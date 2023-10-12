About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBE DOOH

تصلح فئة LBE DOOH للتثبيت فى الشوارع و تتميز بحجيرة نحيف من الألومنيوم المصبوب فى شكل قوالب للبنية السلسة مع تميزها بأداء كفاءة استخدام الطاقة. يمكن تعديلها و تهيئها لتصبح نسبة عرض و ارتفاع الشاشة 4:3, 8:9, و 16:9 و التى تتميز كونها لافتات مثالية لعرض محتوى الاعلان

LBE DOOH1

LBE DOOH

تصلُح فئة LBE DOOH للتثبيت في الشوارع وتتميز بحجيرة نحيف من الألومنيوم المصبوب في شكل قوالب للبنية السلسة مع تميزها بأداء كفاءة استخدام الطاقة. يمكن تعديلها وتهيئتها لتصبح نسبة عرض وارتفاع الشاشة 4:3، و8:9، و 16:9 والتي تتميز كونها لافتات مثالية لعرض محتوى الإعلان.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
aear-lbedooh-gallery-M01
aear-lbedooh-gallery-M02
aear-lbedooh-gallery-D03
aear-lbedooh-gallery-M04
aear-lbedooh-gallery-M05
aear-lbedooh-gallery-D06
aear-lbedooh-gallery-D07
aear-lbedooh-gallery-D08
aear-lbedooh-gallery-M01
aear-lbedooh-gallery-M02
aear-lbedooh-gallery-D03
aear-lbedooh-gallery-M04
aear-lbedooh-gallery-M05
aear-lbedooh-gallery-D06
aear-lbedooh-gallery-D07
aear-lbedooh-gallery-D08
Air_Solution_03

تصميم موثوق مقاوم لحالات الطقس

حصل الجزء الأمامي والخلفي لحاويات الوحدة على اعتماد IP65, IP54، مما يسمح بأداء تشغيلي مستقر لا يتأثر بأحوال الطقس والبيئات الخارجية الضارة.

صلاحية تشغل أمامية وخلفية1

صلاحية تشغل أمامية وخلفية

يوفر المنتج إمكانية الوصول الأمامي أو الوصول الخلفي، مما يتيح للعميل فرص الاختيار وفقًا لبيئة التثبيت خاصته وتقليل قيود التثبيت والصيانة.
* باستثناء طراز LBE040DD4

إطار مُصمم من الألومنيوم المصبوب1

إطار مُصمم من الألومنيوم المصبوب

يمنح تصميم الإطار المصنوع من الألومنيوم الخزانات زوايا ونهايات نظيفة، مما يسد الفجوات التي من شأنها أن تشوش على المحتوى السلس للمعروض على الشاشة.

القفل السريع للتجميع السهل1

القفل السريع للتجميع السهل

يمكن توصيل حاويات الوحدات ببساطة عن طريق "تدوير القفل السريع" ببعضها البعض.

وحدة تحكم/طاقة قابلة للتوصيل1

وحدة تحكم/طاقة قابلة للتوصيل

يمكن إزالة وحدات الطاقة والتحكم الموصلة إلى حاويات الوحدات بسهولة، مما يسهل من عمليات التصليح.

جودة صورة متماثلة1

جودة صورة متماثلة

تخضع كل خطوة من خطوات الإنتاج إلى إدارة دقيقة، بينما تضمن معايرة المصنع جودة ثابتة بين وحدات LED. توفر الشاشة محتوىً سلسًا مع توحيد سطوع بنسبة％97.

صورة تتميز بالوضوح ودقة الألوان1

صورة تتميز بالوضوح ودقة الألوان

تجعل معايير الجودة الصارمة التي تتبعها LG لافتات LED من LG متميزة بألوان دقيقة، لتعرض لك ألوان المحتويات التي أمامك بوضوح ودون تشويه.

منتج آمن وفق اعتماد الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS)1

منتج آمن وفق اعتماد الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS)

تتميز جميع طرازات اللافتات LED من LG الحاصلة على اعتماد توجيه الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS) بكونها منتجات صديقة للبيئة لا تستخدم مواد ضارة بالبيئة والأشخاص.

Vertical Table
اسم الموديلLBE040DD4LBE080DD3LBE080DD4LBE100DD3
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)4.008.008.0010.00
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		160x18080x9080x9064x72
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90
المتر المربع (كجم)\وزن عبوة الوحدة17.0/36.917.0/36.917.0/36.917.0/36.9
الوصول للخدمةالخلفالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفي
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		5,0005,5005,0005,500
درجة حرارة اللون6,5006,5006,5006,500
(الرأسية\الأفقية)زاوية المشاهدة المرئية160/120160/120160/120160/120
تجانس السطوع/ تجانس اللون≥97％/ ±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/ ±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/ ±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/ ±0.003Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين5,0005,0005,0005,000
عمق المعالجة (بت)14141414
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)120/360110/330110/330110/330
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		780720720720
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)3,8403,8403,8403,840
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *50000800005000080000
التشغيل/درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)-0∘إلى +45∘\10-
80％RH		-0∘إلى +45∘\10-
80％RH		-0∘إلى +45∘\10-
80％RH		-0∘إلى +45∘\10-
80％RH
الخلفي/تصنيف IP للجانب الأماميIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54
 

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.

Vertical Table
اسم الموديلLBE100DD4
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)10.00
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		64x72
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		640x720x90
المتر المربع (كجم)\وزن عبوة الوحدة17.0/36.9
الوصول للخدمةالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفي
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		5,000
درجة حرارة اللون6,500
(الرأسية\الأفقية)زاوية المشاهدة المرئية160/120
تجانس السطوع/ تجانس اللون≥97％/ ±0.003Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين5,000
عمق المعالجة (بت)14
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)110/330
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		720
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)3,840
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *50000
التشغيل/درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)-0∘إلى +45∘\10-
80％RH
الخلفي/تصنيف IP للجانب الأماميIP65/IP54

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.