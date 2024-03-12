Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تعرّف على المزيد

Optimism your feed Optimism your feed Optimism your feed

إضفاء السعادة إلى وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي من جديد

شاهد الفيلم
hero hero hero
icon01 icon02 icon03

كيف تبدو خوارزميتك الاجتماعية؟

icon04 icon05 icon06
بداية من استيقاظك، مرورًا بتنقلاتك خلال اليوم، وانتهاءً بفترة الاسترخاء في الليل - ما الذي تنظر إليه عادة؟ هل تتصفح وسائل التواص الاجتماعي بلا تفكير؟
كانت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مبهجة في بداياتها. كان الناس يشاركون المحتوى، وكل "إعجاب" كان يجعلهم سعداء. ولكن الآن، بات هذه البهجة والسعادة تتلاشى مع تقدم الخوارزميا.
فالأرقام لا تكذب أبدًا: متوسط وقت استخدام المراهقين الأمريكيين لمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يبلغ 7 ساعات و22 دقيقة1). . أكثر من 210 مليون شخص حول العالم يعانون من إدمان مواقع التو اصل2). . التغذيات السلبية، المدفوعة بسحر الخوارزميات... تأسرنا في أفكار مكتئبة، وتثير القلق فينا.
وبما أن شعارنا هو "Life's Good"، فكرت شركة LG مليًّا في هذا الأمر. بصفتنا علامة تجارية تنشر الخير وتحمل شعار Life's Good، ما الذي يمكننا فعله لإحداث فرق في عالم مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي؟ لقد توصلنا إلى الحل! لقد أطلقنا العنان لقوة الإيجابية: فقط بضع نقرات على المحتوى المتفائل يمكن أن تغير المحتوى الذي تراه على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
إذن، أين يمكنك أن تجد هذا المحتوى الإيجابي؟ هنا. استمتع بقائمة التشغيل التي أعدتها LG لتعيد البهجة والسعادة إلى وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. وسرعان ما ستكتشف أن صفحتك على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ستزداد إشراقًا وتفاؤل. وقد تجد نفسك تبتسم أيضًا بفضل المحتوى المُقدَّم إلي.
هكذا تجعل LG حياة الجميع أفضل من خلال وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. وهذا تطبيقًا لشعارنا الذي يقول أن الحياة جيدة Life's Good.

Xavier Mortimer

التفاؤل هو أحد مصادر الإلهام. أريد إعادة الابتسامة على وجوه الناس.

Xavier Mortimer

Tina Choi (Doobydobap)

أريد أن أجعل حياة المشاهدين جيدة، من خلال استهلاك المحتوى.

Tina Choi (Doobydobap)

Thoren Bradley

يجب أن نتعلم كيف نستخدم الخوارزمية بشكل أفضل دون أن ننساق وراءها.

Thoren Bradley

Karol Stefanini

تسعدني المساعدة في جعل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مكانًا جيدًا مرة أخرى.

Karol Stefanini

Victoria Browne

لديك كل الحق/القدرة على التواجد في حياتك بشكل أكبر بعيدًا عن مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي!

Victoria Browne

Josh Harmon

المحتوى الجيد يؤدي إلى حياة أفضل.

Josh Harmon

استكشف قائمة التشغيل

TikTok
YouTube

تذكر أنك على بعد لحظات قليلة من ‘Life’s good’.

تشغيل على TikTok
تشغيل على YouTube

كيفية الانضمام إلى
Optimism Your Feed

الخطوة 1

ابحث عن @lge_lifesgood على TikTok. استمتع بقائمة التشغيل التي صممتها ونظمتها LG.

الخطوة 2

إذا وجدت المحتوى ممتعًا، تفاعل معه من خلال النقر أو الإعجاب أو التعليق والمشاركة. دع الخوارزمية تعرف أنك ترغب في رؤية المزيد منها.

الخطوة 3

بعد ذلك، شارك قائمة التشغيل هذه مع أصدقائك وأفراد عائلتك الذين قد يحتاجون إلى دفعة قوية. تهانينا، أنت الآن ناشر التفاؤل الذي نفتخر به.

لماذا نتبنى التفاؤل الجريء؟ اكتشف الأسباب الكامنة خلف إيمانًا الراسخ هذا.

استكشف Life's Good

