ثلاجة بمجمدة علوية لون بلاتين فضي مع ضاغط بعاكس ذكي

LT18CBBSIN

ثلاجة بمجمدة علوية لون بلاتين فضي مع ضاغط بعاكس ذكي

نضارة تدوم طويلاً
™LinearCooling

نضارة تدوم طويلاً

 

تقلل تقنية ™LinearCooling من تقلبات درجات الحرارة ويحافظ على النكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل إلى 7 أيام

*استنادًا لنتائج اختبار UL باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي لقياس الوقت المستغرق للوصول إلى معدل إنقاص الوزن بنسبة %5 من الملفوف الصيني بوك تشوي على رف حجرة الطعام الطازج لموديل ثلاجة ™LinearCooling. الموديلات المناسبة فقط. قد تختلف النتيجة وفق الاستخدام الفعلي.

تبريد سريع ومتساوي
Multi Air Flow

تبريد سريع ومتساوي

 

يتم تزويد هواء التبريد في كل ركن من أركان الثلاجة مع فتحات تهوية متعددة لهواء التبريد.

ضاغط بعاكس ذكي موفر للطاقة

ضاغط بعاكس ذكي موفر للطاقة

 

يُعد الضاغط المزود بعاكس ذكي من LG خبيرًا في الطاقة، حيث يضبط قوة التبريد بناءً على كميات الطعام المحفوظ ودرجة الحرارة الداخلية والخارجية للثلاجة. يقوم الضاغط المزود بعاكس ذكي أيضًا بتوليد ضوضاء أقل، مما يجعل مطبخك هادئًا ومكان للاسترخاء والاستمتاع. مدعوم بضمان لمدة 10 سنوات!

*LG الداخلية اختبار البيانات علي أساس "KS C ISO15502 " القياسية.

موفرة للطاقة ومدة خدمة أطول
إضاءة LED ملونة

موفرة للطاقة ومدة خدمة أطول

 

توفر الإضاءة LED الملونة الطاقة بشكل أكبر وتستمر في العمل لمدة أطول من إضاءة اللمبات التقليدية.

تخزين سهل
صانعة ثلج متنقلة

تخزين سهل

 

يمكنك إخراج ونقل علبة الثلج بسهولة كلما كنت في حاجة الى مساحة إضافية في الثلاجة.

