ملحقات الجدار بشكل إضافي.

وضع الاجتماع بالمكتب (Office Meeting)

باستخدام وضع Office Meeting، يمكنك بسهولة تكوين تفاصيل غرفة الاجتماعات مثل رقم الغرفة والوقت الحالي. كما تتضمن أيضًا ميزات مريحة مثل تبديل الإدخال التلقائي، ومؤقت العرض التقديمي، والإعدادات القابلة للضبط مثل السطوع التلقائي ووضع الصورة.

* يمكن للمستخدمين تمكين وضع Office Meeting في قائمة “الإعدادات البسيطة” (EZ Setting) في اللافتة.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the LAAA series.

متوافقة مع أنظمة التحكم في الصوت والصورة

سلسلة LAAA تدعم Crestron Connected®* من أجل التوافق العالي مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق التكامل السلس والتحكم الآلي**، مما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

* الإعداد الأوّلي من الشاشة مطلوب للتوافق مع Crestron Connected®. يجب شراء
** التحكم المستند إلى الشبكة
*** Crestron Connected® بشكل منفصل.

جهاز التحكم السحري عن بُعد (Magic Remote) لسهولة الاستخدام

باستخدام LG Magic Remote، يمكنك تحديد وتشغيل قائمة اللافتات تمامًا مثل استخدام الماوس ويمكن استخدام مؤشرها كمؤشر ليزر. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، من خلال زر "التجميد" المُضاف حديثًا على جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، يمكن للمستخدمين تجميد الشاشة مؤقتًا أثناء تبديل المحتويات على جهاز الكمبيوتر، حتى يتمكن المستخدمون من عقد اجتماعات دون انقطاع دون الكشف عن عملية التبديل.

 

The functions of the LG Magic Remote are shown in two images. The left image shows the Magic Remote’s function which allows it to be used as a laser pointer on the LAAA screen. The right image is the Freeze Function, and when the Freeze button on the Magic Remote is pressed, the LAAA screen installed on the conference room wall is paused and the contents of the PC can be changed without exposing its changing process.

* وظيفة التجميد متاحة فقط عند توصيل LAAA بإشارة إدخال خارجية.

حل مشاركة الشاشة (Screen Sharing) اللاسلكي من LG‏، وLG One:Quick Share

LG One: Quick Share هو حل لمشاركة الشاشة لاسلكيًا متاح من خلال سلسلة LAAA ووحدة نقل USB والتطبيق الخاص بها. يمكنك ببساطة مشاركة شاشة الكمبيوتر الشخصي على الشاشة باستخدام زر USB وشبكة Wi-Fi المضمنة*، كما يمكنك ضبط قيم الإعداد الأساسية (مستوى الصوت، ووضع الصورة، والسطوع التلقائي، وما إلى ذلك) للشاشة المتصلة بدون جهاز تحكم عن بعد. كما يساعدك وضع Office Meeting** على عرض جدول الأعمال والملاحظات قبل بدء الاجتماع.

 

"This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB dongle and sharing the personal screen for wireless screen sharing. The first image is for pairing the USB dongle and the LG digital signage, the second describes a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen wirelessly with the LAAA on the wall."

* يحتاج المستخدمون إلى إعداد SoftAP المُمكن في قائمة الشبكة الخاصة باللافتة.
** يمكن للمستخدمين تمكين وضع Office Meeting في قائمة الإعدادات السهلة (EZ Setting) الخاصة بالافتة.
*** يجب شراء LG One:Quick Share بشكل منفصل وهي متوافقة مع الكمبيوتر الشخصي الذي يعمل بنظام التشغيل ~Windows10،‏ أو ~MacOS 10.15.

