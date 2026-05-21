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تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة + ساوند بار بقنوات صوت 5.1 وصوت محيطي قوي

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة + ساوند بار بقنوات صوت 5.1 وصوت محيطي قوي

75QNED7EB6T.S65TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة + ساوند بار بقنوات صوت 5.1 وصوت محيطي قوي 75QNED7EB6T.S65TR
يُبرز المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED، المطروح عام 2026، شاشةً تغمرها تدفّقات لونية نابضة وانسيابية تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، بينما تنتشر طبقات الألوان الغنية بسلاسة عبر كامل الشاشة.
Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة + ساوند بار بقنوات صوت 5.1 وصوت محيطي قوي 75QNED7EB6T.S65TR
يُبرز المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED، المطروح عام 2026، شاشةً تغمرها تدفّقات لونية نابضة وانسيابية تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، بينما تنتشر طبقات الألوان الغنية بسلاسة عبر كامل الشاشة.
Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تجربة مشاهدة غامرة على تلفزيون ضخم للغاية بتصميم Linear Flow Design الأنيق، المصمم ليكمل مساحتك
  • توفر تقنية نطاق الألوان الواسع الفريدة من LG لوحة ألوان غنية بشكل لا يُصدَّق مع Dynamic QNED Color
  • وضوح معزز وتباين استثنائي مع تقنية Mini LED
  • سهولة التحكم في مكبر الصوت soundbar للتلفزيون مع واجهة WOW
  • صوت مثالي دائمًا من AI Sound Pro وWireless Rear Sound
  • تجارب استماع متنوعة مع 3-Band EQ
المزيد
1 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
يُبرز المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED، المطروح عام 2026، شاشةً تغمرها تدفّقات لونية نابضة وانسيابية تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، بينما تنتشر طبقات الألوان الغنية بسلاسة عبر كامل الشاشة.

75QNED7EB6T

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة

تلفزيون كبير للغاية

اكتشف مستوى جديدًا من الانغماس مع شاشة كبيرة للغاية

استمتع بمشاهدة الأحداث الرياضية والأفلام والألعاب على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED Ultra Big TV الواسعة. بفضل ألوانها الزاهية وجودة الصورة العالية، تتكشف الأحداث بوضوح وروعة مذهلين.1)

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV مثبت على الحائط في غرفة معيشة مشرقة، ويعرض لحظة كرة قدم مثيرة بألوان زاهية وجودة صورة رائعة على شاشة عريضة، بينما تجلس العائلة على الأرائك وتهتف معًا.

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV مثبت على الحائط في غرفة معيشة مشرقة، ويعرض لحظة كرة قدم مثيرة بألوان زاهية وجودة صورة رائعة على شاشة عريضة، بينما تجلس العائلة على الأرائك وتهتف معًا.

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

Soundbar

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • صورة (عرض) - نوع العرض

    4K QNED MINID

  • صورة (عرض) - معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • صورة (عرض) - سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان QNED الديناميكية (معتمد لحجم الألوان بنسبة 100%)

  • الصورة (المعالجة) - معالج الصور

    معالج Alpha 7 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل التاسع

  • الصورة (المعالجة) - النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1669 x 963 x 72.1 ‎

  • الأبعاد والأوزان - وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎22.1 ‎

كل المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED MINID

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان QNED الديناميكية (معتمد لحجم الألوان بنسبة 100%)

  • معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    MiniLED

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج Alpha 7 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل التاسع

  • وضع الصورة

    9 أوضاع

  • تحسين الصور بتقنية HDR بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ترقية فائقة بدقة 4K

  • التحكم التلقائي في السطوع

    نعم

  • المعايرة التلقائية

    نعم

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

الألعاب

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم (حتى 60Hz)

تلفزيون ذكي

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    نظام تشغيل ويب أو إس 26

  • التعرف على بصمة الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

  • حماية إل جي (درع الحماية)

    نعم

  • LG Shield – نظام الحماية من LG

    نعم

  • معرض LG+ (LG Gallery+)

    نعم (يختلف توفر الخدمة المدفوعة حسب البلد)

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم (مع تطبيق LG ThinQ)

  • الصفحة الرئيسية

    نعم (Google Home، LG ThinQ)

  • Google Cast

    نعم

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • معالج إعداد الصورة/الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • الريموت السحري الذكي

    جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

  • دردشة ذكية

    نعم

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG ThinQ)

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Airplay

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Home

    نعم

صوتي

  • مخرج الصوت

    20 واط

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    2.0 قناة

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم

  • واو الأوركسترا

    نعم

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4، AC3 (دولبي ديجيتال)، EAC3، HE-AAC، AAC، MP2، MP3، PCM، apt-X (يرجى الرجوع إلى الدليل)

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    AI Sound Pro (رفع الصوت الافتراضي إلى 9.1.2 قناة)

  • الضبط الصوتي التكيفي حسب البيئة (Adaptive Acoustic Tuning)

    جاهز (يحتاج ريموت سحري)

الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    3ea (يدعم eARC، ALLM)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذ (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

إمكانية الوصول

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1669 x 963 x 72.1 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎1299 x 361 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎22.1 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1669 x 1026 x 361 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎22.5 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎30.1 ‎

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎1820 x 1085 x 162 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎300 x 300 ‎

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    مصدر طاقة AC ‏100–240V‏ 50/60Hz

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم عن بُعد القياسي

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (قابل للفصل)

BROADCASTING

  • استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

    DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

  • استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

    نعم

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