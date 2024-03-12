Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث + LG XBOOM RNC5

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث + LG XBOOM RNC5

XL5S.RNC5

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث + LG XBOOM RNC5

front view
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

XL5S

سماعة حفلات LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S مزودة بتقنية البلوتوث
RNC5

RNC5

LG XBOOM RNC5
تم وضع XBOOM XL5S من LG على المسرح مع إضاءة متدرجة باللون الأحمر البرتقالي. خلف المسرح، يستمتع الناس بالموسيقى.


كلما كان الصوت أكبر
كانت الحفلة أكبر

اجعل الحفلة أكبر بصوت أكبر كذلك. تنتج XBOOM XL5S من LG صوتًا قويًا للحفلة يملأ المكان.

منظر بزاوية منخفضة للجانب الأيسر من LG XBOOM مقابل خلفية أرجوانية. ضوء XBOOM أرجواني هو الآخر.
LG XBOOM RNC5

مكبر صوت موسيقى الحفلات المتعدد الميزات

تقدم ميزة Super Bass Boost وغيرها من الميزات الممتعة إيقاعات قوية ومدوية تنقل الحفلة إلى مستوى أعلى من المتعة.
طباعة

كل المواصفات

معادل

تعزيز الصوت

نعم

معادل الصوت المخصص (التطبيق)

نعم

أساسي

نعم

مزود الطاقة

محول التيار المتردد جاك

نعم

سماعة

وحدة مكبر الصوت

6.5" x 1

حجم وحدة مكبر الصوت

2.5" x 1

نوع وحدة مكبر الصوت

تويتر مخروطي

بطارية

وقت شحن البطارية (ساعات)

3.5

عمر البطارية (ساعات)

12

استهلاك الطاقة

وضع التشغيل

55 W

وضع الاستعداد

0.5 W

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

13.6 kg

الوزن الصافي

11.2 kg

إكسسوار

محول التيار المتردد

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

SBC

نعم

الاتصال

نسخة بلوتوث

5.1

USB

1

الراحة

مؤشر البطارية

نعم

تطبيق بلوتوث (أندرويد/آي أو إس)

نعم

إضاءة

نعم

متعدد النقاط

نعم

قفل الأمان

نعم

مدير الترقية (FOTA)

نعم

مقاوم لرذاذ/ الماء

IPX4

رابط الطرف اللاسلكي (الوضع المزدوج)

نعم

رابط لاسلكي للحفلات (وضع متعدد)

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

علبة كرتون

698 x 374 x 354 mm

سماعة

289 x 570 x 280 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

2.1ch (2Way)

مخرج الطاقة

200 W

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ميزات المنتج

الصوت

EQ/Cluster 3 EQ (قياسي، بوب، كلاسيكي، روك، جاز، باس بلاست+، كرة قدم) معادل صوت خاص (Dangdut، عربي، أفرو هيب هوب، الهند، روجيتون، ميرينجو، سالسا، سامبا، آكس، فورو، فانك، سيرتانيجو)

EQ خاص

(دانغدوت، عربي، أفرو هيب هوب، الهند، روجيتون، ميرينجو، سالسا، سامبا، آكس، فورو، فانك، سيرتانيجو)

الراحة

تكرار مقطع واحد/تخطي/بحث/التشغيل العشوائي لمحتوى صندوق الموسيقى كله - Fwd/Rev USB نسخ/تسجيل مباشر تطبيق Bluetooth Remote (Android/iOS) وظيفة Bluetooth التلقائية تغيير طاقة Bluetooth (وضع الاستعداد) تشغيل Bluetooth (وضع الاستعداد) Bluetooth متعدد (Android/iOS) متعدد الألوان (RGB) إضاءة مكبر الصوت Party Strobe (التطبيق 용) البحث عن الملفات / المجلد مع تشغيل الموسيقى Fota Auto Music Play (التنقل والتشغيل) (Android/iOS) Wireless Party Link (الوضع الثنائي)

الوظائف

مؤثرات DJ/التكرار المتواصل/مغير الصوت/مُنشئ النماذج (تطبيق) صندوق موسيقى متعدد/لوحة DJ/مؤثرات صوت DJ تلقائية، إلغاء الصوت، مزامنة صوت أداة التغيير

تنسيق الملف

(MP3/WMA) عرض علامة ID3 Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

مواصفات المنتج

مكبر الصوت

النظام - وحدة مكبر صوت ثنائية الاتجاه 3 - وحدة مضخم صوت 2 بوصة × 2 - مقاومة 8 بوصات (TW/مكبر صوت) - 8 Ω / 3 Ω

الوصلات

USB (مدخلان) للجيتار - مدخل ميكروفون واحد لكل جهاز (Φ6.3) - مدخل Bluetooth (4.0) واحد لكل جهاز (Φ6.3)

الإمداد بالطاقة

ضيق: 200-240 فولت 50/60 هرتز عريض: 110-240 فولت 50/60 هرتز

الأبعاد: (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) مم

الرئيسية: ‎330 x 685 x 344 مم

الوزن الصافي: (كجم)

الصافي: 13.8 كجم

الوزن الإجمالي: (كجم)

الإجمالي: 16.6 كجم

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا