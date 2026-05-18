تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة+ساو ند بار مع خاصية WOW Orchestra، بقدرة صوت 600 واط - SH5A

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شاهد الألوان الديناميكية والنابضة بالحياة أثناء الحركة باستخدام تقنية نطاق الألوان الواسع القائمة على تقنية Nano من LG التي تحل محل Quantum Dot، مما يعزز معدل إعادة إنتاج الألوان في التلفزيون للتعبير عن مجموعة متنوعة من الحالات المزاجية باستخدام لون QNED الديناميكي.