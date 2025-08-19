Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تلفزيون LG UHD AI UT90 4K الذكي مقاس 98 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 98UT90006LA عام (2024) + سلاسل تلفزيون LED الذكي مقاس 43 بوصة LM6370 من LG، تلفزيون LED الذكي بتقنية Full HD HDR، تلفزيون w/ThinQ AI

تلفزيون LG UHD AI UT90 4K الذكي مقاس 98 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 98UT90006LA عام (2024) + سلاسل تلفزيون LED الذكي مقاس 43 بوصة LM6370 من LG، تلفزيون LED الذكي بتقنية Full HD HDR، تلفزيون w/ThinQ AI

تلفزيون LG UHD AI UT90 4K الذكي مقاس 98 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 98UT90006LA عام (2024) + سلاسل تلفزيون LED الذكي مقاس 43 بوصة LM6370 من LG، تلفزيون LED الذكي بتقنية Full HD HDR، تلفزيون w/ThinQ AI

98UT90006LA.43LM63
Bundle Images
first model Front view
second model front view
Bundle Images
first model Front view
second model front view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • ألوان وتفاصيل مذهلة مع 4K HDR10 Pro
  • جودة صورة وصوت مُحسّنة مع معالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
  • 4 سنوات من الترقيات مضمونة على مدى 5 سنوات مع webOS Re:New Program
  • دقة فائقة بالكامل
  • معالج رباعي النواة
  • تليفزيون ThinQ بتقنية AI من LG
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة

43LM6370PVA

سلاسل تلفزيون LED الذكي مقاس 43 بوصة LM6370 من LG، تلفزيون LED الذكي بتقنية Full HD HDR، تلفزيون w/ThinQ AI

Front view of LG UHD TV, 98UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98UT90006LA

تلفزيون LG UHD AI UT90 4K الذكي مقاس 98 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 98UT90006LA عام (2024)

يتم عرض مساحة طويلة من الأرضيات الصلبة ذات الألوان النابضة بالحياة على تلفزيون LG UHD TV.

حسِّن كل التفاصيل للحصول على رؤية واضحة

تُضفي تقنية Ultra HD حيوية كبيرة على الألوان. شاهد صورًا واضحة كوضوح الواقع.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

Full HD

مستوى جديد من Full HD

تلفزيونات LG Full HD تقدم صورا أكثر دقة مع دقة رائعة وألوان زاهية.

هذه الصورة هي لغابة طبيعية كثيفة حيث يجري نهر في وسطها من منظور علوي. هذه هي صورة تصف دقة Full HD.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

&lrm;2182 x 1258 x 110.4 &lrm;

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

&lrm;61.2 &lrm;

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

نعم

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

المعايرة التلقائية

نعم

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

وضع الصورة

10 أوضاع (معالج الصور المخصص، زاهي، قياسي، أساسي، سينما، رياضي، لعبة، مخرج، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مشرقة)، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎2395 x 1633 x 285 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎2182 x 1258 x 110.4 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎2182 x 1358 x 464.6 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎1826 x 464.6 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎61.2 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎65.1 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎103.0 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎800 x 400 ‎

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

تباين عالي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

سلك الطاقة

نعم (قابل للفصل)

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

ترميز الصوت

AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

مخرج الصوت

40 واط

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

صوت واضح برو

نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

نظام السماعة

2.2 قناة

WiSA Ready

نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

واو الأوركسترا

نعم

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم(v 5.1)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 3)

مدخل HDMI

(يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

منفذان (V 2.0)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

وضع HGIG

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

نوع العرض

4K UHD

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 200 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

دائما مستعد

نعم

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

الصفحة الرئيسية

نعم

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

ريموت تحكم سحري

مدمج

عرض متعدد

نعم

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

نعم (المتلقي)

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG Thinq)

ThinQ

نعم

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

يعمل مع Apple Home

نعم (السودان وسوريا وإيران غير مدعومون)

BROADCASTING

استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

نعم

ما يقوله الناس

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.