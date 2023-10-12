About Cookies on This Site

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي مضخة حرارية جيو حرارية

اكتشف المبرّدات بالضواغط اللولبية التي تتوفر على نظام مبرد بالماء من ال جي السعودية. اعرف المزيد الآن عن المبردات بالضواغط اللولبية القوية والمميزة من إل جي السعودية

Water-cooled_Screw_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_01

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي مضخة حرارية جيو حرارية

الميزات التشكيلة
الميزات
اتصل بنا

Water-cooled_Screw_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_02_AR

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي مضخة حرارية جيو حرارية

تستخدم المضخة الحرارية الجوفية ذات الضاغط اللولبي التي يتم تبريدها بالمياه‬ نظامًا حراريًّا جوفيًّا لتوفير مياه تبريد/تسخين ونظام تبريد/تسخين، مما يقلل التكاليف التشغيلية ويحسّن كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة.

جهاز تبخير يتسم بكفاءة تحميل فائقة

يتم توفير تشغيل عالي الموثوقية عن طريق تطبيق نظام توزيع المبرّد من النوع الذي يعمل بالجاذبية، ويتم تحسين كفاءة التبخير عن طريق تحسين تنظيم مزيل الأوساخ وأنبوب جهاز التبخير.

نظام استرداد الزيت

يتم استرداد الزيت الذي يتم توفيره أثناء التدوير عالي السرعة للضاغط عبر نظام فصل ثلاثي المراحل. عند تحريك المبرّد، يمنع الوساخات من الدخول ويحسن كفاءة التبريد. وعن طريق استمرار توفير الزيت واسترداده، يمكن تفادي نقص الزيت.

تقليل الوزن والحجم

يمكن توفير مساحة قيّمة في الأرضية عن طريق تقليص مساحة منطقة التركيب ووزن الجهاز.

تقليل الضوضاء

قلل المنتج الخلل في فتحة السحب وتقليل الشعور بعدم الارتياح الناتج عن الضوضاء عن طريق منع الارتشاح.

ميزة Black Box

تتيح تخزين سجلات التشغيل وتحليلها لأجل التشخيص السريع بهدف تقديم حل في حال حدوث عطل.

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_07

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن معرفة المزيد

Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد