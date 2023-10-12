About Cookies on This Site

شاشة التشخيص IPS مقاس 31 بوصة بدقة 12 ميجابكسل (4200 × 2800) للتصوير الشعاعي للثدي مع أوضاع متعددة الدقة ووضع علم الأمراض والمعايرة الذاتية وعرض التركيز وPBP ووحدة تحكم مزدوجة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

31HN713D-W

شاشة التشخيص IPS مقاس 31 بوصة بدقة 12 ميجابكسل (4200 × 2800) للتصوير الشعاعي للثدي مع أوضاع متعددة الدقة ووضع علم الأمراض والمعايرة الذاتية وعرض التركيز وPBP ووحدة تحكم مزدوجة

31HN713D-W

شاشة التشخيص IPS مقاس 31 بوصة بدقة 12 ميجابكسل (4200 × 2800) للتصوير الشعاعي للثدي مع أوضاع متعددة الدقة ووضع علم الأمراض والمعايرة الذاتية وعرض التركيز وPBP ووحدة تحكم مزدوجة

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي

شاشة IPS مقاس 31 بوصة بدقة 12 ميجابكسل

مصممة للتصوير الشعاعي للثدي

تعمل الشاشة التي تبلغ دقتها 12 ميجابكسل على إنشاء صورة واضحة تتيح رؤية التفاصيل.

Accuracy

شاشة IPS مقاس 31 بوصة بدقة 12 ميجابكسل معايرة ذاتية مع مستشعر أمامي

 

 

الكفاءة

التركيز على ViewPicture عن طريق الصورة والتحكم المزدوج

 

الملاءمة

تصميم مريح ذو 6 مفاتيح تشغيل سريع

تصوير دقيق

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي

وضع الدقة المتعددة

وضع الدقة المتعددة للتوافق

غالبًا ما تحتاج شاشات التشخيص إلى أن تكون متصلة بأساليب متنوعة، وأحيانًا بدرجات دقة مختلفة. تتميز شاشة 31HN73D-B بوضع الدقة المتعددة الذي يمكنك ضبطه لتحسين الجهاز المتصل.

*الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي
وضع علم الأمراض

إعادة إنتاج ألوان واقعية

في وضع علم الأمراض، تعيد شاشة التشخيص 31HN713D-B إنتاج نفس المستوى تقريبًا من التفاصيل والألوان التي تظهر مباشرةً تحت المجهر.

*الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي

المعايرة الذاتية

الاتساق في الصور الطبية

يسمح المستشعر الأمامي بالمعايرة الذاتية التلقائية دون الحاجة إلى معدات قياس إضافية. احصل على جودة واتساق الصور الطبية التي يتم عرضها من خلال الحفاظ على قيم دقيقة.

*الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي

مستشعر اكتشاف الوجود

يقوم مستشعر اكتشاف الوجود على شاشة التشخيص 31HN713D-B بإيقاف تشغيل الشاشة تلقائيًا في حالة عدم اكتشاف أي حركة. استمتع بمزيد من الأمان ضد الكشف عن معلومات المريض والبيانات الحساسة الأخرى باستخدام هذه الميزة.

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي

مستشعر الإنارة التلقائي

يقيس مستشعر الإنارة التلقائية ثبات سطوع الإضاءة الخلفية ويعوض تلقائيًا تقلبات السطوع الناتجة عن التقادم من أجل عرض ثابت باستمرار أثناء عمر الاستخدام.

*الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي

عرض التركيز

التركيز بشكل كامل على الجزء المهم

تتضمن شاشة LG 31HN713D-B وضع عرض التركيز الذي يسمح لك بمراجعة جزء معين من الصورة الطبية عن قُرب. يتيح ذلك للمهنيين التركيز بشكل كامل على الجزء المهم من الصورة للمساعدة في تحقيق تشخيص أكثر دقة وكفاءة.

*الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

الإضاءة السفلية وإضاءة الحائط

حالة القراءة المثلى

يساعد وضعا الإضاءة السفلية وإضاءة الحائط على تقليل التباين بين سطوع الشاشة وظروف الإضاءة المحيطة، مما يتيح لك العمل بشكل مريح دون الحاجة إلى ضبط الإضاءة لعرض المستندات الورقية في الغرف المظلمة.

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي

6 مفاتيح تشغيل سريع

تحكم بديهي

تجعل مفاتيح التشغيل السريع الستة في شاشة 31HN713D-B التغيير بين أوضاع الشاشة أمرًا سهلاً. تتميز مفاتيح التشغيل السريع الستة بأنها سريعة وسهلة التشغيل أثناء العمل، مما يتيح لك تغيير الوضع ودقة الشاشة وإعدادات الإضاءة دون تعطيل سير عملك.

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي

سهولة التركيب وراحة التصميم

يجعل حامل One-Click والجسم الخفيف الوزن للغاية تثبيت شاشة 31HN713D-B أمرًا بسيطًا. يسمح الحامل المصمم هندسيًا للمستخدمين بضبط الإمالة والارتفاع والدوران بحرية.

تحميل غير متزامن على الكمبيوتر الشخصي

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طَاقَة

مدخل الطاقة

100~240V (50/60Hz)

مخرج DC

24V, 7.5A

استهلاك الطاقة(DC Off)

اقل من 0.3W

استهلاك الطاقة (الطاقة القصوى)

180W

النوع

طاقة خارجية (محول)

SW طلب

تحكم مزدوج

نعم

LG استيديو المعايرة (الوان حقيقية مطوره)

لا

Qubyx

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

الوزن خلال الشحن[kg]

21.5

الوزن بدون الحامل [kg]

10.7

الوزن مع الحامل [kg]

14

ميكانيكيا

تصميم بدون حواف

عادي

تعديل شاشة العرض

امالة/ارتفاع/دوران حول المحور

تحويل الطاقة الميكانيكية

نعم

قاعدة بضغطة واحدة

نعم

جدار بطاولة متحركةmm

100 x 100

شاشة العرض

الأبعاد

`3:2

الاضاءة (Typ.) [cd/m²]

1200

اللون Bit

10bit

تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

sRGB 97% (CIE1931)

معدل التباين (Typ.)

1500:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

الوضوح

4200 x 2800

وقت الاستجابة

5ms (GtG at Faster)

المقاس [Inch]

31

نوع سطح الشاشة

Anti-Glare

زاوية الرؤيا (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

اكسسوارات

محولات

نعم

تقرير المعايرة

نعم

مدخل الديسبلاي

نعم

DVI-D (لون/طول)

لا

D-Sub

لا

HDMI (لون/طول)

لا

حبل القوة

نعم

USB3.0 مصدر السلك

نعم

عادي

CE

نعم

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

نعم

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

نعم

FDA

Class II

GMP

نعم

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

نعم

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

نعم

IP(Front/Except for front)

لا

ISO13485

نعم

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

لا

KGMP

نعم

MFDS

نعم

REACH

نعم

RoHS

نعم

UL (cUL)

نعم

Vandal-proof

لا

WEEE

نعم

الاتصال

12G-SDI

لا

3G-SDI

لا

مكونات (جودة الصورة)

لا

تركيب (جودة الصورة)

لا

Daisy Chain

لا

DisplayPort

نعم(2ea)

DVI-D

لا

D-Sub

لا

HDMI

لا

مخرج سماعات الرأس

نعم

RS-232

لا

s-فيديو

لا

Thunderbolt

لا

USB مخارج

YES(3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

سمات

تعديل حساس الانارة

نعم

ثبات اللون الاسود

نعم

ثبات الاضائة

نعم

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

نعم

محول تجاوز الفشل

لا

امان من الرمش

نعم

تركيز المنظر

نعم

الحساس الامامي

نعم

HDR 10

لا

HDR Effect

لا

Hot Key

نعم (6 مفاتيح)

HW معايرة

نعم

الاضاءة

نعم

نمط اضاءة الصندوق

نعم

Pathology Mode

نعم

PBP

2PBP

PIP

لا

مستشعر الوجود

نعم

نمط القراءة

نعم

الوضوح ووضع المراه

لا

وضع توفير الطاقة

نعم

الوضوح الخارق+

نعم

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.