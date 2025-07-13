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27.3 قدم | تبريد خطي | ThinQ | InstaView

27.3 قدم | تبريد خطي | ThinQ | InstaView

LM344VBNLF
صورة أمامية لـ 27.3 قدم | تبريد خطي | ThinQ | InstaView LM344VBNLF
front door open view with food
front open view
Detail view
Bottom frezzer
detail view
Top side open view
Top open view
bottom drawer food
Bottom perspective
Right view
Left view
Side view
Back view
saso
صورة أمامية لـ 27.3 قدم | تبريد خطي | ThinQ | InstaView LM344VBNLF
front door open view with food
front open view
Detail view
Bottom frezzer
detail view
Top side open view
Top open view
bottom drawer food
Bottom perspective
Right view
Left view
Side view
Back view
saso

الميزات الرئيسية

    امرأة تنقر مرتين على ثلاجة LG InstaView، يضيء الداخل لرؤية المحتويات دون فتح الباب، ثم تفتح الباب وتأخذ شراباً
    ™InstaView™ ThinQ

    انقر مرتين وانظر إلى الداخل

    انقر مرتين وشاهد ٪23 أكثر مما بالداخل مع أحدث جيل من ثلاجات ™InstaView™ ThinQ.
    التبريد المتساوي في أي وقت





    التبريد المتساوي في أي وقت

    تعد درجة الحرارة الثابتة والمتساوية في أي وقت مؤشرًا أساسيًا على الطزاجة. تجعل تكنولوجيا ™LINEAR Cooling تذبذب درجة الحرارة بين ±0.5 درجة مئوية.
    التبريد السريع والمتساوي
    تدفق هواء متعدد

    التبريد السريع والمتساوي

    يتم توصيل الهواء البارد في كل زاوية من زوايا الثلاجة بفضل فتحات هواء التبريد المتعددة.

    Hygiene FRESH TM‎

    Hygiene FRESH+ TM‎

    هواء منعش بنسبة %99.999

    لا يمكن لفلتر الهواء الذكي إزالة البكتيريا حتى %99.999 فحسب، بل يمكنه أيضًا تقليل الروائح الكريهة في الثلاجة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يمكنك الحفاظ على المواد الغذائية طازجةً وفي حالة أكثر نظافة.

     

    التوفير الذكي في الطاقة
    الضاغط الخطي العاكس

    التوفير الذكي في الطاقة

    بفضل الضاغط الخطي العاكس من إل جي، يمكن تحقيق الكفاءة الرائدة في السوق باستخدام مكونات أقل أكثر من الضواغط التقليدية. ومن ثم يتميز الضاغط الخطي العاكس باحتوائه على نقاط احتكاك أقل، مما يجعله أقل إصدارًا للضوضاء.
    -SASO
    التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
    قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

    الأسئلة الشائعة

    ما هي فائدة ثلاجة Door-in-Door؟

    يوفر نظام Door-in-Door من LG إمكانية الوصول السهل إلى الضروريات اليومية دون فتح باب الثلاجة بالكامل. قم بتخزين المشروبات والوجبات الخفيفة المستخدمة بانتظام مثل الحليب والعصير والزبدة والفاكهة والزبادي في الحجرة التي يسهل الوصول إليها، وهي مصممة لتقليل فقدان الهواء البارد وبالتالي تساعد على تقليل استخدام الطاقة في ثلاجة LG الذكية ذات التقنية الذكية.

    ما الذي أحتاجه لتوصيل مُجمِّد ثلاجة French Door؟

    يجب عليك إشراك موظف خدمة مؤهل لإكمال تركيب مجمد ثلاجة French Door الممتلئ، وفقًا لدليل المالك. قد يؤدي التركيب غير الصحيح من قبل موظف خدمة غير مؤهل إلى عدم عمل المنتج بشكل صحيح أو تعطله.

    ما الذي أحتاجه لتوصيل مُجمِّد ثلاجة Side by Side؟

    يجب عليك إشراك موظف خدمة مؤهل لإكمال تركيب مجمد ثلاجة Side by Side الممتلئ، وفقًا لدليل المالك. قد يؤدي التركيب غير الصحيح من قبل موظف خدمة غير مؤهل إلى عدم عمل المنتج بشكل صحيح أو تعطله.

    كيف يمكنني تغيير إعداد درجة الحرارة في مُجمِّد LG Fridge Freezer؟ 

    استخدم لوحة التحكم الموجودة على الباب أو داخل الثلاجة لضبط أو تعديل درجة الحرارة في ثلاجتك أو الفريزر. بالنسبة للطرازات المزودة بوظيفة ThinQ، يمكنك أيضًا استخدام تطبيق LG ThinQ لتغيير إعدادات درجة الحرارة عن بُعد عبر هاتفك الذكي للطرازات المدعومة. 

     ما الذي يجب مراعاته عند شراء مُجمِّد الثلاجة؟

     تُقدّم LG مجموعة واسعة من الثلاجات الفريزر الأنيقة والموفرة للطاقة مع ميزات ذكية متعددة. من ثلاجة الأبواب الفرنسية الفسيحة (French Door) وثلاجة الأبواب الرباعية الطراز (Quad Door Style) وثلاجة الأبواب المتعددة المريحة (Multi-Door)، إلى تقنية InstaView Door-in-Door، والموديلات النحيفة، تقدم LG مُجمِّد الثلاجة المثالية لكل منزل. إذا كنت تقوم بتصميم مطبخ من الصفر، فمن السهل دمج جهاز أحلامك؛ إذا كان لديك فجوة موجودة تحتاج إلى ملئها، فقد تجد أن اختيارك يعتمد على المساحة. بمجرد أن تختار الثلاجة التي تناسب نمط حياتك، انظر إلى مساحة التخزين، وتقنيات التبريد المبتكرة التي تساعدك في الحفاظ على المواد الغذائية طازجة لفترة أطول، والميزات المريحة مثل موزع المياه والثلج الذي يعمل بتقنية UVNano ذات التنظيف التلقائي والرفوف القابلة للطي ونظام الأدراج FRESHBalancer. لا تنسَ التحقق من كفاءة الجهاز في استهلاك الطاقة وضمان المنتج.

    ما هو الفرق بين الثلاجة الموصولة وغير الموصولة بثلاجة موزع الثلج والماء؟

    توفر LG خيار طرازات الثلاجة الموصولة وغير الموصولة. تتصل الثلاجة المزودة بأنابيب مباشرة بمصدر المياه لتغذية موزع الثلج والمياه. تحتوي الثلاجة بدون أنابيب على خزان مياه مدمج قابل لإعادة التعبئة متصل بالموزع المُثبّت على الباب. ما عليك سوى إبقاء خزّان مياة ممتلئًا للاستمتاع برفاهية المياه المبردة من الصنبور.

    ما هو حجم مُجمِّد الثلاجة الذي أحتاجه؟

    على الرغم من أن ذلك يعتمد على نمط حياتك، إلا أنه للحصول على قاعدة جيدة للسعة: تم تصميم المثلاجة بسعة 200 إلى 300 لتر بشكل مثالي للشقق والأسر الأصغر التي تضم أكثر من شخص واحد؛ عادةً ما تكفي سعة 340 إلى 400 لتر لأسرة صغيرة تضم شخصًا واحدًا أو شخصين؛ بينما سعة 500 إلى 600 لتر تناسب عائلة مكونة من 3-4 أشخاص؛ بالنسبة للأسر الأكبر عددًا، فإننا نوصي بسعة أكثر من 600 لتر. تُوفّر طرازات French Door مساحة واسعة جدًا لتخزين العناصر مثل الصواني أو الأطباق. في LG نريد أن يحصل كل عميل على الثلاجة الفريزر الأنسب له، لذلك نُقدّم مجموعة مختارة من الأحجام ضمن كل نطاق. 

    هل سيصدر مُجمِّد ثلاجة LG الكثير من الضوضاء؟

    مجمدات الثلاجة من LG تستخدم Smart Inverter Compressor أو Inverter Linear Compressor، مصمم لضمان توليد الثلاجة ضوضاء منخفضة عن طريق ضبط طاقة التبريد ودرجات حرارة الثلاجة بناءً على بيئتها. يساعد Smart Inverter Compressor أو Inverter Linear Compressor على جعل مطبخك مكانًا هادئًا ومريحًا للاستمتاع.

    هل تعني سعة مجمد الثلاجة منخفضة السعة أنها ذات جودة أقل؟

    لا، تم تصميم مجموعتنا من الثلاجات لتقديم وظائف عالية الجودة، عبر مجموعة من الأحجام لتناسب احتياجات عملائنا. على الرغم من أن الثلاجات الأصغر حجمًا لدينا تحتوي عمومًا على ميزات أقل بسبب حجمها، إلا أن هذا لا يسلب الميزات عالية الجودة التي تمتلكها. على وجه التحديد، تستخدم الثلاجات منخفضة السعة ميزة تدفق الهواء (Multi-Air-Flow)، حيث تقوم فتحات الهواء الموجودة في الجزء الخلفي من الثلاجة/المجمد بتوجيه الهواء البارد إلى تجويف الثلاجة للمساعدة في الحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا. بفضل هذه الميزة وغيرها الكثير، تم تصميم جميع مجمدات ثلاجة LG لتقديم نتائج عالية الجودة، لتناسب احتياجات جميع المستهلكين.

    الملخص

    طباعة
    سعة الفريزر (قدم مكعب)
    8.1
    أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)
    ‎914 x 1787 x 918 ‎
    ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎
    نعم
    ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling
    نعم

    المواصفات الرئيسية

    • الأبعاد والوزن - أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

      ‎914 x 1787 x 918 ‎

    • الأداء - نوع الضاغط

      الضاغط الخطي العاكس

    • الميزات - InstaView

      نعم

    • التقنية الذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

      نعم

    • المواد واللمسة النهائية - اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

      أسود فولاذي

    كل المواصفات

    ICE & WATER SYSTEM

    • صانع الثلج الآلي

      لا

    • وعاء ثلج ومياه

      لا

    المواصفات الأساسية

    • نوع المنتج

      أبواب متعددة

    السعة

    • سعة الفريزر (قدم مكعب)

      8.1

    • سعة الثلاجة (قدم مكعب)

      18.0

    • فريزر حجم التخزين (نجمتين) (لتر)

      33

    • فريزر حجم التخزين (لتر)

      231

    • ثلاجة بحجم التخزين (لتر)

      511

    • إجمالي حجم التخزين (لتر)

      775

    الأبعاد والوزن

    • العمق بدون الباب (مم)

      873

    • عمق دون مقبض (مم)

      918

    • وزن التغليف (كجم)

      168

    • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

      ‎914 x 1787 x 918 ‎

    • وزن المنتج (كجم)

      157

    الميزات

    • InstaView

      نعم

    • مزيل روائح

      نعم

    • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

      نعم

    • باب داخل باب

      InstaView باب داخل باب

    • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

      نعم

    حجيرة المجمد

    • ضوء المجمّد

      إضاءة LED العلوية

    • تدفق هواء متعدد

      نعم

    • الرف_زجاج مقوى

      لا

    المواد واللمسة النهائية

    • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

      أسود فولاذي

    الأداء

    • نوع الضاغط

      الضاغط الخطي العاكس

    حجيرة الثلاجة

    • ضوء الثلاجة

      إضاءة LED العلوية + الجانبية

    • مساحة إضافية

      نعم

    • الرف_قابل للطي

      طي بدرجة واحدة

    • الرف_زجاج مقوى

      4

    • صندوق خضراوات

      نعم (2)

    التقنية الذكية

    • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

      نعم

    • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

      نعم

    ما يقوله الناس

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