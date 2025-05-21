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ال جي مكيف سبليت جيت كول 22800 وحدة بارد فقط

ال جي مكيف سبليت جيت كول 22800 وحدة بارد فقط

LB242C0
صورة أمامية لـ ال جي مكيف سبليت جيت كول 22800 وحدة بارد فقط LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
صورة أمامية لـ ال جي مكيف سبليت جيت كول 22800 وحدة بارد فقط LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0
مكيف سبلت من إل جي LB242C0

الميزات الرئيسية

  • ال جي مكيف سبليت 18300 وحدة حار بارد
  • جيت كول وفلتر غبار مضاد للبكتيريا
  • توزيع الهواء 4 اتجاهات
  • تنظيف ذاتي
  • مؤقت 24 ساعة
  • ريش ذهبية.
المزيد

بحث عبر الإنترنت

    تبريد سريع

    انعم بتبريد أكثر انتعاشًا في الغرفة من خلال ميزة التبريد الفائق بضغط زر

    احصل على تبريد قوي سريع بضغطة زر.

    مكيف الهواء قابلة للتثبيت على الجدار.

    التأرجح التلقائي

    توزيع الهواء على نحو متساوي ومريح في أنحاء الغرفة

    تعمل ميزة التأرجح التلقائي على توزيع الهواء بالتساوي للشعور بالراحة في كل أركان الغرفة.

    يعمل مكيف الهواء المثبت على الجدار في غرفة المعيشة بها نافذة كبيرة ناحية اليمين

    يظهر على شاشة عرض Smart LED رمز الخطأ "E1".

    التشخيص الذكي

    شاشة عرض Smart LED للوصول إلى حلول ذكية

     

    كل ما عليك هو الاتصال بخدمة عملاء LG مع إعطائهم الرمز المعروضة على شاشة LED، وسيتولى مهندسو الخدمة تقديم حل المشكلة.

    تجف الرطوبة في المبادل الحراري بمكيف الهواء.

    التنظيف التلقائي

    تنظيف داخلي تلقائي

     

    تعمل هذه الميزة على تجفيف أي رطوبة داخل مكيف الهواء تلقائيًا لضمان نظافته بشكل دائم.

    صورة للزعنفة الذهبية داخل الوحدة الخارجية

    Gold Fin™‎

    طلاء مضاد للتآكل يدوم لفترة أطول

    يمنع الطلاء الذهبي الخاص على زعنفة المبادل الحراري التآكل، مما يطيل من عمر الوحدة.

    *قد يحدث اختلاف تبعًا لبيئة الاستخدام.
    *الصورة أعلاه هي لأغراض توضيحية فقط.
    *وفقًا لاختبار رش الملح الداخلي، يبلغ مستوى الحماية من التآكل الخاص بالزعانف الذهبية (Gold Fin) (رقم التصنيف) أفضل 9.5 أو أعلى (يقل السطح المتآكل عن 0.05% من إجمالي المساحة) بعد مرور 500 ساعة من الاختبار.

    التشغيل الذكي

    تتنبأ ميزة التشغيل الذكي باحتياجاتك وتلبّيها

    يمكنك أن تنعم بالتبريد والتدفئة والتهوية تلقائيًا بناءً على درجة حرارة الغرفة الفعلية عن طريق الضغط ببساطة على زر الوضع المطلوب بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد.

    أيقونة وضع التبريد

    وضع التبريد

    أيقونة وضع التدفئة

    وضع التدفئة

    أيقونة وضع المروحة

    وضع المروحة

    مؤقت التشغيل/الإيقاف لمدة 24 ساعة

    يمكن ضبط مدة تشغيل تصل إلى 24 ساعة ليعمل مكيف الهواء ويتوقف عن العمل متى شئت.

    عملية إعادة التشغيل التلقائية

    في حالة انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، يستأنف مكيف الهواء عمله فور عودة التيار.

    انعم براحة تامة مع وضع النوم

    استمتع بنوم مريح في غرفتك.

    نوم هانئ طوال الليل مع ميزة إيقاف/تشغيل شاشة العرض

    استمتع بقسط وافر من النوم دون إزعاج بسبب إضاءة مكيف الهواء.

    FAQ

    Q.

    كيف أختار مكيف إل جي المناسب لمنزلي؟

    A.

    يعتمد اختيار المكيف على حجم الغرفة واحتياجاتك الخاصة. تقدم إل جي مجموعة متنوعة من الموديلات بسعات ووظائف مختلفة. يمكنك الحصول على الدعم من المتاجر  المحلية — فقط اسأل عن مكيفات إل جي.

    Q.

    ما هي أفضل مميزات مكيفات إل جي؟

    A.

    تتميز مكيفات إل جي بتقنيات متقدمة مثل تقنية الانفرتر المزدوج، التي توفر كفاءة أعلى في استهلاك الطاقة ومستوى ضجيج أقل. عند استخدام وضع Power Mode، يمكنك الاستمتاع بتبريد مستمر وقوي من مكيف الانفرتر، مما يجعل الغرفة تبرد بسرعة. كما يمكنك التحكم في المكيف من خلال تطبيق LG ThinQ. وتقوم وظيفة Pre Cool بتشغيل المكيف تلقائيًا قبل وصولك إلى المنزل.

    Q.

    كيف أنظف مكيف إل جي الخاص بي؟

    A.

    للحفاظ على الأداء الأمثل، نظّف الفلاتر بانتظام باتباع تعليمات دليل المستخدم. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يُنصح بجدولة صيانة دورية مع فني مرخّص لصيانة النظام وتنظيف المكونات الداخلية.

    Q.

    ما هي تقنية الانفرتر؟

    A.

    تقنية الانفرتر تضبط سرعة الضاغط للحفاظ على درجة حرارة ثابتة، مما يقلل من استهلاك الطاقة ويُحسن الكفاءة. تؤدي تقنية الانفرتر إلى تشغيل أكثر هدوءًا وزيادة في المتانة.

    Q.

    كيف يمكنني التحكم في مكيف إل جي باستخدام هاتفي الذكي؟

    A.

    تتوافق العديد من موديلات مكيفات إل جي مع تطبيق LG ThinQ الذي يمكنك تحميله من Google Play أو App Store. يمكنك استخدام التطبيق للتحكم في الجهاز من خلال هاتفك الذكي. تأكد من تحديث التطبيق إلى أحدث إصدار للاستمتاع بكامل الوظائف.

    الملخص

    طباعة

    الأبعاد

    كل المواصفات

    إزالة الرطوبة

    • إزالة الرطوبة

      نعم

    • مستشعر الرطوبة

      غير متوفر

    الرمز الشريطي

    • الرمز الشريطي

      8806096040294

    الامتثال

    • شهر بدء التشغيل (سنة - شهر)

      2024-02

    الملاءمة

    • مستوى ضجيج منخفض

      نعم

    • إعادة تشغيل تلقائي

      نعم

    • وضع المروحة

      نعم

    • تنبيه الفلتر

      غير متوفر

    • فرض تشغيل المفاتيح

      نعم

    • اكتشاف الأشخاص

      غير متوفر

    • الضبط المسبق للتشغيل/الإيقاف (24 ساعة)

      نعم

    • وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

      نعم

    • الضبط المسبق

      نعم

    • التحكم الصوتي (جهاز طرف ثالث)

      غير متوفر

    التبريد

    • رباعي الاتجاهات

      أعلى-أسفل / يمين-يسار

    • التحكم في اتجاه تدفق الهواء (يسار ويمين)

      نعم

    • التحكم في اتجاه تدفق الهواء (لأعلى ولأسفل)

      نعم

    • تبريد قوي

      نعم

    التصميم

    • لون المنتج

      أبيض

    • الشاشة

      88 مخفي

    توفير الطاقة

    • تحكم الطاقة النشط

      غير متوفر

    • مراقبة الطاقة

      غير متوفر

    • توفير الطاقة (التبريد)

      نعم

    • ICA (أنا أتحكم في الأمبير)

      غير متوفر

    الفلتر

    • الفلتر المسبق

      نعم

    • مرشح الحساسية

      غير متوفر

    • فلتر الغبار الدقيق

      غير متوفر

    عام

    • أبعاد الوحدة الداخلية_العرضxالارتفاعxالعمق (مم)

      1100x333x222

    • سعة التبريد المُقدَّرة في الدقيقة (واط)

      6690

    • الاستهلاك المُقدَّر لقدرة التبريد في الدقيقة (واط)

      1839

    • قدرة استهلاك التدفئة المحددة

      بارد/ساخن

    • وزن الوحدة الداخلية (كجم)

      14.0

    • أبعاد الوحدة الخارجية_العرضxالارتفاعxالعمق (مم)

      978x803x421

    • وزن الوحدة الخارجية (كجم)

      48.5

    • نوع المنتج

      مثبت على الحائط

    • نوع المنتج

      تشغيل/إيقاف

    • فولتية الإدخال المُقدّرة (فولت، هرتز)

      230, 60

    • نوع المبرد

      غاز R410A

    • مستوى شدة الصوت (التبريد) SH/H/M/L/SL (ديسيبل) (أمبير))

      N/A

    • مستوى شدة الصوت (التدفئة) SH/H/M/L/SL (ديسيبل) (أمبير))

      N/A

    ما يقوله الناس

    اخترنا لك

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