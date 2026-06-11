تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس75 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
تم تصميم LG NANO 4K UHD للكشف عن التفاصيل الغنية في كل مشهد. يقوم Nano Detail Enhancer بتحليل كل إطار لتحسين التباين والتفاصيل والسطوع على المستوى النانوي. توفر خوارزميات الترقية المتطورة دقة تصل إلى 4K. شاهد محتواك المفضل على شاشة كبيرة للغاية ذات جودة أوضح وأفضل.