LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED65G4 مقاس 65 بوصة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED65G4 مقاس 65 بوصة

OLED65G46LA

LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED65G4 مقاس 65 بوصة

(4)
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED evo TV وOLED G4 وتلفزيون OLED Emblem رقم 1 على مستوى العالم لمدة 11 عامًا وشعار الضمان الذي لمدة 5 سنوات على الشاشة، بالإضافة إلى مكبر الصوت Soundbar بالأسفل

تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن

لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

شعار ذهبي لتلفزيون OLED رقم 1 على مستوى العالم لمدة 11 عامًا على خلفية سوداء. يُسلَّط الضوء على الشعار، وتملأ النجوم الذهبية المجردة السماء فوقه.

التلفزيون رقم 1 على مستوى العالم

لا زال
في المقدمة حتى بعد مرور 11 عامًا

يستمر عهدنا كجهاز OLED المفضل حول العالم.

*Omdia.‏ تربع على عرش التلفزيونات كرقم واحد في فئة الأكثر مبيعًا حول العالم لمدة 11 عامًا من 2013 حتى 2023. لا تُعد هذه النتيجة تأييدًا لشركة LGE أو منتجاتها. تفضل بزيارة https://www.omdia.com/ لمزيد من التفاصيل.

ما الذي يجعل تلفزيون LG OLED evo متميزًا؟

معالج alpha 11 AI Processor 4K من LG الموجود أعلى اللوحة الأم، تنبعث منه آشعة برتقالية من الضوء. تم تثبيت تصميم One Wall Design لتلفزيون LG OLED G4 وLG Soundbar بشكل مسطح على الحائط في غرفة معيشة عصرية. يتم تحديد تلفزيون OLED مع قائمة OLED Care في قائمة الدعم الموجودة على الشاشة. Brightness Booster Max مع صورة الحوت وهو يقفز من الماء أمام سماء الليل المرصعة بالنجوم.
مُعالج alpha 11 AI Processor

11 عامًا من الخبرة في
شريحة واحدة

 

تعيد مجموعة الشرائح الوحيدة المخصصة لـ OLED تعريف التجربة من خلال التعلم العميق والرسومات والسرعة.

بالكاد يمكن رؤية معالج alpha 11 AI Processor 4K من LG وسط الظلام. يضيء معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي باللون الوردي والأرجواني، وتنطلق منه آشعة ضوئية ملونة. تظهر المزيد من الآشعة عبر اللوحة الأم، وتمتد أكثر، وتظهر نقاط بيضاء مثل النجوم، مما يخلق انطباعًا بوجود مشهد بين المجرات.
أداء أسرع

للذكاء الاصطناعي بمقدار 6.7 مرات

رسوميات مُحسّنة

بمقدار 7.7 مرات

سرعات معالجة أسرع

بمقدار 2.8 مرة

*تستند المقارنة إلى تلفزيون تقليدي مزود بمعالج alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

الذكاء الذي يحسن تجربة OLED

يبرز تلفزيون LG OLED في غرفة معيشة عصرية ويعرض عرضًا موسيقيًا على الشاشة. موجات دائرية زرقاء تصور التخصيص تحيط بالتلفزيون والمساحة. تظهر امرأة ذات عيون زرقاء وحُلّة علوية برتقالية في مكان مظلم. تغطي الخطوط الحمراء التي تصور تحسينات الذكاء الاصطناعي جزءًا من وجهها، وهو مشرق ومفصل، بينما تبدو بقية الصورة باهتة. صورة لتلفزيون LG OLED TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.
تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك

يظهر معرض يضم 6 صور لمناطيد في السماء. تم تحديد صورتين. بعد ذلك، يظهر معرض يضم 6 صور لأشخاص ينفخون الفقاعات. تم تحديد صورتين آخرين. تظهر شاشة سوداء مع أيقونة تحميل باللونين الوردي والأرجواني. يظهر مشهد غامض، وتظهر التحسينات تدريجيًا من اليسار إلى اليمين.

صورة مصممة حسب ذوقك

 

حدد صورك المفضلة، وسيقوم AI Picture Wizard بإنشاء صورة مصممة خصيصًا لتناسب ذوقك الفريد من بين 85 مليون احتمال، ثم احفظها في ملفك الشخصي.

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. يظهر تراكب شبكي فوق الصورة مثل مسح للمساحة، ثم تظهر موجات صوتية زرقاء من الشاشة، لتملأ الغرفة بالصوت بشكل مثالي.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

الصوت الأمثل
يناسب مساحتك

 

يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

الليل

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

النهار

ذكاء ساطع مع أي ضوء

سواء أكان ذلك ليلاً أو نهارًا، يكتشف التحكم في السطوع الضوء في مساحتك ويوازن الصورة وفقًا لذلك للحصول على مرئيات واضحة ونقية.

AI Picture Pro

اشعر بالواقعية الحقيقية
في كل إطار

تظهر امرأة ذات عيون زرقاء وحُلّة علوية برتقالية في مكان مظلم. تغطي الخطوط الحمراء التي تصور تحسينات الذكاء الاصطناعي جزءًا من وجهها، وهو مشرق ومفصل، بينما تبدو بقية الصورة باهتة.

تحسين إضافي فائق بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI)

يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بضبط الدقة

بعد تصنيف الإطار، تعمل تقنية تقليل الضوضاء بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Noise Reduction) والدقة الفائقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Supersolution) على رفع مستوى المَشَاهِدِ بشكل واقعي.

رجل بعيون مغلقة وتعبير حزين في مساحة زرقاء باردة ذات أجواء جريئة وجوية.

مُعالجة AI Director

تُحافظ على الألوان التي تحدد المزاج

 

استمتع بالأفلام من خلال إعادة إنشاء أكثر وضوحًا لتدرج الألوان الذي يقصده المخرج والفروق الدقيقة العاطفية. 

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

AI Sound Pro

استمع إلى كل تفاصيل
المشهد الصوتي

صورة لتلفزيون LG OLED TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.

النظام صوت Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

صوت نابض بالحياة يغمر مساحتك

 

استمتع بتجربة الانغماس الفائقة في نظام الصوت الشامل 11.1.2 virtual surround.

امرأة تغني والميكروفون في يدها بينما توجد رسوم لدائرة برتقالية حول فمها لإظهار المشهد الصوتي.

إعادة إتقان الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Voice)

لا تتأثر الأصوات بالخلفيات الصاخبة

 

حتى في المشاهد المثيرة، استمع إلى الشخصية الرئيسية وهي تتحدث عن كل الأحداث.

رجل يركب دراجة نارية على طريق ترابي مع رسومات دائرية مشرقة حول الدراجة النارية.

معزز الصوت الديناميكي

صدى صوت مؤثر

 

تحسينات معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي تمنح الصوت تعزيزًا ديناميكيًا مليئًا بالطاقة.

يعرض تلفزيون LG OLED TV أداء الموسيقيين، مع رسومات دائرية ساطعة حول الميكروفونات والآلات الموسيقية.

تحكم موائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control)

يناسب الصوت كل ما تشاهده

 

يعمل التحكم الموائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control) على موازنة الصوت حسب فئة الفيديو في الوقت الفعلي للحصول على وضوح غني.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**لا يتوفر النظام الصوتي Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround وميزة إعادة إتقان الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي إلا على معالج alpha 11 AI Processor.

***يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

****قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع.

مُعزز السطوع (Brightness Booster Max)

السطوع، الآن أكثر بنسبة %150

 

تعمل خوارزمية تعزيز الضوء المحسنة وبنية التحكم في الضوء على زيادة السطوع بنسبة ¹%150.

*يغطي تحسين السطوع بنسبة %150 %3 من الشاشة، وينطبق على أجهزة G4 مقاس 55/65/77/83 بوصة. لا يشمل ذلك تلفزيونات G4 مقاس 97. 

**نسبة السطوع التي تصل إلى %70‏ تنطبق على تلفزيونات G4 مقاس 55/65/77/83 بوصة. 

*يختلف السطوع حسب السلسلة والحجم.

****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

التباين اللانهائي يخلق تأثيرًا لا نهائيًا

 

تنبض المشاهد بالحياة حيث تتشابك أحلك الظلال وألمع الأضواء.

مشهد مدينة مزدحم في وقت الأصيل بألوان وتباينات جريئة.

دقة وحجم ألوان بنسبة %100

مشاهد تتألق بألوان حيوية

 

يعزز حجم اللون بنسبة %100 درجات الألوان الغنية، بينما تحافظ دقة الألوان بنسبة %100 على الظلال دون تشويه.

*اعتمدت Intertek دقة الألوان بنسبة %100 في لوحة LG OLED مقاسة وفقًا لـ CIE DE2000 مع 125 نمط لون.

**حجم التدرج اللوني (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا للاختبارات التي أجرتها Intertek بشكل مستقل. 

يقع تلفزيون OLED على الجانب الأيمن من الصورة. تظهر قائمة الدعم (Support) على الشاشة، ويتم تحديد قائمة OLED Care.

OLED Care

تعزيز عمر OLED

 

استرخ أكثر واستمتع أكثر مع العناية باللوحة المدمجة التي تحافظ على شاشتك وكأنها جديدة لفترة أطول.

يعرض تلفزيون LG OLED TV وOLED G4 عملاً فنيًا تجريديًا أنيقًا ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar المسطح على الحائط في غرفة معيشة عصرية.

تصميم ينسجم مع الحائط

لا يُظهر التصميم السلس أي فجوات تقريبًا

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV،‏ وOLED G4 ضمن زاوية رؤية مقابل جدار رخامي يوضح كيفية اندماجه مع الحائط. يوجد تلفزيون LG OLED TV وOLED G4 ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة نظيفة ومسطحة مقابل الحائط مع عرض أوركسترا على الشاشة.

تلفزيون نحيف تبدو صورته كأنها تمتزج بالحائط

 

يندمج بشكل أنيق مع حائطك دون أي فجوة³.

*يختلف حجم الإطار حسب السلسلة والحجم.

يتلائم بشكل رائع مع صوت LG Audio

مكبرات الصوت فاخرة تستحق أن تكون
الأفضل في فئة LG OLED

تناسب مثالي بفضل عدم وجود فجوات

تصميم أيقوني في الصوت والصورة

 

يتناغم مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar SG10TY مع الحائط ليمنحك مظهرًا داخليًا متماسكًا.

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل.

**يتوافق مكبر الصوت SG10TY مع OLED G (مقاس 65/77 بوصة).

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل، وقد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت حسب الطراز.

**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

****واجهة WOW‏ / WOW Orchestra / أجهزة تلفزيون متوافقة مع WOWCAST: OLED G4، وC4، وB4.

مجموعة كبيرة من الأحجام المختلفة

مقاسات تناسب الجميع

 

اكتشف الحجم الذي يناسب مختلف المساحات والأذواق مع مجموعة تتراوح من 55 بوصة إلى 97 بوصة.

مقارنة تلفزيونات LG OLED TV بأحجام مختلفة من OLED G4، حيث تظهر تلفزيون OLED G4 مقاس 55 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED G4 مقاس 65 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED G4 مقاس 77 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED G4 مقاس 83 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED G4 مقاس 97 بوصة.

webOS 24

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية حسب رغبتك

 

استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Picture Wizard وAI Concierge وQuick Cards.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.

**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت ويتم توفيرها فقط في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتهم الأم. 

***ينطبق ذلك على OLED‏/QNED‏/NanoCellطراز UHD المُصنّع عام 2023 وما بعده.

****سيتم توفير إجمالي 4 ترقيات خلال فترة 5 سنوات، وقد يختلف الجدول الزمني حسب المنطقة أو البلد.

*****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

شعار webOS Re:New Program موجود على خلفية سوداء مع كرة دائرية باللونين الأصفر والبرتقالي والأرجواني في الأسفل.

webOS Re:New Program

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات

 

ابق على اطلاع دائم بالميزات والتقنيات المفيدة من خلال 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS تأتيك على مدار 5 سنوات.

*يدعم webOS Re:New program إجمالي 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS على مدار خمس سنوات.

**تُعتبر فترة الترقية البالغة خمس سنوات لنظام التشغيل webOS Re:New Program هي الحد لإطلاق منتج جديد عالميًا.

***ستتم الترقية الأولى لنظام التشغيل webOS بعد عامين من وقت الشراء.

****يحصل العملاء على 5 إصدارات من webOS بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي عند الشراء.

*****تتوفر الترقيات لنماذج إصدار عام 2022 بما في ذلك جميع شاشات OLED و8K QNED، وتشمل الطرز التي تم إصدارها بعد عام 2023 تلفزيونات UHD وNanoCell وQNED وOLED.

******قد تتغير الميزات وقد تختلف بعض تحديثات الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

ومع نظام webOS Re:New، يمكن للعملاء الاستمتاع بأربع ترقيات على مدار خمس سنوات، مما يضمن إجمالي خمسة إصدارات من نظام التشغيل webOS، بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي في وقت الشراء.

استمتع
بالعجائب السينمائية والمتعة

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

مَشَاهِد الفيلم الأصيلة بُعثت للحياة

غيِّر شكل ليلة مشاهدة الأفلام. تأتي صورة Dolby Vision فائقة الوضوح مع دعم ™FILMMAKER MODE للحفاظ على هدف المخرج وتحسين جودة الصورة مع ضمان عدم وجود تشويه أو معالجة زائدة.

مُخرِج أمام لوحة التحكم يقوم بتحرير فيلم "Killers of the Flower Moon" على تلفزيون LG OLED TV. مقولة لمارتن سكورسيزي: "بالنسبة للعرض المنزلي، يجب مشاهدة كل الأفلام في وضع صانع الأفلام،" يتم تراكب الصورة بشعار "Killers of the Flower Moon"، وشعار Apple TV+، وشعار "قريبًا". شعار Dolby Vision شعار FILMMAKER MODE™

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**FILMMAKER MODE هو علامة تجارية تابعة لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

تحيط بك أصوات جذابة

استمع إلى الأحداث المحيطة بك بوضوح منقطع النظير مع التفاصيل المعقدة والعمق المكاني الذي توفره تقنية Dolby Atmos.

في غرفة معيشة مريحة بإضاءة خافتة يوجد تلفزيون LG OLED TV يعرض زوجين يستخدمان مظلة، وتحيط الرسومات الدائرية الساطعة بالغرفة. شعار Dolby Atmos في الزاوية اليسرى السفلية.

*Screen images simulated.

وافق المخرج على إجراء المعالجة المتقدمة عليه

في محادثة مع المخرج "Lee Sung Jin" الذي أخرج فيلم Beef من انتاج Netflix.

حيث يصنع Ryusuke Hamaguchi أفلامه الحائزة على جوائز.

تجربة ألعاب لا مثيل لها

حيث ردة الفعل السريعة بلا تقطيع في الشاشة

 

تخلص من تقطيع الصورة والتأخير باستخدام AMD FreeSync Premium، والتوافق مع G-Sync، ووضع 144 هرتز، وVRR المدمج.

*معتمدة "لأداء الألعاب الممتاز" وأوقات الاستجابة من Intertek.

**يتراوح معدل VRR من 40 هرتز إلى 144 هرتز، وهو عبارة عن مواصفات معتمدة لـ HDMI 2.1. 

***ينطبق وضع 144 هرتز على أجهزة G4 مقاس 55/65/77/83 بوصة وهو متوافق مع المحتوى المتصل بالكمبيوتر.

تتواجد ضوابط التحكم في المكان المناسب

 

لا تتوقف مؤقتًا لاستخدام مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard).

مشهد ألعاب FPS مع ظهور لوحة تحكم الألعاب على الشاشة أثناء اللعب. مشهد شتوي مظلم مع ظهور قائمة مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) فوق اللعبة.

*يتم تنشيط لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) فقط عند تشغيل كل من "Game Optimizer" و"Game Dashboard". 

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

قم بالوصول إلى جميع ألعابك المفضلة

الآلاف من عوالم الألعاب في متناول يدك. استكشف مكتبة ملحمية من عناوين الألعاب السحابية وقم ببثها على الفور دون إضاعة وقت اللعب على التنزيلات أو التحديثات.

صورة على الشاشة الرئيسية لـ Boosteroid تظهر "Trine 4: سعر The Nightmare". تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية لـ GeForce NOW خمس صور مصغرة مختلفة للعبة على اليمين.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**قد يكون الاشتراك في GeForce NOW مطلوبًا.

***قد يكون الاشتراك في Boosteroid مطلوبًا.

الاستدامة

اكتشف رؤية LG OLED للمستقبل

 

اختر ما هو مناسب لكوكب الأرض من خلال الضوء والتغليف الحيوي وأوراق اعتماد الاستدامة العالمية.

تظهر عبوة LG OLED على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة.

*تتميز جميع طرازات LG OLED 2024 بتغليف صديق للبيئة.

1.مقارنة بطرازات غير OLED evo واستنادًا إلى قياس اللون الأبيض الكامل.

2. استنادًا إلى بيئة التركيب، قد تكون هناك فجوة بسيطة بين التلفزيون والجدار. قد تختلف عملية التركيب. طالع دليل التركيب لمزيد من التفاصيل. 

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

اشترِ مباشرةً

