About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

عروض مذهلة لفترة محدودة🎊📢

💡 مختارات ذكية– منزل ذكي بأسعار أذكى!

متعددة الأبواب
باب بجانب باب
مجمدات علوية
باب واحد

ما مزايا الثلاجات المزودة بمجمِّد من LG؟

صورة تبين ثلاجات InstaView المزودة بمجمِّد

صورة تبين ثلاجات InstaView المزودة بمجمِّد

تحافظ على نضارة المزرعة لفترة أطول

تحافظ على نضارة المزرعة لفترة أطول تعرّف أكثرتحافظ على نضارة المزرعة لفترة أطول اشترك الان
صورة تظهر في سيادة تنقر على باب ثلاجة InstaView المزودة بمجمِّد

ثلاجة ™InstaView

استمتع بكل مناسبة مع LG

صورة تظهر في سيادة تنقر على باب ثلاجة InstaView المزودة بمجمِّد

تقنية DoorCooling+™‎

اجعل محتويات ثلاجتك تتجمد سريعًا

تبين هذه الصورة وظيفة DoorCooling+™‎

تقنية UVnano™‎

حافظ على نظافة الماء مع إضاءة LED المدمجة بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية.

مختار خصيصًا لك

TV Sale is On – Bigger. Smarter. Cheaper.

Experience the future of display technology with LG

تعرف على المزيد حول ثلاجة إل جي: ثلاجة ذكية ، خالية من التجمد ، قائمة بذاتها

هل تحتاج إلى ثلاجة صغيرة الحجم من الخارج ولكن فسيحة من الداخل؟ تتميز المجموعة الجديدة من ثلاجات إل جي بتصميمات رفيعة تمنح مطبخك ترقية فورية ، مع المساحة التي تحتاجها لتخزين المزيد والتسوق بشكل أقل.

ساعدني في اختيار الثلاجة المناسبة للتجميد

كن عضوًا في LG

استمتع بكافة ميزات عضوية ال جي المجانية، بداية من التخفيضات الخاصة وصولا الى الخدمات الحصرية والعروض.

الدخولانضم إلينا

قسيمة ترحيب

استمتع بخصم قدره 5% على أول عملية شراء عندما تقوم بتسجيل الدخول كعضو في LG

أسعار حصرية

احصل على أسعار حصرية لأعضائنا المميزين

توصيل مجاني

توصيل مجاني لكل الطلبات على متجر LG.com

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدة.

احصل على الدعم