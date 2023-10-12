About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط دوراني مضخة حرارية جيو حرارية

تقدم لكم شركة إل جي مضخة حرارية ومبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط دوراني ، مصنعة بأجود المواد وبدقة عالية لتضمن أداء مميز وقدرة هائلة وبأقل التكاليف. اعرف المزيد من إل جي السعودية

Water-cooled_Scroll_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_01

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط دوراني مضخة حرارية جيو حرارية

الميزات التشكيلة
الميزات
اتصل بنا
Chiller Application_Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump_02_AR

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط دوراني مضخة حرارية جيو حرارية

تستخدم المضخة الحرارية الجوفية ذات الضاغط الحلزوني التي يتم تبريدها بالمياه‬ نظامًا حراريًّا جوفيًّا لتوفير مياه تبريد/تسخين ونظام تبريد/تسخين، مما يقلل التكاليف التشغيلية ويحسّن كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة.

ضاغط ذو محول كلي مزدوج

يسمح الضاغط ذو المحول الكلي المزدوج بنطاق تشغيلي واسع يتراوح بين 15 هرتز و120 هرتز.

يتم تطبيق HiPOR™‎

تعزّز تقنية HiPOR™‎ من كفاءة الضاغط عن طريق تحويل الزيت مباشرةً إلى الضاغط.

أداء تسخين محسّن

تتيح تقنية الحقن البخاري إمكانية التشغيل الحراري الفعال عن طريق التحكم في المعدل الأمثل لتدفق المبرّد حتى عندما تكون درجة الحرارة الخارجية منخفضة.

تصميم قابل للتوسيع

يسمح التصميم القابل للتوسيع بالتركيب المرن وفقًا للمساحة، وكذلك بسهولة التحكم.

تحكم مستقر

تتيح تقنية التحكم في المحول إمكانية التحكم المستقر في درجة حرارة المياه المتدفقة.

مبرّد صديق للبيئة

مبرّد R-410a هو مبرّد صديق للبيئة فائق الكفاءة ويتميز بانعدام كامل لإمكانية استنزاف الأوزون.

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_07

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن معرفة المزيد

Water-cooled-Scroll-Geo-Thermal-Heat-Pump_06_SA-AR_Re

المبرّدات ذات الضواغط الحلزونية المبردة بالمياه

Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد