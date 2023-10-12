About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
15.4 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي بلاتيني ، تكنولوجيا ThinQ (wifi) ، تدفق هواء متعدد ، ضاغط خطي عاكس موفر للطاقة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

15.4 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي بلاتيني ، تكنولوجيا ThinQ (wifi) ، تدفق هواء متعدد ، ضاغط خطي عاكس موفر للطاقة

LT17HBHSLN

15.4 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي بلاتيني ، تكنولوجيا ThinQ (wifi) ، تدفق هواء متعدد ، ضاغط خطي عاكس موفر للطاقة

temp
door cooling
pull out tray
compressor
10 year
door detail
freezer detail
Shelves
Smart
نضارة تدوم طويلاً
™LinearCooling

نضارة تدوم طويلاً

 

تقلل تقنية ™LinearCooling من تقلبات درجات الحرارة ويحافظ على النكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل إلى 7 أيام

*استنادًا لنتائج اختبار UL باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي لقياس الوقت المستغرق للوصول إلى معدل إنقاص الوزن بنسبة %5 من الملفوف الصيني بوك تشوي على رف حجرة الطعام الطازج لموديل ثلاجة ™LinearCooling. الموديلات المناسبة فقط. قد تختلف النتيجة وفق الاستخدام الفعلي.

توفر نضارة أسرع على نحو متساوي

توفر نضارة أسرع على نحو متساوي

 

مشروبات أكثر برودة وأطعمة طازجة بفضل أداء التبريد المتساوي والأكثر سرعة الذي تتميز به تقنية تبريد الباب ™+DoorCooling.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار UL باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي التي تقارن وقت انخفاض درجة حرارة حاوية المياه الموضوعة في السلة العلوية للطرازات التي تتميز بتقنية ™+DoorCooling و™+Non-DoorCooling. الموديلات المناسبة فقط. صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد يختلف المنتج الفعلي عما هو موضح بها.

من المفترض أن تقنية وظيفة ™+DoorCooling تتوقف عن العمل عند فتح الباب.

التقليل من البكتيريا والروائح، وتعظيم النضارة

+Hygiene Fresh

التقليل من البكتيريا والروائح، وتعظيم النضارة

 

حافظ على نظافة ثلاجتك باستخدام ™+Hygiene Fresh ، الذي يزيل الروائح الكريهة ويزيل ما يصل إلى ٪99.99 من البكتيريا.

*البكتيريا: المكورات العنقودية الذهبية ، الإشريكية القولونية ، الليستيريا المستوحدة ، الكلبسيلا الرئوية
أكدتها Intertek على جميع العمليات والنتائج، بروتوكول اختبار ISO 27447.
تم حساب عدد البكتيريا قبل وبعد أربع ساعات من التفاعل الذي تم عن طريق حقن المحلول البكتيري 0.2 مل في المرشح المضاد للبكتيريا.
أداء إزالة البكتيريا هو نتيجة الاختبار المختبري حيث تم حساب البكتيريا المحقونة مباشرة في الفلتر. قد تختلف النتائج في ظروف الاستخدام الحقيقية.

وفّر الوقت اللازم لإذابة الثلج3
Fresh 0 Zone

وفّر الوقت اللازم لإذابة الثلج

 

يتم التحكم في Fresh 0 Zone عند درجة حرارة تقترب من الصفر مئوية مما يساعد في بدء الطهي دون الحاجة إلى إذابة الثلج التي تستغرق الوقت.

التبريد السريع والمتساوي
تدفق هواء متعدد

التبريد السريع والمتساوي

 

يتم توصيل الهواء البارد في كل زاوية من زوايا الثلاجة بفضل فتحات هواء التبريد المتعددة.

التوفير الذكي في الطاقة
الضاغط الخطي العاكس

التوفير الذكي في الطاقة

 

بفضل الضاغط الخطي العاكس من إل جي، يمكن تحقيق الكفاءة الرائدة في السوق باستخدام مكونات أقل أكثر من الضواغط التقليدية. ومن ثم يتميز الضاغط الخطي العاكس باحتوائه على نقاط احتكاك أقل، مما يجعله أقل إصدارًا للضوضاء.

سهولة التحكم
شاشة LED تعمل باللمس

سهولة التحكم

 

توفر شاشة LED التي تعمل باللمس راحة التشغيل وتحسّن من مظهر الثلاجة.

مدى عمر أطول وأكثر كفاءة في استخدام الطاقة
إضاءة لوحة LED

مدى عمر أطول وأكثر كفاءة في استخدام الطاقة

تتميز إضاءة لوحة LED بكونها أكثر كفاءة في استخدام الطاقة وبمدى عمر أطول من إضاءة المصابيح التقليدية.

سهولة التخزين
علبة الثلج المتحركة

سهولة التخزين

 

يمكنك إخراج علبة الثلج وتحريكها بسهولة في أي وقت تحتاج فيه إلى مساحة أكبر في المجمّد.

التحكم السريع والمريح

التحكم السريع والمريح

 

باستخدام تكنولوجيا Smart ThinQ™‎، يمكنك التحكم في الثلاجة وتشخيص حالتها باستخدام هاتف ذكي حتى لو لم تكن داخل المنزل. يمكنك بكل سهولة ضبط درجة الحرارة داخل الثلاجة والتحكم في HygieneFresh+™‎ وتشخيص حالة الثلاجة بلمسة بسيطة على هاتفك الذكي.

 

SASO

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

المنتجات الموصى بها

Table Caption
الميزات LT15GBBDIN LT18CBBSLN LT19CBBSLN
LT15GBBDIN
13.9 قدم ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، جرافيت غامق ، تدفق هواء متعدد ، ضاغط خطي عاكس موفر للطاقة
LT18CBBSLN
16.9 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي بلاتيني ، تدفق هواء متعدد ، ضوء LED ، صينية ثلج متحركة
LT19CBBSLN
18 قدم، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي، أبيض، تدفق هواء متعدد، موفر للطاقة، ضاغط خطي عاكس
السعة 13.9 قدمًا مكعبًا 16.9 قدمًا مكعبًا 18 قدمًا مكعبًا
الأبعاد 700×700×1680 780×730×1720 780×730×1800
™ThinQ نعم لا لا
الضاغط الخطي العاكس نعم نعم نعم
+Hygiene Fresh نعم لا لا
من أين أشتري من أين أشتري من أين أشتري
طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

700 x 1780 x 730

نوع الضاغط

كومبروسور لينير

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الأساسية

نوع المنتج

فريزر علوي

الأبعاد والوزن

أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

700 x 1780 x 730

الميزات

ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

نعم

الأداء

نوع الضاغط

كومبروسور لينير

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

اشترِ مباشرةً

LT17HBHSLN

15.4 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي بلاتيني ، تكنولوجيا ThinQ (wifi) ، تدفق هواء متعدد ، ضاغط خطي عاكس موفر للطاقة