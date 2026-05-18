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تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 85 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 85 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

85QNED7EB6T.SC9S
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 85 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي 85QNED7EB6T.SC9S
يُبرز المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED، المطروح عام 2026، شاشةً تغمرها تدفّقات لونية نابضة وانسيابية تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، بينما تنتشر طبقات الألوان الغنية بسلاسة عبر كامل الشاشة./content/dam/channel/wcms/1-channel/sa/ms/lgcom/2026/tv-audio-video/tv/qned/qned70/gp1/gallery/85-qned70/gallery
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 85 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي 85QNED7EB6T.SC9S
يُبرز المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED، المطروح عام 2026، شاشةً تغمرها تدفّقات لونية نابضة وانسيابية تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، بينما تنتشر طبقات الألوان الغنية بسلاسة عبر كامل الشاشة./content/dam/channel/wcms/1-channel/sa/ms/lgcom/2026/tv-audio-video/tv/qned/qned70/gp1/gallery/85-qned70/gallery

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تجربة مشاهدة غامرة على تلفزيون ضخم للغاية بتصميم Linear Flow Design الأنيق، المصمم ليكمل مساحتك
  • توفر تقنية نطاق الألوان الواسع الفريدة من LG لوحة ألوان غنية بشكل لا يُصدَّق مع Dynamic QNED Color
  • وضوح معزز وتباين استثنائي مع تقنية Mini LED
  • حامل WOW لتلفزيون من LG OLED C Series
  • WOW Orchestra
  • واجهة WOW
المزيد
1 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
يُبرز المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED، المطروح عام 2026، شاشةً تغمرها تدفّقات لونية نابضة وانسيابية تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، بينما تنتشر طبقات الألوان الغنية بسلاسة عبر كامل الشاشة.

85QNED7EB6T

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 85 بوصة

تلفزيون كبير للغاية

اكتشف مستوى جديدًا من الانغماس مع شاشة كبيرة للغاية

استمتع بمشاهدة الأحداث الرياضية والأفلام والألعاب على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED Ultra Big TV الواسعة. بفضل ألوانها الزاهية وجودة الصورة العالية، تتكشف الأحداث بوضوح وروعة مذهلين.1)

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV مثبت على الحائط في غرفة معيشة مشرقة، ويعرض لحظة كرة قدم مثيرة بألوان زاهية وجودة صورة رائعة على شاشة عريضة، بينما تجلس العائلة على الأرائك وتهتف معًا.

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV مثبت على الحائط في غرفة معيشة مشرقة، ويعرض لحظة كرة قدم مثيرة بألوان زاهية وجودة صورة رائعة على شاشة عريضة، بينما تجلس العائلة على الأرائك وتهتف معًا.

حالةٌ من التناغم تكتمل معها روعة تجربتك الجديدة بالكامل

مكبّر الصوت LG مثالي لتلفزيونات LG. حالةٌ مثالية من التناغم بين التلفزيون ومكبّر الصوت تأخذ تجربتك الترفيهية إلى مستوى جديد كليًا. استمتع بكلّ ذلك بين يديك بمنتهى السلاسة.

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