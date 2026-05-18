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تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S45TR للتلفزيون بنظام 4.1 قناة

تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S45TR للتلفزيون بنظام 4.1 قناة

55NU8E0B6LA.S45TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S45TR للتلفزيون بنظام 4.1 قناة 55NU8E0B6LA.S45TR
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.
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صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S45TR للتلفزيون بنظام 4.1 قناة 55NU8E0B6LA.S45TR
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.
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الميزات الرئيسية

  • يعمل Nano Detail Enhancer على تحسين النسيج والعمق للحصول على صورة 4K أكثر واقعية
  • يتميز تصميم التدفق الخطي بلمسة نهائية نقية ومتينة مُصممة لإكمال مساحتك
  • أنظمة webOS الحائزة على جوائز توفر تجارب ذكاء اصطناعي متقدمة - مدعومة من Google Gemini وMicrosoft Copilot.
  • سهولة التحكم في مكبر الصوت Soundbar Control للتلفزيون مع واجهة WOW Interface
  • صوت مثالي دائمًا من AI Sound Pro
  • تجارب استماع متنوعة مع 3-Band EQ
المزيد
1 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.

55NU8E0B6LA

تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس55 بوصة

Nano Detail Enhancer

تنقي التباين للحصول على عمق أكثر حيوية

مدعوم بمعالج alpha AI Processor، يقوم التلفزيون بتحليل الصور لإظهار التفاصيل الدقيقة، مما يعزز التباين والعمق لتقديم مشاهد أكثر ثلاثية الأبعاد.

يعرض LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 المزود بتقنية Nano Detail Enhancer صورة ريشة، مدعومًا بمعالج alpha AI الذي يكتشف التفاصيل الدقيقة لتحسين التباين والعمق وتقديم صورة 4K أكثر وضوحًا وثلاثية الأبعاد.

مقاطع صوتية مذهلة تحيط بك

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

الرفيق الصوتي المثالي لتلفزيون LG TV لديك

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • صورة (عرض) - نوع العرض

    4K UHD

  • صورة (عرض) - معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • الصورة (المعالجة) - معالج الصور

    معالج Alpha 7 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل التاسع

  • الصورة (المعالجة) - النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1228 x 715 x 70.8 ‎

  • الأبعاد والأوزان - وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎9.5 ‎

كل المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

  • نوع العرض

    4K UHD

  • معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج Alpha 7 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل التاسع

  • تحسين الصور بتقنية HDR بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • وضع الصورة

    9 أوضاع

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم

  • المعايرة التلقائية

    نعم

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ترقية فائقة بدقة 4K

الألعاب

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم (حتى 60Hz)

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

تلفزيون ذكي

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    نظام تشغيل ويب أو إس 26

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • معرض LG+ (LG Gallery+)

    نعم (يختلف توفر الخدمة المدفوعة حسب البلد)

  • Google Cast

    نعم

  • الصفحة الرئيسية

    نعم (LG ThinQ)

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم (مع تطبيق LG ThinQ)

  • يعمل مع Apple Home

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Airplay

    نعم

  • حماية إل جي (درع الحماية)

    نعم

  • LG Shield – نظام الحماية من LG

    نعم

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG ThinQ)

  • معالج إعداد الصورة/الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • التعرف على بصمة الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

  • دردشة ذكية

    نعم

  • الريموت السحري الذكي

    جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

صوتي

  • مخرج الصوت

    20 واط

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4، AC3 (دولبي ديجيتال)، EAC3، HE-AAC، AAC، MP2، MP3، PCM، apt-X (يرجى الرجوع إلى الدليل)

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    AI Sound Pro (رفع الصوت الافتراضي إلى 9.1.2 قناة)

  • الضبط الصوتي التكيفي حسب البيئة (Adaptive Acoustic Tuning)

    جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

  • نظام السماعة

    2.0 قناة

  • واو الأوركسترا

    نعم

الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    3ea (يدعم eARC، ALLM)

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذ (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

إمكانية الوصول

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1228 x 715 x 70.8 ‎

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎1356 x 805 x 120 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎12.6 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1228 x 776 x 230 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎989 x 230 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎9.5 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎9.6 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎300 x 200 ‎

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    مصدر طاقة AC ‏100–240V‏ 50/60Hz

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم عن بُعد القياسي

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (قابل للفصل)

BROADCASTING

  • استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

    DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

  • استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

    نعم

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