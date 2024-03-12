Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view
صورة أمامية لجهاز TONE Free T90S الأسود في علبة مفتوحة. سماعات الأذن السوداء بارزة لأغراض التصميم. وخلفهم توجد سماعات TONE Free T90S البيضاء. يُظهر الركن الأيمن السفلي شعار "أول سماعات أذن Dolby Atmos في العالم".

أول سماعات أذن Dolby Atmos في العالم 

مع ميزة ™Head Tracking في جميع وسائل الترفيه

*تُعد سماعات الأذن LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos أول سماعات أذن لاسلكية في العالم تدعم تقنية ™Dolby Head Tracking عبر جميع أنواع المحتوى والأجهزة.

فيلم قصير لتصميم سماعات LG TONE Free T90s. تشغيل الفيديو.

صوت Dolby عبر كل الأجهزة

تجلب لك سماعات T90S تقنيات Dolby Atmos و™Dolby Head Tracking لجميع أجهزتك. سيجعلك Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer تشعر بالفرق مع الصوت الأكثر غامرة وطبيعية.

تطفو سماعات الأذن T90S السوداء في مساحة لا متناهية. على اليسار، تظهر صورة أمامية لسماعة الأذن اليسرى. على اليمين، تظهر سماعة الأذن اليمنى. في المنتصف، يظهر شعار سماعات الأذن Dolby Atmos، وتظهر رسومات الصوت بجواره.

*تُعد سماعات الأذن LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos أول سماعات أذن لاسلكية في العالم تدعم تقنية Dolby Head Tracking™ عبر جميع أنواع المحتوى والأجهزة.

Surround yourself with Dolby sound

™Dolby Head Tracking

استمتع بتجربة صوت محيطي يتحرك معك

يوفر T90S صوتًا ثلاثي الأبعاد من خلال تتبع حركة رأسك. فهو يوفر صوتًا متناسقًا في كل زاوية - مما يتيح لك تجربة الانغماس العميق والواقعية داخل قبة صوت افتراضية. 

امرأة ترتدي T90S وهي تبتسم. تظهر كرة توضيحية حول رأسها للتأكيد على ميزة ™Dolby Head tracking.

*الصورة المعروضة عبارة عن مُحاكاة لأغراض توضيحية.

Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer

صوت محيطي ثلاثي الأبعاد 3D

عزز تجربتك السمعية مع صوت ثلاثي الأبعاد أكثر تخصيصًا. يعمل Dolby Virtualizer على توسيع الأبعاد المكانية ليمنحك تجربة صوتية شبيهة بتجربة صوت الملاعب، بينما يتيح لك مُحسِّن الصوت سماع صوت طبيعي وأعلى صوتًا خالٍ من التشويش.

امرأة ترتدي T90S وتبتسم. تظهر كرة صوتية حول رأسها للتأكيد على ميزة الصوت المكاني. على اليمين، تظهر واجهة الهاتف الذكي لتوضيح أن هذه الميزة متوفرة على تطبيق TONE Free.

*متوفرة على تطبيق TONE Free.

صوت مصنوع من الجرافين عالي الجودة

يعمل الجرافين النقي الخفيف كالورق والصلب كالمعدن على تحسين أداء T90S للحصول على صوت أكثر ثراءً ونقاءً.

Adaptive Noise Cancelling

حافظ على الهدوء في محيطك.
أينما كنت.

استمتع بمحتوى غامر أينما ذهبت مع تقنية ANC المثالية. يتكيف T90S مع مستويات الضوضاء المحيطة في الوقت الفعلي لتقليل الضوضاء بشكل مثالي.

تمت محاكاة هذه الصورة لتوضيح ميزة Adaptive Noise Cancelling في T90S.

تظهر قطعتين من النهايات المطاطية. توجد على اليسار التصميم القديم للسماعة، وعلى اليمين تظهر النهايات الطرفية الخاصة بسماعات T90S لتزويدها بعزل الضوضاء بشكل أفضل.

مريحة في أذنيك

النهايات المطاطية الجديدة تساعد سماعات الأذن على عزل الضوضاء بشكل أفضل. وهي مصممة لتوفير إحكامًا أكثر وحجب المزيد من الضوضاء. يُحدث ذلك فرقًا كبيرًا في مقدار تقليل التشويش الذي تواجهه.

نظام الثلاث ميكرفونات 3 Mic وVPU

اجعل صوتك مسموعًا

تبدو المكالمات طبيعية وواضحة. يعمل نظام الميكروفونات الثلاثة المدمج ووحدة التقاط الصوت (VPU) على مراقبة ضوضاء الخلفية والتقاط صوتك وتتبع حركات الفك لتحسين جودة المكالمة. يعمل ميكروفون Hi-SNR الجديد على تقليل التشويش المحيط بشكل أكبر.

*ميكروفون Hi-SNR Mic: توسيع نسبة الإشارة إلى الضوضاء العالية من 65 ديسيبل إلى 68 ديسيبل.

صورة مقرّبة لسماعات T90S السوداء.
خوارزمية فصل الصوت عن الضوضاء

يأتي صوتك عاليًا وواضحًا

من اليسار إلى اليمين: تتحدث امرأة عبر الهاتف في الخارج وهي ترتدي سماعات T90S، حيث تقوم T90S بتصفية ضوضاء الخلفية، ولا تسمع المرأة الأخرى إلا صوتها بوضوح.

تختلط الضوضاء بصوتك عندما تتحدث عبر الهاتف

تقوم T90S بتحليل البيئة المحيطة بك.

من اليسار إلى اليمين: تتحدث امرأة عبر الهاتف في الخارج وهي ترتدي سماعات T90S، حيث تقوم T90S بتصفية ضوضاء الخلفية، ولا تسمع المرأة الأخرى إلا صوتها بوضوح.

تفصل T90S الصوت عن الضوضاء

تفصل الصوت عن ضوضاء الخلفية.

من اليسار إلى اليمين: تتحدث امرأة عبر الهاتف في الخارج وهي ترتدي سماعات T90S، حيث تقوم T90S بتصفية ضوضاء الخلفية، ولا تسمع المرأة الأخرى إلا صوتها بوضوح.

اسمع الصوت بوضوح تام

تستخدم سماعات T90S خوارزمية فصل الصوت/الضوضاء وVPU في حالة إجراء مكالمة أو محادثة.

وضع الهمس

تظل المحادثة بينكما أنتما الاثنان فقط. ما عليك سوى إخراج سماعة الأذن اليمنى والهمس بالقرب من الميكروفون. يتيح لك وضع الهمس التعمق في المحادثات الخاصة.

وضع الاستماع

اسمح بمرور بعض الأصوات من حولك. يساعدك وضع الاستماع على سماع محيطك بشكل أفضل.

وضع المحادثة

انقر للتبديل إلى وضع المحادثة عندما تكون مع صديق. يؤدي ذلك إلى تضخيم صوت الشخص الذي تتحدث إليه. حتى تتمكن من الدردشة وأنت تضع سماعات الأذنين.

تصميم متوازن

تناسب الصوت، وتناسب الأذنين

من الناحية العلمية، صُممت سماعات T90S لتكون مناسبةً تمامًا لك، فهي تُحفِّزك أثناء التمرين وتُساعدك على التركيز في العمل. 

ملاءمة تقنية

لراحتك

اشعر بالعزلة عن العالم الخارجي. يمنحك التصميم المريح الجديد راحة تامة بينما تبقى النهايات المطاطية الناعمة الطبية مريحة في أذنيك، مما يتيح لك الاستماع لساعات طويلة من دون أن تثقل أذنيك. 

تجسيد للأذن. تجسيد لأذن مع ثلاث نقاط سوداء وبيضاء لإظهار المعالم. عرض لأذن مع سماعة أذن بداخلها لإظهار التركيب الافتراضي. رسم لأذن بنقاط وخطوط سوداء لإظهار التحليل الهندسي.

مسح ضوئي ثلاثي الأبعاد

رسم ثلاثي الأبعاد لشكل أذن 300 شخص

تجسيد للأذن. تجسيد لأذن مع ثلاث نقاط سوداء وبيضاء لإظهار المعالم. عرض لأذن مع سماعة أذن بداخلها لإظهار التركيب الافتراضي. رسم لأذن بنقاط وخطوط سوداء لإظهار التحليل الهندسي.

أماكن تثبيت السماعة

نمذجة نتيجة الرسم الثلاثي الأبعاد

تجسيد للأذن. تجسيد لأذن مع ثلاث نقاط سوداء وبيضاء لإظهار المعالم. عرض لأذن مع سماعة أذن بداخلها لإظهار التركيب الافتراضي. رسم لأذن بنقاط وخطوط سوداء لإظهار التحليل الهندسي.

التركيب الافتراضي

تركيب سماعات الأذن افتراضيًا

تجسيد للأذن. تجسيد لأذن مع ثلاث نقاط سوداء وبيضاء لإظهار المعالم. عرض لأذن مع سماعة أذن بداخلها لإظهار التركيب الافتراضي. رسم لأذن بنقاط وخطوط سوداء لإظهار التحليل الهندسي.

التحليلات الهندسية

تحقق من جزء الضغط الناتج عن الارتداء

شعار postech وErgonomic Design Technology Lab
مجموعة من الأشخاص الذين يستخدمون سماعات الأذن T90S في حياتهم اليومية. في اليسار من الأعلى إلى الأسفل ثمة امرأة تشاهد التلفزيون باستخدام سماعات T90S ورجل يستخدم الكمبيوتر المحمول مع T90S. في اليمين من الأعلى إلى الأسفل، رجل يرتدي سماعات T90S أثناء استخدام حاسوبه اللوحي، وامرأة تشاهد مقطع فيديو من هاتفها الذكي في مترو الأنفاق.

النظافة الصحية بـ UVnano

أذنان نظيفتان. أصوات واضحة.

يمكنك تعقيم سماعات الأذن اللاسلكية من خلال علبة الشحن. صُمِّمت السماعات مع مصابيح الأشعة فوق البنفسجية UV وتوسيع منطقة UV LED لتصل إلى النهايات المطاطية بالكامل، مما يؤدي إلى إزالة البكتيريا بنسبة تصل إلى 99.9%.

صورة علوية لجهاز LG TONE Free T90S في علبة مفتوحة. يتم وضع سماعة أذن على السطح لإظهار إضاءة UV Nano. يظهر النص بجوار سماعات الأذن.

*UVnano عبارة عن مزيج من مصابيح UV LED والمصابيح النانومترية.

*أظهر الاختبار المستقل أن حامل الشحن UVnano يقلل %99.9 من بكتيريا الإشريكية القولونية والمكورات العنقودية الذهبية وبكتيريا الالتهاب الرئوي الكلبسيلا الرئوية التي تتواجد في سماعات الأذن في عشر دقائق أثناء الشحن. تعمل وظيفة UV LED فقط عند الشحن. قد تختلف النتائج حسب بيئة الاستخدام الفعلية.

* ضوء UV LED غير مرئي ولا يتم تنشيطه إلا عندما يكون حامل الشحن مغلقًا وسماعات الأذن بداخله. الضوء المزاجي الأزرق هو لأغراض جمالية فقط ويظهر عند فتح غطاء حامل الشحن.

*يستخدم هذا المنتج تقنية UV بأطوال موجية تتراوح بين 265 و285 نانومتر.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. 

صورة لوظيفة Multi Point & Multi Pairing. تظهر واجهة أداة TONE Free في الجزء السفلي الأيسر. تظهر سماعات T90S السوداء في المنتصف. إلى اليمين، تظهر واجهة الهاتف الذكي والكمبيوتر المحمول.

Multi Point & Multi Pairing

تواصل أكثر واقترن بشكل أسرع

يمكنك إقران سماعات الأذن بسلاسة مع ما يصل إلى خمسة أجهزة. يمكنك الاتصال بجهازين في آن واحد مع ميزة Multi Point & Multi Pairing. ما عليك سوى إضافة الأجهزة في تطبيق TONE Free أو الأداة للتبديل بين الأجهزة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. تجربة المستخدم/واجهة المستخدم قابلة للتغيير.

تطبيق TONE Free

تحكم مبسط

يمكنك الآن حفظ تفضيلاتك من خلال إعداد ملفات التعريف، والتحقق من عمر البطارية، والاستمتاع بالصوت بسلاسة.

العُمر الافتراضي للبطارية

اشحنها مرة واحدة، واستمع طوال الوقت

اشحنها في لمح البصر واستمتع بالصوت طالما أردت. يمكن لسماعات T90S أن توفر ما يصل إلى 9 ساعات من وقت الاستماع عند إيقاف تشغيل ANC وما يصل إلى 36 ساعة من وقت الاستماع عند استخدام العلبة.

*يعتمد عمر البطارية على إعدادات الجهاز والبيئة والاستخدام والعديد من العوامل الأخرى.

* استنادًا إلى اختبارات الجودة الداخلية التي أجرتها LGE، تدوم بطاريات سماعات الأذن وبطارية العلبة لمدة 9 ساعات و36 ساعة على التوالي عند إيقاف تشغيل وظائف Active Noise Cancelling وAmbient Mode وظائف Dolby Atmos.

Plug & Wireless

قم بتوصيلها واتصل بعالم من الترفيه

قم بتوصيل علبة T90S حتى على الأجهزة التي لا تعمل بـ Bluetooth. بمجرد الاتصال، ما عليك سوى الاستمتاع.

شعار Snapdragon Sound™.

™Snapdragon Sound

توفر جودة صوت Bluetooth قريبة من جودة الاتصال السلكي، ويوفر صوتًا عالي الدقة 24 بت و96 كيلو هرتز. يجمع Snapdragon Sound بين أفضل صوت مع اتصال فائق للموسيقى، ومكالمات صوتية فائقة الوضوح، وزمن استجابة منخفض مناسب للألعاب.

* سيأتي المنتج مع كابل AUX أبيض أو أسود.

*يمكن توفير الاستفادة الكاملة من تقنية Snapdragon Sound عندما تكون كل من أجهزة المصدر وسماعات الأذن مزودة بها. يمكن استخدام وضع Plug & Wireless عندما لا تكون الأجهزة المصدر غير مُعتمدة من قبل تقنية Snapdragon Sound™.

*Snapdragon Sound هو أحد منتجات شركة Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. والشركات التابعة لها أو كليهما.

*Snapdragon وSnapdragon Sound علامتان تجاريتان أو علامتان تجاريتان مسجلتان لشركة Qualcomm Incorporated.

