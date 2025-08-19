About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED80 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 55QNED80T6B عام (2024) + غسالة ملابس سعة 13 كجم | تحميل أمامي | تقنية ThinQ (واي فاي) | لون الجرافيت الأساسي

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED80 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 55QNED80T6B عام (2024) + غسالة ملابس سعة 13 كجم | تحميل أمامي | تقنية ThinQ (واي فاي) | لون الجرافيت الأساسي

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED80 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 55QNED80T6B عام (2024) + غسالة ملابس سعة 13 كجم | تحميل أمامي | تقنية ThinQ (واي فاي) | لون الجرافيت الأساسي

55QNED80T6B.WFN13
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • لوحة ألوان غنية وحيوية بشكل لا يصدق من QNED Color
  • جودة صورة وصوت مُحسّنة مع معالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
  • تفاصيل واضحة ودقيقة مع ميزة Advanced Local Dimming (التعتيم المحلي المتقدمة)
  • أسطوانة بسعة كبيرة الحجم XL ضمن مساحة عمق قياسية من LG تبلغ 660 ملم.
  • عناية ذكية بالأقمشة باستخدام تقنية ®AI DD
  • اغسل 3 كجم من الملابس في 39 دقيقة فقط باستخدام TurboWash™ 360ᵒ
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED TV، وQNED80 وعلى شاشته يظهر النص LG QNED، لعام 2024، وشعار webOS Re:New Program

55QNED80T6B

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED80 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 55QNED80T6B عام (2024)

WFN1310BST

غسالة ملابس سعة 13 كجم | تحميل أمامي | تقنية ThinQ (واي فاي) | لون الجرافيت الأساسي
تعرض شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED80 عملاً فنيًا بألوانٍ زاهية.

تلفزيون QNED الجديد هو الحدث

ألوان زاهية ووضوح على تلفزيون LG QNED العملاق. تعمل مجموعة الشرائح ومناطق التعتيم الجديدة لدينا على تحسين المحتويات للحفاظ على حدة البكسلات.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

احصل على سعة XL

 

دون أن تشغل مساحة كبيرة.*

مصممة لتناسب غسيلك وحياتك.

تُظهر صورة الغسالة من الداخل

*تمت مقارنة أبعاد الطراز الجديد من LG WXLS-1014 (العرض 650 × الارتفاع 950 × العمق 660) مع الطراز السابق LG WXL10-14 (العرض 650 × الارتفاع 940 × العمق 770).

** تم استخدام الفيديو لأغراض التوضيح فقط. عارضة أزياء من الخارج تظهر في الفيديو. يُرجى الرجوع إلى معرض الصور للاطلاع على الطراز المحلي.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

صورة (عرض) - نوع العرض

4K QNED

صورة (عرض) - معدل التحديث

60Hz أساسي

صورة (عرض) - سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان QNED

الصورة (المعالجة) - معالج الصور

معالج α5 AI 4K Gen7

الصورة (المعالجة) - النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1236 x 716 x 29.7 ‎

الأبعاد والأوزان - وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎14.9 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج α5 AI 4K Gen7

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

نعم

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

4K ترقية

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم محلي

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

وضع الصورة

9 أوضاع (زاهية ، قياسية ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، خبير مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

تباين عالي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

سلك الطاقة

نعم (قابل للفصل)

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 9.1.2)

ترميز الصوت

AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ،  WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

مخرج الصوت

20 واط

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

صوت واضح برو

نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

نظام السماعة

2.0 قناة

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم(v 5.1)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

مدخل HDMI

3ea (يدعم eARC، ALLM)

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

منفذان (V 2.0)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎1360 x 810 x 152 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎19.6 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1236 x 716 x 29.7 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1236 x 783 x 257 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎1074 x 257 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎14.9 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎15.3 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎300 x 300 ‎

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

وضع HGIG

نعم

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

حافة

نوع العرض

4K QNED

معدل التحديث

60Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان QNED

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

ريموت تحكم سحري

مدمج

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

نعم (المتلقي)

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG Thinq)

ThinQ

نعم

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

السعة - الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

13.0

الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

&lrm;650x950x645 &lrm;

الميزات - Steam

نعم

خيارات إضافية - العناية بتجعّد الملابس

لا

التقنية الذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

Wi-Fi

نعم

إضافة قطعة

نعم

تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الجرس‏

نعم

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

نعم

ColdWash

لا

إنهاء التأخير

نعم

مستوى المنظف

لا

إضاءة الحلة

لا

تنظيف فوهة ezDispense

لا

الغسل الأولي

نعم

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

نعم

شطف+

لا

الشطف + العصر

لا

مستوى مليّن الملابس

لا

عصر

5 مستويات

Steam

نعم

درجة الحرارة

بارد/20/30/40/60/95 مئوية

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

TurboWash

نعم

غسل

نعم

العناية بتجعّد الملابس

لا

السعة

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

13.0

التحكم والشاشة

موقت التأجيل

3-19 ساعة

نوع الشاشة

بكره دواره + أزرار تحكم باللمس مع إضاءة إل إي دي

إشارة قفل الباب

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد الصندوق (العرض*العمق*الارتفاع بالمم)

‎710x1020x670 ‎

عمق المنتج من الغطاء الخلفي إلى الباب (العمق بالمم)

950

عمق المنتج أثناء فتح الباب بزاوية 90 درجة (العمق بالمم)

1145

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

‎650x950x645 ‎

الوزن يتضمن التغليف (كجم)

77.0

الوزن (كجم)

71.0

الميزات

المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

نعم

إضافة قطعة

نعم

محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

إعادة بدء تلقائية

نعم

نظام Centum

لا

رافع الحلة

رافع نحيف من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ

إضاءة الحلة

لا

الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

نعم

إشارة نهاية الدورة

نعم

ezDispense

لا

نظام كشف الرغوة

نعم

محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

نعم

قواعد التسوية

نعم

LoadSense

نعم

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

نعم

Steam

نعم

Steam+‎

لا

TurboWash360˚

نعم

النوع

غسالة تحميل أمامي

مستشعر الاهتزاز

نعم

تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

بارد فقط

مستوى الماء

تلقائي

المواد واللمسة النهائية

لون الهيكل

جوهر الجرافيت

نوع الباب

غطاء زجاجي أسود ملون

الخيارات/الملحقات

متوافق مع LG TWINWash

لا

البرامج

عناية بملابس الأطفال بالبخار

لا

غسيل AI

نعم

عناية ضد الحساسية (الغسالة)

نعم

غسل أوتوماتيكي

لا

عناية بملابس الأطفال

نعم

ملابس الأطفال

لا

انتعاش المفارش

لا

ملاءات السرير

نعم

غسيل بارد

نعم

العناية بالألوان

نعم

القطن

نعم

القطن+

لا

غسل الملابس الداكنة

لا

الملابس الحساسة

نعم

شطف مزدوج

نعم

دورة التحميل

نعم

داون جاكيت

نعم

قمصان

نعم

تجفيف فقط

لا

اللحف

نعم

العناية السهلة

نعم

Eco 40-60

نعم

العناية الرقيقة

لا

غسيل معقم

نعم

مكثف 60

لا

جينز

نعم

أقمشة مختلطة

نعم

قميص واحد

نعم

الأماكن المفتوحة

لا

غسيل العناية من الحيوانات الأليفة

نعم

كويك 14 (سرعة 14)

لا

سريع 30

لا

غسل سريع

نعم

غسل سريع + تنشيف

لا

أيام ممطرة

نعم

إعادة الإنعاش

لا

شطف فقط

نعم

شطف+تنشيف

نعم

الزي المدرسي

نعم

غسيل هادئ

نعم

ملابس مفردة

نعم

العناية بالبشرة

لا

الأكمام والياقات

لا

حمولة صغيرة

نعم

الشطف الذكي

نعم

دوران فقط

نعم

ملابس رياضية (ملابس الأنشطة الرياضية)

لا

عناية بالبقع

نعم

إنتعاش البخار

لا

المناشف

نعم

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

39غسيل فائق السرعة

نعم

49غسيل فائق السرعة

لا

59غسيل فائق السرعة

لا

الغسل + التجفيف

لا

غسيل فقط

نعم

الصوف (غسيل يدوي / صوف)

نعم

التقنية الذكية

تنزيل الدورة

نعم

مراقبة الطاقة

نعم

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

نعم

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

نعم

الاقتران الذكي

نعم

ما يقوله الناس

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.