شاشة العمليات الجراحية من إل جي مقاس 31.5 بوصة بدقة 4K UHD IPS (تدعم 12G-SDI)

sRGB بنسبة 115% (المساحة)، أكثر من 99% (التغطية)
بدعم sRGB بنسبة 115% (المساحة)، وأكثر من 99% (التغطية) بالإضافة إلى معيار DICOM الجزء 14، تم تصميم الشاشة الجراحية 32HL714S-W للتعرف الدقيق على الألوان وإدراك العمق أثناء الجراحة التوسعية. تتيح للجراحين عرض صور دقيقة وواقعية والسماح بإجراء جراحة دقيقة.