About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
شاشة UltraFine™ 5K 27 بوصة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

شاشة UltraFine™ 5K 27 بوصة

27MD5KL-B

شاشة UltraFine™ 5K 27 بوصة

شاشة UltraFine™ 5K 27 بوصة
شاشة ™UltraFine من إل جي

شاشة ™UltraFine من إل جي

الرفيق المثالي لأنظمة ماك

توفر شاشة UltraFine™ 5K من إل جي حلاً كاملاً لمستخدمي ماك.

شاشة 218 PPI 5K

شاشة 218 PPI 5K

شاشة أحلامك فائقة الوضوح

تعد شاشة UltraFine™ 5K أكبر بنسبة تزيد عن %50 من شاشات 4K من حيث عدد البكسلات الأساسية بجانب 218 PPI وهو ما يجعلها قادرة على عرض صور مفصلة للغاية ونص بالغ الوضوح. يمكنك الآن تجربة المزيد من الوضوح والدقة على شاشة 5K كبيرة.

P3 & 500nits

P3 & 500nits

ألوان هائلة وسطوع عالي

بفضل دعمها P3 & 500nits من السطوع، تتميز شاشة UltraFine™ 5K من إل جي بإمكانية عرض نص بالغ الوضوح وصور طبيعية بنطاق وتدرج لوني كبير.

جميع منافذ ماك المثالية العالمية
Thunderbolt™ 3

جميع منافذ ماك المثالية العالمية

يمكن لشاشة 27MD5KL التي تتميز بتقنية Thunderbolt™ 3 عرض فيديو هات 5K والصوت والبيانات في ذات الوقت، مع توفير شحن للأجهزة بطاقة تصل إلى 94واط عبر وصلة واحدة فقط. يتوافق هذا المنفذ القوي مع نظام التشغيل ماك المزود بتقنية ™Thunderbolt أو أجهزة ™USB Type-C أو iPad Pro.

*يمكن توصيل أجهزة ماك التي تدعم ™USB Type-C أو iPad Pro عبر كبل ™USB Type-C الموجود داخل العبوة.

تكامل سلس مع نظام التشغيل ماك

التحكم في الشاشة

تكامل سلس مع نظام التشغيل ماك

يمكن التحكم التفصيلي في إعدادات الشاشة مثل السطوع ومستوى الصوت باستخدام نظام ماك دون الحاجة إلى استخدام أي أزرار مادية بالشاشة.

 

صور واضحة وصوت مباشر
كاميرا وسماعة مدمجة

صور واضحة وصوت مباشر

توفر مكبرات الصوت الاستريو المدمجة والكاميرا والميكروفون تجربة وسائط ثرية. تعد شاشة UltraFine™ 5K من إل جي الخيار الأفضل للترفيه والاتصالات، مثل مشاهدة الأفلام ومكالمات FaceTime والدردشة عبر الإنترنت.

محطة عمل مرنة
حامل قابل للتعديل

محطة عمل مرنة

تتضمن شاشة UltraFine™ 5K من إل جي آلية مناسبة لتعديل الارتفاع/الميل حيث يقدم معها حامل جدار سهل الإعداد يعتمد على كتيفة تثبيت فيزا* بحيث يمكن للمستخدمين تهيئة بيئة مخصصة تتسم بالراحة الكبيرة لتحقيق الأداء الأمثل.

*لا تضمين العبوة كتيفة تثبيت فيزا.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

المقاس [Inch]

27

الوضوح

5120 x 2880

نوع الشاشة

IPS

الأبعاد

16:9

تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

معدل التحديث (Max.) [Hz]

60

وقت الاستجابة

14ms (GtG, لا تدعم OD)

تعديل شاشة العرض

امالة/ارتفاع

كل المواصفات

معلومات

اسم المنتج

UHD

سنة

2019

ميكانيكيا

تعديل شاشة العرض

امالة/ارتفاع

جدار بطاولة متحركةmm

100 x 100

طَاقَة

مدخل الطاقة

100~240V (50/60Hz)

استهلاك الطاقة(DC Off)

اقل من 0.3W

استهلاك الطاقة (نجوم الطاقة)

45.65W

استهلاك الطاقة (الطاقة القصوى)

200W

استهلاك الطاقة (وضع السكون)

اقل من 1.0W

استهلاك الطاقة (Typ)

140W

النوع

طاقة داخلية

عادي

RoHS

نعم

شاشة العرض

الأبعاد

16:9

عمق الالوان (عدد الالوان)

1.07B

تسلسل الألوان (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

معدل التباين (Typ.)

1100:1

نوع الشاشة

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.11685 x 0.11685

معدل التحديث (Max.) [Hz]

60

الوضوح

5120 x 2880

وقت الاستجابة

14ms (GtG, لا تدعم OD)

المقاس [cm]

68.29

المقاس [Inch]

27

زاوية الرؤيا (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

الأبعاد والأوزان

قياسات الشحن (W x H x D) [mm]

743 x 573 x 315

قياسات بدون الحامل (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8

قياسات مع الحامل (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9(↑) 625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9(↓)

الوزن خلال الشحن[kg]

13.5

الوزن بدون الحامل [kg]

6.4

الوزن مع الحامل [kg]

8.5

اكسسوارات

اكسسوارات اخرى

غطاء التثبيت على الحائط

Thunderbolt

نعم

USB-C

نعم

الاتصال

Thunderbolt

نعم(1ea)

Thunderbolt (نقل البيانات)

نعم

Thunderbolt (اقصى وضوح at Hz)

5120x2880 at 60Hz

Thunderbolt (توصيل الطاقة)

94W

USB مخارج

YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(via Thunderbolt)

سمات

الكاميرا

نعم

المايكرفون

نعم

الصوت

Rich Bass

نعم

السماعات

5W x 2

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

اشترِ مباشرةً

شاشة UltraFine™ 5K 27 بوصة

27MD5KL-B

شاشة UltraFine™ 5K 27 بوصة

بحث عبر الإنترنت