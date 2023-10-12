About Cookies on This Site

LBS Stadium

تظهر فئة LBS Stadium بأشكال شتى لأنواع مختلفة عند عرض الملاعب و الأستخدمات الخارجية فى الهواء الطلق فى الشوارع. و صممت هذة اللافتات و صنعت لتقديم أداء رائع مع صورة عالية الجودة لا مثيل لها.

لافتات LBS Stadium

لافتات LBS Stadium

تظهر فئة LBS Stadium بأشكال شتى لأنواع مختلفة عند عرض الملاعب والاستخدامات الخارجية في الهواء الطلق في الشوارع. وصُممت هذه اللافتات وصُنعت لتقديم أداء رائع مع صورة عالية الجودة لا مثيل لها.

وضوح فائق1

وضوح فائق

تمنح هذه الشاشة درجة عالية من السطوع يصل إلى 6000 وحدة (يمكن تخصيص ما يصل إلى 8500 وحدة)، ويظهر جمال هذا السطوع في الهواء الطلق حتى في ضوء الشمس المباشر، فتجذب الانتباه على الفور وتقدم المحتوى بفعالية.

تشغيل سلس مع حركة ديناميكية1

تشغيل سلس مع حركة ديناميكية

يضمن أي معدل تحديث عالي بتردد 4,000 هيرتز إعادة تشغيل رائعة. تحول الصورة الخالية من الوميض دون وجود الشرائط السوداء التي تظهر نتيجة تصوير مقطع الفيديو فضلاً عن إجهاد عين المشاهد والرؤية المشوشة.

التعبير المفصل عن عمق اللون1

التعبير المفصل عن عمق اللون

توفر معالجة الألوان 16 بت مستوى تدرج رمادي عالي يعرض أعماق وكثافات مختلفة من الألوان بسلاسة دون تشويه وهو ما يوفر محتوى أكثر واقعية وتطوراً.

تصميم موثوق مقاوم لحالات الطقس1

تصميم موثوق مقاوم لحالات الطقس

حصل الجزء الأمامي والخلفي لحاويات الوحدة على اعتماد IP65, IP54، مما يسمح بأداء تشغيلي مستقر لا يتأثر بأحوال الطقس والبيئات الخارجية الضارة.

*LBF160DA1D Rear: IP43-certified

صلاحية الاستخدام الأمامية والخلفية1

صلاحية الاستخدام
الأمامية والخلفية

يمنح المنتج كل من إمكانية الوصول الأمامي والخلفي، مما يفسح المجال أمام العملاء للاختيار وفقًا لبيئة تثبيتها وتقليص القيود المفروضة أثناء التثبيت والصيانة.
باستثناء طرازات LBS060DA1D وLBS060DA3D وLBF160DA1D

جودة صورة متماثلة1

جودة صورة متماثلة

تخضع كل خطوة من خطوات الإنتاج إلى إدارة دقيقة، بينما تضمن معايرة المصنع جودة ثابتة بين وحدات LED. توفر الشاشة محتوىً سلسًا مع توحيد سطوع بنسبة％97.

صورة تتميز بالوضوح ودقة الألوان1

صورة تتميز بالوضوح ودقة الألوان

تجعل معايير الجودة الصارمة التي تتبعها LG لافتات LED من LG متميزة بألوان دقيقة، لتعرض لك ألوان المحتويات التي أمامك بوضوح ودون تشويه.

منتج آمن وفق اعتماد الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS)1

منتج آمن وفق اعتماد الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS)

تتميز جميع طرازات اللافتات LED من LG الحاصلة على اعتماد توجيه الحد من المواد الخطرة (RoHS) بكونها منتجات صديقة للبيئة لا تستخدم مواد ضارة بالبيئة والأشخاص.

 
اسم الموديلLBS060DA1DLBS060DA3DLBS080DA1DLBS080DA3D
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)6.006.008.008.00
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		192x128192x128192x192192x192
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		1152x768x2171152x768x2171536x1536x2221536x1536x222
وزن عبوة الوحدة/وزن المتر المربع (كجم)42.0/47.542.0/47.5104.0/44.1104.0/44.1
الوصول للخدمةالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي/الجانب الخلفي
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		6,0006,0006,0006,000
درجة حرارة اللون3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
الرأسية/زاوية المشاهدة المرئية (الأفقية)160/135160/135160/135160/135
تجانس اللون/
تجانس السطوع		≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين3,0003,0003,0003,000
عمق المعالجة (بت)16161616
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)240/600232/580584/1460552/1380
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		678656619585
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)4,0004,0004,0004,000
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *100,000100,000100,000100,000
درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)
/رطوبة التشغيل		-20∘إلى +50∘/ < 90%RH-20∘إلى +50∘/ < 90%RH-20∘إلى +50∘/ < 90%RH-20∘إلى +50∘/ < 90%RH
تصنيف IP للجانب الأمامي/ تصنيف IP للجانب الخلفيIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.

اسم الموديلLBS100DA1DLBS100DA3DLBS120DA1DLBS120DA3D
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)10.66710.66712.0012.00
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		144x144144x144128x128128x128
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		1536x1536x2221536x1536x2221536x1536x2231536x1536x223
وزن عبوة الوحدة/وزن المتر المربع (كجم)104.0/44.1104.0/44.1104.0/44.1104.0/44.1
الوصول للخدمةالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفي
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		6,0006,0006,0006,000
درجة حرارة اللون3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
الرأسية/زاوية المشاهدة المرئية (الأفقية)160/145160/145160/125160/125
تجانس اللون/
تجانس السطوع		≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين3,0003,0003,0003,000
عمق المعالجة (بت)16161616
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)616/1540580/1450580/1450544/1360
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		653615615576
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)4,0004,0004,0004,000
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *100,000100,000100,000100,000
درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)
/رطوبة التشغيل		-20∘إلى +50∘/ < 90%RH-20∘إلى +50∘/ < 90%RH-20∘إلى +50∘/ < 90%RH-20∘إلى +50∘/ < 90%RH
تصنيف IP للجانب الأمامي/ تصنيف IP للجانب الخلفيIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.

اسم الموديلLBS160DA1DLBS160DA3DLBF160DA1DLBB160DA1D2
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)16.0016.0016.0016.00
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		96x9696x9648x6096x60
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		1536x1536x2271536x1536x227768x960x2541536x960x215
وزن عبوة الوحدة/وزن المتر المربع (كجم)104.0/44.1104.0/44.140.0/54.371.0/48.1
الوصول للخدمةالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفيعلويةالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفي
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		6,0006,0006,0006,000
درجة حرارة اللون3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
الرأسية/زاوية المشاهدة المرئية (الأفقية)160/105160/105160/105160/105
تجانس اللون/
تجانس السطوع		≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين3,0003,0003,0003,000
عمق المعالجة (بت)16161616
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)620/1550584/1460184/460372/930
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		657619624631
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)4,0004,0004,0004,000
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *100,000100,000100,000100,000
درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)
/رطوبة التشغيل		-20∘إلى +50∘/
< 90%RH		-20∘إلى +50∘/
< 90%RH		-20∘إلى +50∘/
< 90%RH		-20∘إلى +50∘/
< 90%RH
تصنيف IP للجانب الأمامي/ تصنيف IP للجانب الخلفيIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.