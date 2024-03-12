We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
تعرّف على المزيد
إضفاء السعادة إلى وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي من جديدشاهد الفيلم
كيف تبدو خوارزميتك الاجتماعية؟
Xavier Mortimer
التفاؤل هو أحد مصادر الإلهام. أريد إعادة الابتسامة على وجوه الناس.
Xavier Mortimer
Tina Choi (Doobydobap)
أريد أن أجعل حياة المشاهدين جيدة، من خلال استهلاك المحتوى.
Tina Choi (Doobydobap)
Thoren Bradley
يجب أن نتعلم كيف نستخدم الخوارزمية بشكل أفضل دون أن ننساق وراءها.
Thoren Bradley
Karol Stefanini
تسعدني المساعدة في جعل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مكانًا جيدًا مرة أخرى.
Karol Stefanini
Victoria Browne
لديك كل الحق/القدرة على التواجد في حياتك بشكل أكبر بعيدًا عن مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي!
Victoria Browne
Josh Harmon
المحتوى الجيد يؤدي إلى حياة أفضل.
Josh Harmon
تذكر أنك على بعد لحظات قليلة من ‘Life’s good’.
كيفية الانضمام إلى
Optimism Your Feed
الخطوة 1
ابحث عن @lge_lifesgood على TikTok. استمتع بقائمة التشغيل التي صممتها ونظمتها LG.
الخطوة 2
إذا وجدت المحتوى ممتعًا، تفاعل معه من خلال النقر أو الإعجاب أو التعليق والمشاركة. دع الخوارزمية تعرف أنك ترغب في رؤية المزيد منها.
الخطوة 3
بعد ذلك، شارك قائمة التشغيل هذه مع أصدقائك وأفراد عائلتك الذين قد يحتاجون إلى دفعة قوية. تهانينا، أنت الآن ناشر التفاؤل الذي نفتخر به.
لماذا نتبنى التفاؤل الجريء؟ اكتشف الأسباب الكامنة خلف إيمانًا الراسخ هذا.استكشف Life's Good
The Common Sense Census: Media Use by Tweens and Teens, https://www.commonsensemedia.org/sites/default/files/research/report/2019-census-8-to-18-full-report-updated.pdf (2019)
Phil Longstreet et al. "Life satisfaction: A key to managing internet & social media addiction" https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0160791X16301634 (2017)