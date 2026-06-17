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تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة

تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة

85NU8E0B6LA.S80T
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة 85NU8E0B6LA.S80T
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة 85NU8E0B6LA.S80T
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تجربة مشاهدة غامرة على تلفزيون ضخم للغاية
  • يعمل Nano Detail Enhancer على تحسين النسيج والعمق للحصول على صورة 4K أكثر واقعية
  • يتميز تصميم التدفق الخطي بلمسة نهائية نقية ومتينة مُصممة لإكمال مساحتك
  • مكبر صوت Soundbar مذهل مصمم لزيادة قدرة أجهزة LG TV
  • صوت غامر بحق من Dolby Atmos وسماعات تُصدر صوتًا لأعلى ثلاثي المستوى
  • أداء صوتي مذهل بفضل Room Calibration Pro
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.

85NU8E0B6LA

تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

S80TR

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة

كيف ترفع تقنية LG NANO 4K UHD الوضوح والتفاصيل على شاشة كبيرة؟

تم تصميم LG NANO 4K UHD للكشف عن التفاصيل الغنية في كل مشهد. يقوم Nano Detail Enhancer بتحليل كل إطار لتحسين التباين والتفاصيل والسطوع على المستوى النانوي. توفر خوارزميات الترقية المتطورة دقة تصل إلى 4K. شاهد محتواك المفضل على شاشة كبيرة للغاية ذات جودة أوضح وأفضل.

Nano Detail Enhancer

تنقي التباين للحصول على عمق أكثر حيوية

مدعوم بمعالج alpha AI Processor، يقوم التلفزيون بتحليل الصور لإظهار التفاصيل الدقيقة، مما يعزز التباين والعمق لتقديم مشاهد أكثر ثلاثية الأبعاد.

يعرض LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 المزود بتقنية Nano Detail Enhancer صورة ريشة، مدعومًا بمعالج alpha AI الذي يكتشف التفاصيل الدقيقة لتحسين التباين والعمق وتقديم صورة 4K أكثر وضوحًا وثلاثية الأبعاد.

الصور المُستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar على سطح باللون الرمادي مقابل خلفية باللون الرمادي في منظور جوي مائل.

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar على سطح باللون الرمادي مقابل خلفية باللون الرمادي في منظور جوي مائل.

الارتقاء بتجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبرات الصوت Soundbar من الدرجة الأولى

أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

عام - عدد القنوات

5.1.3

عام - مخرج الطاقة

580 W

تنسيق الصوت - دولبي أتموس

نعم

تنسيق الصوت - DTS: X

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - رئيسي

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - السماعة الخلفية

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - مضخم صوت

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

كل المواصفات

الاتصال

USB

1

يعمل مع جوجل هوم

نعم

واي-فاي

نعم

لاسلكي خلفي جاهز

نعم

اتصال سبوتيفاي

نعم

ضوئي

1

مخرج HDMI

1

مدخل اتش دي ام اي

1

كروم كاست

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

5.1

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم

AirPlay 2

نعم

دعم HDMI

التمرير (4K)

نعم

دولبي فيجن

نعم

CEC (Simplink)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (e-ARC)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (ARC)

نعم

120 هرتز

نعم

اتش دي ار 10

نعم

التمرير

نعم

معدل تحديث متغير/ وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي

نعم

إكسسوار

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

حامل جداري

نعم

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

كابل اتش دي ام اي

نعم

عام

عدد القنوات

5.1.3

عدد السماعات

11 EA

مخرج الطاقة

580 W

تأثير الصوت

ساوند برو الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

نعم

سينما

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

لعب

نعم

موسيقى

نعم

رياضي

نعم

أساسي

نعم

صوت عالي الدقة

رقمنة الصوت

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

Upbit / Upsampling

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

22.6 kg

مضخم صوت

10.0 kg

السماعة الخلفية (2EA)

2.34 kg

رئيسي

4.3 kg

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

59 W

استهلاك الطاقة (السماعة الخلفية)

20 W

استهلاك الطاقة (مضخم الصوت)

40 W

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (السماعة الخلفية)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (مضخم الصوت)

0.5 W ↓

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

AAC+

نعم

دولبي أتموس

نعم

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

الراحة

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم

معايرة الغرفة عن طريق الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت

نعم

مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون

نعم

WOW Interface

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

مضخم صوت

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

رئيسي

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

السماعة الخلفية

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

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