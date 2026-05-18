فلتر الوبر في مجفف LG

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قد تحتوي صور وميزات المنتج على عبارات دعائية وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. قد تتغير مواصفات المنتج ومظهره دون إشعار مسبق لغرض تحسين المنتج.
جميع صور المنتج هي صور توضيحية وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. قد يختلف لون المنتج حسب دقة شاشة العرض، إعدادات السطوع، ومواصفات جهاز الكمبيوتر.
قد يختلف أداء المنتج بحسب بيئة الاستخدام، كما قد تختلف درجة توفره من متجر لآخر.