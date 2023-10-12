About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22.8 قدمًا ، ثلاجة جنبًا إلى جنب ، لون أبيض ، مقبض جيب ، ضاغط عاكس زكي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

22.8 قدمًا ، ثلاجة جنبًا إلى جنب ، لون أبيض ، مقبض جيب ، ضاغط عاكس زكي

LS25CBBWIV

22.8 قدمًا ، ثلاجة جنبًا إلى جنب ، لون أبيض ، مقبض جيب ، ضاغط عاكس زكي

فيديو مقرب لمياه تتساقط من خس أخضر مقرمش بجوار فيديو مقرب لمياه تتساقط على طماطم حمراء طازجة بجوار فيديو لتوت أزرق رطب لامع يتحرك.
LinearCooling™‎

تحافظ على الطعام طازجًا لفترة أطول

تقلل تكنولوجيا LinearCooling™‎ من تقلبات درجة الحرارة محافظة على نكهة الطعام الطازج لمدة تصل إلى 7 أيام.

*بناءً على نتائج اختبارات TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة اختبارات LG الداخلية لقياس الوقت المستغرق للوصول إلى نسبة انخفاض وزن تبلغ %5 للملفوف الصيني على رف حيز الطعام الطازج لثلاجة LGE LinearCooling موديل LS25CBBWIV. قد تختلف النتيجة حسب الاستخدام الفعلي.

المنظر الأمامي لثلاجة InstaView سوداء مع وجود إضاءة بالداخل. إذ يمكن رؤية محتويات الثلاجة من خلال باب InstaView. تلمع أشعة الضوء الزرقاء لأسفل على المحتويات بفضل وظيفة DoorCooling.
DoorCooling ™‎

للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا بشكل متساوٍ وبسرعة أعلى

تبقى المشروبات باردة والطعام طازجًا مع الأداء المتساوي والأعلى سرعةً لتكنولوجيا DoorCooling ™‎.

*بناءً على نتائج اختبارات UL, TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة اختبارات LG الداخلية لمقارنة وقت انخفاض درجة حرارة حاوية مياه موضوعة في السلة العلوية بين الموديل المزود بتكنولوجيا DoorCooling+™‎ والموديل غير المزود بتكنولوجيا DoorCooling+™‎. موديلات معينة فقط.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

*من المفترض أن تتوقف وظيفة DoorCooling+™‎ عن العمل عند فتح الباب.

فيديو يبدأ بمنظر أمامي للثلاجة وباباها مفتوحان بالكامل. تظهر المساحات الداخلية بخطوط نيون وتبدأ الأسهم في دفع الخطوط للخارج لتوضح أن هناك المزيد من المساحة بالداخل. يومض المربع النيون حول المساحات الداخلية ليوضح الفرق بين المساحة الجديدة والمساحة القديمة الأصغر الموضحة الآن بخط أبيض منقط.

سعة كبيرة

 

مساحة داخلية واسعة لتخزين المزيد والمزيد

استمتعي بمساحة كبيرة لتخزين كل طعامك ومشروباتك لتتخلصي من ازدحام مطبخك

منظر جانبي لمطبخ به ثلاجة InstaView سوداء.

استمتعي بلمسة ديكور رائعة مع باب UltraSleek

يضفي باب UltraSleek مزيدًا من الروعة على ديكور مطبخك

*635 لترًا: بناءً على معايير الاتحاد الأوروبي، سعة ثلاجة LGE موديل GSXV91NSAE تبلغ 635 لترًا.

*27 قدمًا مربعًا: بناءً على معايير أمريكا الشمالية، سعة ثلاجة LGE موديل LRS تبلغ 27 قدمًا مربعًا.

*2706.

يد تمسك هاتفًا. شاشة الهاتف يظهر عليها تطبيق Smart Diagnosis. تظهر الثلاجة في الخلفية وجانبها مفتوح يُظهر ما بداخلها. تظهر أيقونة Smart Diagnosis فوق الثلاجة.

Smart Diagnosis™‎

قمة التحكم في زمام الأمور

تكنولوجيا تحل المشاكل البسيطة وتُحدِّث تنبيهات الصيانة كي تجنبك عناء مكالمات طلب الخدمة.
يظهر شعار الضمان لمدة 10 أعوام على Smart Inverter Compressor بجوار شعار Smart Inverter.

كفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة مع قوة تحمل عالية

يوفر لكِ الضاغط LG Smart Inverter Compressor™‎ مستويات لم يسبق لها مثيل من كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة لمساعدتك في توفير المزيد من المال، هذا إلى جانب الضمان لمدة 10 أعوام من راحة البال.

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

 

 

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

اشترِ مباشرةً

LS25CBBWIV

22.8 قدمًا ، ثلاجة جنبًا إلى جنب ، لون أبيض ، مقبض جيب ، ضاغط عاكس زكي