غسالة 15 ك | تعبئة علوية | Smart Motion + مكنسة كهربائية بدون كيس من إل جي، 1800 واط، سعة الغبار 1.3 لتر، لون فضي

غسالة 15 ك | تعبئة علوية | Smart Motion + مكنسة كهربائية بدون كيس من إل جي، 1800 واط، سعة الغبار 1.3 لتر، لون فضي

غسالة 15 ك | تعبئة علوية | Smart Motion + مكنسة كهربائية بدون كيس من إل جي، 1800 واط، سعة الغبار 1.3 لتر، لون فضي

WTV15BNDA.VC541
Combo front view
front view
Front view
Combo front view
front view
Front view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • توفير الطاقة مع التحكم بواسطة Smart Inverter
  • حركة ذكية
  • TurboDrum™
  • الأسباب التي تدعو للشراء
  • قوة شفط عالية
  • سهولة التحكم في صندوق الغبار
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
غسالة بباب علوي إل جي - WTV15BNDA

WTV15BNDA

غسالة 15 ك | تعبئة علوية | Smart Motion
GrandeK_VC5420NNT_VC5420NNTS_Stand_Front

VC5417NNT

مكنسة كهربائية بدون كيس من إل جي، 1800 واط، سعة الغبار 1.3 لتر، لون فضي
توفير الطاقة مع التحكم بواسطة Smart Inverter

توفير الطاقة مع التحكم بواسطة Smart Inverter

تعمل تقنية Smart Inverter على تقليل التشغيل المهدر من خلال التحكم الفعال في استخدام الطاقة.

الأسباب التي تدعو للشراء

Reasons To Buy

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

السعة - الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

15

الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

632x1020x670

الميزات - Steam

لا

التقنية الذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

لا

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

Wi-Fi

لا

إضافة قطعة

لا

التجفيف بالهواء

نعم

توفير المياه

لا

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

نعم

غسل على البارد

لا

ملء عميق

لا

شطف إضافي

لا

غسل ساخن

لا

الغسل الأولي

لا

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

لا

الشطف

4 مرات

الشطف + العصر

لا

نقع

نعم

عصر

4 مستويات

عصر فقط

نعم

العناية بالأوساخ

لا

Steam

لا

Strong Wave

لا

درجة الحرارة

بارد / دافئ / ساخن

زمن التأخير

نعم

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

تجفيف في الحوض

لا

TurboWash

لا

غسل

نعم

مستوى الماء

10 مستويات

ماء إضافي

لا

الباركود

الباركود

8806084272478

السعة

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

15

التحكم والشاشة

موقت التأجيل

3-18 ساعة

نوع الشاشة

LED + أزرار ثابتة

إشارة قفل الباب

لا

مؤشر الشكل

18:88

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

632x1020x670

ارتفاع المنتج أثناء فتح الغطاء (مم)

1390

الوزن (كجم)

42.5

الميزات

المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

لا

إضافة قطعة

لا

محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

لا

إعادة بدء تلقائية

نعم

الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

نعم

إشارة نهاية الدورة

نعم

ezDispense

لا

نظام كشف الرغوة

لا

محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

لا

JetSpray

لا

قواعد التسوية

نعم

مرشح نسالة

نعم

LoadSense

نعم

خليط + 3

نعم

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ جزئيًّا

نعم

شلال مياه جانبي

نعم

محرك محوّل ذكي

نعم

الحركة الذكية

نعم

إقفال مرن للباب

لا

مرشح نسالة لا يصدأ

لا

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

لا

Steam

لا

غسيل تيربو

لا

TurboDrum

نعم

TurboWash 3D

لا

النوع

غسالة تحميل علوي

مستشعر الاهتزاز

لا

تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

سخن وبارد

مستوى الماء

تلقائي/يدوي

WaveForce

لا

المواد واللمسة النهائية

لون الهيكل

ميدل بلاك

نوع الغطاء

زجاج مقوى

البرامج

الذكاء الاصطناعي في الغسيل

لا

ملابس الأطفال

لا

الاهتمام بالألوان

لا

غسيل ناعم

لا

تنزيل الدورة

لا

تصريف + دوران

لا

لحاف

نعم

التوفير

لا

تنظيف إضافي

نعم

غسيل عادي

نعم

غسيل مبدئي + غسيل عادي

نعم

غسيل سريع

نعم

الشطف + التجفيف

لا

الرعاية المدرسية

لا

حمولة صغيرة

لا

الشطف الذكي

لا

الملابس الرياضية

لا

موجة قوية

لا

مناشف

لا

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

صوف

نعم

التقنية الذكية

تنزيل الدورة

لا

مراقبة الطاقة

لا

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

لا

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

لا

وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

لا

الاقتران الذكي

لا

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

