About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشة المراجعة الإكلينيكية بدقة 8 ميجابكسل من إل جي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

شاشة المراجعة الإكلينيكية بدقة 8 ميجابكسل من إل جي

27HJ713C-W

شاشة المراجعة الإكلينيكية بدقة 8 ميجابكسل من إل جي

جودة صورة دقيقة للمراجعة السريرية

جودة صورة رائعة

شاشة IPS بمقاس 27 بوصة بدقة 8 ميجابكسل

 

جودة صورة رائعة

توفر شاشة IPS بمقاس 27 بوصة بدقة 8 ميجابكسل سطوعًا مثاليًا للمراجعة الثانوية. تتيح زاوية العرض التي تبلغ 178 درجة للمرضى والأطباء رؤية الصور المعاد إنتاجها بدقة بأقل قدر من التشويه.

 

Brighter and More Precise1

350nits (Typ.) & sRGB 99%

أكثر إشراقًا ودقة

يضمن السطوع بدرجة 350 نت (نموذجي) و99% من مساحة الألوان sRGB تعبيرًا لونيًا أكثر إشراقًا وحيوية ودقة أفضل للحصول على دقة صورة أكبر.

صور طبية مع اتساق مضمون

الامتثال للمعايير الطبية 1

DICOM Part 14

الامتثال للمعايير الطبية

يعدل معيار DICOM الجزء 14 جاما مستويات التدرج الرمادي للصور الطبية من مختلف أساليب التصوير الطبي، مما يساعد على مراجعة أكثر دقة. كما أنه يضمن سطوعًا قدره 250 نت متوافقًا مع إرشادات سطوع المراجعة الثانوية ACR-AAPM-SIIM*.

*إرشادات سطوع المراجعة الثانوية ACR-AAPM-SIIM: تم تطوير إرشادات سطوع المراجعة الثانوية بشكل تعاوني من قبل الكلية الأمريكية للأشعة (ACR)، والجمعية الأمريكية لعلماء الفيزياء في الطب (AAPM)، وجمعية معلوماتية التصوير في مجال الطب (SIIM).

شاشة مستقرة باستمرار 1

استقرار السطوع

عرض مستقر باستمرار

يقيس المستشعر استقرار سطوع الإضاءة الخلفية ويعوض تلقائيًا تقلبات السطوع الناتجة عن تقادم الشاشة للحصول على عرض ثابت باستمرار طوال عمر الاستخدام.

راحة مشاهدة محسّنة

راحة عين طويلة الأمد

من الوميض

 

راحة عين طويلة الأمد

تقضي تقنية Flicker Safe فعليًا على الوميض للمساعدة في تقليل إجهاد العين.

 

تصميم مريح1

محور ثنائي الاتجاه

تصميم مريح

يوفر الحامل المريح المزود بآلية لضبط المحور ذي الاتجاهين مساحة عمل تشخيصية محسّنة. قم بتدوير شاشتين في الوضع الرأسي واستخدمهما جنبًا إلى جنب للحصول على تجربة قراءة مثالية.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طَاقَة

مدخل الطاقة

100~240V (50/60Hz)

مخرج DC

19V, 3.42A

استهلاك الطاقة(DC Off)

اقل من 0.3W

استهلاك الطاقة (الطاقة القصوى)

65W

النوع

طاقة خارجية (محول)

SW طلب

تحكم مزدوج

نعم

LG استيديو المعايرة (الوان حقيقية مطوره)

نعم

Qubyx

لا

ميكانيكيا

تصميم بدون حواف

3 جهات بدون حواف

تعديل شاشة العرض

امالة/ارتفاع/دوران حول المحور/محور

تحويل الطاقة الميكانيكية

لا

قاعدة بضغطة واحدة

نعم

جدار بطاولة متحركةmm

100 x 100

الأبعاد والأوزان

الوزن خلال الشحن[kg]

10.3

الوزن بدون الحامل [kg]

4.7

الوزن مع الحامل [kg]

7.5

شاشة العرض

الأبعاد

16:9

الاضاءة (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

اللون Bit

10bit

تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

معدل التباين (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

الوضوح

3840 x 2160

وقت الاستجابة

5ms (GtG at Faster)

المقاس [Inch]

27

نوع سطح الشاشة

Anti-Glare

زاوية الرؤيا (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

اكسسوارات

محولات

نعم

تقرير المعايرة

نعم

مدخل الديسبلاي

نعم

DVI-D (لون/طول)

لا

D-Sub

لا

HDMI (لون/طول)

نعم

حبل القوة

نعم

USB3.0 مصدر السلك

نعم

عادي

CE

نعم

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

نعم

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

نعم

FDA

Class I

GMP

نعم

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

نعم

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

نعم

IP(Front/Except for front)

لا

ISO13485

نعم

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

نعم

KGMP

نعم

MFDS

نعم

REACH

نعم

RoHS

نعم

UL (cUL)

نعم

Vandal-proof

لا

WEEE

نعم

الاتصال

12G-SDI

لا

3G-SDI

لا

مكونات (جودة الصورة)

لا

تركيب (جودة الصورة)

لا

Daisy Chain

لا

DisplayPort

نعم(1ea)

DVI-D

لا

D-Sub

لا

HDMI

نعم(2ea)

مخرج سماعات الرأس

3-pole صوت فقط

RS-232

لا

s-فيديو

لا

Thunderbolt

لا

USB مخارج

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

سمات

تعديل حساس الانارة

لا

ثبات اللون الاسود

لا

ثبات الاضائة

نعم

Color Temperature

6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

نعم

محول تجاوز الفشل

لا

امان من الرمش

نعم

تركيز المنظر

لا

الحساس الامامي

لا

HDR 10

لا

HDR Effect

لا

Hot Key

لا

HW معايرة

HWالمعايرة الجاهزة

الاضاءة

لا

نمط اضاءة الصندوق

لا

Pathology Mode

لا

PBP

2PBP

PIP

لا

مستشعر الوجود

لا

نمط القراءة

نعم

الوضوح ووضع المراه

لا

وضع توفير الطاقة

نعم

الوضوح الخارق+

نعم

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.