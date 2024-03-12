Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C4 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + مكبر الصوت LG Sound Bar SNH5 ، 4.1 قناة ، 600 واط مع تصميم عالي الطاقة ، DTS Virtual: X

الميزات الرئيسية

  • صوت وصورة أكثر وضوحًا مع التحسينات التي يقدمها معالج alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7.
  • صور أكثر سطوعًا بواسطة Brightness Booster.
  • تصميم نحيف للغاية مع حواف ضيقة جدًا.
  • قوة كبيرة بفضل السماعات الأمامية
  • تقنية DTS Virtual:X
  • 4.1 قناة
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C4 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024
تلفزيون QNED الجديد هو الحدث

ألوان زاهية ووضوح على تلفزيون LG QNED العملاق. تعمل مجموعة الشرائح ومناطق التعتيم الجديدة لدينا على تحسين المحتويات للحفاظ على حدة البكسلات.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

مكبر الصوت SNH5 من إل جي

تجربة استماع تحبس الأنفاس بحق

تقنية DTS Virtual:X

أجواء ترفيهية قوية وأكثر واقعية

نظام محيطي 4.1 قناة

للحصول على جو مثالي للمسرح المنزلي

صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

صوت مثالي يتناسب مع كافة أنواع الترفيه

مزامنة صوت التلفاز

جودة صوت رائعة للحصول على أكبر قدر من الترفيه

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

معالج الصور

معالج α9 AI 4K Gen7

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

Dolby Atmos

نعم

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

&lrm;1222 x 703 x 45.1 &lrm;

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

&lrm;14.1 &lrm;

كل المواصفات

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎1360 x 810 x 187 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎21.3 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1222 x 703 x 45.1 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1222 x 757 x 230 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎470 x 230 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎14.1 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎16.0 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎300 x 200 ‎

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج α9 AI 4K Gen7

وضع الصورة

10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

حركة

حركة OLED

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم البكسل

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (OLED Dynamic Mapping Pro)

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

تباين عالي

نعم

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

نوع العرض

4K OLED

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم(v 5.1)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

مدخلات USB

ثلاثة منافذ (V 2.0)

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

مدخل HDMI

(يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

وضع HGIG

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

ترميز الصوت

AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

WiSA Ready

نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

α9 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Dolby Atmos

نعم

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

نظام السماعة

2.2 قناة

مخرج الصوت

40 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

كابل الأشعة تحت الحمراء

نعم

سلك الطاقة

نعم (مرفق)

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

القوة

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

تلفزيون ذكي

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

دائما مستعد

نعم

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

نعم (المرسل/المتلقي)

عرض متعدد

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

نعم

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG Thinq)

ريموت تحكم سحري

مدمج

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

ThinQ

نعم

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

المواصفات الرئيسية

عدد القنوات

4.1

مخرج الطاقة

600 W

رئيسي

990 x 97 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

191 x 386 x 318 mm

كل المواصفات

تأثير الصوت

ساوند برو الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

نعم

أساسي

نعم

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

90 W

إكسسوار

كابل ضوئي

نعم

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

DTS الظاهري: X

نعم

الاتصال

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

4

مدخل اتش دي ام اي

1

مخرج HDMI

1

ضوئي

1

USB

1

الراحة

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم / -

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

رئيسي

990 x 97 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

191 x 386 x 318 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

4.1

عدد السماعات

5 EA

مخرج الطاقة

600 W

دعم HDMI

قناة إرجاع الصوت (ARC)

نعم

CEC (Simplink)

نعم

التمرير

نعم

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

14.7 kg

رئيسي

6.6 kg

مضخم صوت

5.3 kg

