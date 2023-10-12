فيلم LED شفاف

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
تحسين السطوع والتحكم
يجذب فيلم LED ذو درجة البكسل الأصغر، 14 ملم، والسطوع المتقدم الذي يصل إلى 2100 شمعة / متر مربع* انتباه المارة أثناء عرض مجموعة واسعة من الألوان. أيضًا ، باستخدام حل مدير المراقبة (Control Manager)، يمكنك ضبط السطوع وتعيينه حسب المخطط الزمني لتسليم الرسائل بالسطوع الأمثل.