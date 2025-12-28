About Cookies on This Site

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S90TR للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos بنظام 7.1.3 قناة + مكبر الصوت LG xboom Stage 301 | مكبر الصوت بتقنية Bluetooth | مكبر الصوت xboom Signature Sound من will.i.am للحفلات والعروض

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S90TR للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos بنظام 7.1.3 قناة + مكبر الصوت LG xboom Stage 301 | مكبر الصوت بتقنية Bluetooth | مكبر الصوت xboom Signature Sound من will.i.am للحفلات والعروض

S90TR.STAG001
الميزات الرئيسية

  • مكبر صوت Soundbar مذهل مصمم لزيادة قدرة أجهزة LG TV
  • صوت غامر بحق من Dolby Atmos وسماعات تُصدر صوتًا لأعلى ثلاثي المستوى
  • أداء صوتي يُحلق في أرجاء الغرفة من معايرة AI Room Calibration
  • مضخم صوت ووحدة متوسطة المدى من Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • قياس المساحة (Space Calibration)
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

S90TR

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S90TR للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos بنظام 7.1.3 قناة
side view from right

STAGE301

مكبر الصوت LG xboom Stage 301 | مكبر الصوت بتقنية Bluetooth | مكبر الصوت xboom Signature Sound من will.i.am للحفلات والعروض
عن تصميمه بدءً من أعلى متجهًا إلى الزاوية. تسقط قطرات بيضاء من المنتصف وأطراف مكبر الصوت

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

مكبر الصوت الفاخر Soundbar الذي يستحق تلفزيون LG OLED الأفضل في فئته.

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

