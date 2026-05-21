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تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR

تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR

100MRGB95B6.S95TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
LG تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR, 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
LG تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR, 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
LG تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR, 100MRGB95B6.S95TR
LG تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR, 100MRGB95B6.S95TR

الميزات الرئيسية

  • لون ثوري مع تحكم مستقل في الإضاءة Micro RGB وتغطية ألوان ثلاثية معتمدة بنسبة 100%
  • معتمد لتغطية الألوان الثلاثية بنسبة 100% عبر BT2020، وDCI-P3، وAdobe RGB
  • توفر آلاف مناطق التعتيم المدعومة بمعالج alpha11 AI تباينًا استثنائيًا
  • مكبر صوت Soundbar متناغم مصمم لزيادة قدرة أجهزة LG TV
  • صوت غامر بحق من Dolby Atmos وسماعات تصدر صوتًا لأعلى ثلاثي المستوى
  • أداء صوتي يحلق في أرجاء الغرفة من معايرة AI Room Calibration
المزيد
1 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
تُظهر الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، صورة حية وواضحة للغاية بألوان حمراء وخضراء وزرقاء حادة، ويتميز بشاشة مقاس 100 بوصة ونظام webOS و RGB Primary Color Ultra ومعالج alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

100MRGB95B6

تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة

تقنية Micro RGB

أصغر مصباح RGB LED لدينا للحصول على لون وتفاصيل فائقة الدقة

توفر مصابيح RGB الدقيقة التي لا حصر لها، والأصغر من مصابيح Mini LED، سطوعًا دقيقًا وتحكمًا في الألوان لخلق وضوح وتباين تفصيليين يتفوقان حتى على مصابيح Mini LED في QNED evo.(1

تُظهر LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95، التي تتميز بتقنية Micro RGB، تقنية Mini LED التي تتطور إلى Micro RGB أصغر مع عناصر ضوء حمراء وخضراء وزرقاء تنبعث منها سطوعًا دقيقًا وتوفر تحكمًا دقيقًا في اللون.

عن تصميمه بدءً من أعلى متجهًا إلى الزاوية. تسقط قطرات بيضاء من المنتصف وأطراف مكبر الصوت

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

مكبر الصوت الفاخر Soundbar الذي يستحق تلفزيون LG OLED الأفضل في فئته.

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

  • نوع العرض

    تقنية Micro RGB بدقة 4K

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان RGB الأساسية فائقة الوضوح (معتمدة بنسبة 100% للألوان الثلاثية)

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 165 هرتز)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    تقنية Micro RGB

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج ألفا 11 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي 4K من الجيل الثالث مع محرك ذكاء اصطناعي مزدوج

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • حركة

    حركة برو

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • وضع الصورة

    9 أوضاع

  • QFT (نقل الإطار السريع)

    نعم

  • QMS (تبديل الوسائط السريع)

    نعم

  • المعايرة التلقائية

    نعم

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (توزيع ذكي وفائق لدرجات الألوان )

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تقنية التعتيم الدقيق المتقدم (Micro Dimming Ultra)

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    تقنية ألفا 11 للترقية الفائقة لدقة 4K بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

الألعاب

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم (حتى 165 هرتز)

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • دولبي فيجن للألعاب (4K، 120 هرتز)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

تلفزيون ذكي

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    نظام تشغيل ويب أو إس 26

  • Google Cast

    نعم

  • تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

    نعم

  • الصفحة الرئيسية

    نعم (Google Home، LG ThinQ)

  • يعمل مع Apple Home

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Airplay

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG ThinQ)

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • عرض متعدد

    نعم

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • دردشة ذكية

    نعم

صوتي

  • مخرج الصوت

    40 واط

  • واو الأوركسترا

    نعم

  • نظام السماعة

    2.2 قناة

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    تقنية ألفا 11 للصوت الاحترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (مزج افتراضي 11.1.2)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4، AC3 (دولبي ديجيتال)، EAC3، HE-AAC، AAC، MP2، MP3، PCM، apt-X (يرجى الرجوع إلى الدليل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    4 منافذ HDMI (تدعم 4K@120Hz، eARC، VRR، ALLM، QMS، QFT)

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذان (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 6)

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

إمكانية الوصول

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎2230 x 1277 x 49.9 ‎

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎2390 x 1620 x 285 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎96.7 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎2230 x 1374/1338 x 415 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎1725 x 415 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎67.3 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎69.5 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎600 x 400 ‎

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • ريموت

    ريموت التحكم الذكي AI Magic Remote MR26

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (مرفق)

BROADCASTING

  • استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

    DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

  • استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

    نعم

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