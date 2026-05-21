تلفزيون LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 100 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR

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توفر مصابيح RGB الدقيقة التي لا حصر لها، والأصغر من مصابيح Mini LED، سطوعًا دقيقًا وتحكمًا في الألوان لخلق وضوح وتباين تفصيليين يتفوقان حتى على مصابيح Mini LED في QNED evo.(1