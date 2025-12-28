About Cookies on This Site

5 شعلات مع مقلاة هوائية مدمجة | سعة 6.3 قدم + مكبر الصوت LG xboom Stage 301 | مكبر الصوت بتقنية Bluetooth | مكبر الصوت xboom Signature Sound من will.i.am للحفلات والعروض

5 شعلات مع مقلاة هوائية مدمجة | سعة 6.3 قدم + مكبر الصوت LG xboom Stage 301 | مكبر الصوت بتقنية Bluetooth | مكبر الصوت xboom Signature Sound من will.i.am للحفلات والعروض

LREL6323D.STAG001
Bundle front view
Front view of LREL6323D
Front view of STAGE301
Bundle front view
Front view of LREL6323D
Front view of STAGE301

الميزات الرئيسية

  • مقلاة هوائية مدمجة مع خاصية الحمل الحراري الحقيقي
  • ®ThinQ Smart Wi-Fi
  • التنظيف السهل + التنظيف الذاتي
  • مضخم صوت ووحدة متوسطة المدى من Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • قياس المساحة (Space Calibration)
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
LREL6323D

LREL6323D

5 شعلات مع مقلاة هوائية مدمجة | سعة 6.3 قدم
side view from right

STAGE301

مكبر الصوت LG xboom Stage 301 | مكبر الصوت بتقنية Bluetooth | مكبر الصوت xboom Signature Sound من will.i.am للحفلات والعروض
فرن مصمّم يعرض ميزة المقلاة الهوائية

مقلاة هوائية مدمجة لنكهة مقرمشة لإطعام الحشد

قم بإعداد البطاطس المقلية والأجنحة الساخنة والمزيد دون الحاجة إلى التسخين المسبق أو الحاجة إلى أداة أخرى تشغل مساحة على المنضدة. *

*تُباع صينية المقلاة الهوائية بشكل منفصل.

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الأساسية

نوع الفرن

فرن فردي

العلامة التجارية

LG

نوع الوقود

كهربائي

اللون الخارجي

™PrintProof فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ أسود

نظام الطهي بالفرن

توزيع حراري بالمروحة

ميزات الملاءمة والراحة

نوع تنظيف الفرن

التنظيف السهل ®EasyClean + التنظيف الذاتي

قفل التحكم

نعم

مؤقت المطبخ

نعم

وضع الراحة

نعم

قفل باب الفرن ذاتي التنظيف

تلقائي

طباخ مؤقت

نعم

التصميم / التشطيب

مادة الأكرة

مظهر فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

اللون الخارجي

™PrintProof فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ أسود

نوع التحكم بالفرن

لوحة اللمس

خاصية باب الفرن

نافذة ™WideView

ميزات الفرن

طاقة عنصر الخبز (واط)

3400

طاقة عنصر الشواء (واط)

4200

نوع الوقود

كهربائي

عدد أوضاع الرف

7

وضع الطهي بالفرن

الخبز، التحمير، القلي بالهواء، التنظيف الذاتي السهل، الخبز مع التوزيع الحراري، التحميص مع التوزيع الحراري، التدفئة

التقنية الذكية

رعاية العملاء الاستباقية

نعم

SmartDiagnosis

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

ميزات الفرن العلوي

طاقة عنصر الخبز (واط)

3400

طاقة عنصر الشواء (واط)

4200

نوع الوقود

كهربائي

عدد أوضاع الرف

7

وضع الطهي بالفرن

الخبز، التحمير، القلي بالهواء، التنظيف الذاتي السهل، الخبز مع التوزيع الحراري، التحميص مع التوزيع الحراري، التدفئة

