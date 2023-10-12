About Cookies on This Site

إمكانية الوصول إلى موقع الويب LG.com

بيئة رقمية متساوية للجميع

نحن نؤمن بأنه يجب أن يكون الجميع قادرين على استخدام موقعنا بسهولة بغض النظر عن القيود أو الظروف المادية أو البيئية. للحفاظ على معايير إمكانية الوصول إلى الويب الخاصة بـ LG.com، قمنا بتأسيس LWCAG (سياسة معايير الوصول إلى الويب الخاصة بـ LG.com) حيث نراقب باستمرار مشكلات إمكانية الوصول إلى الويب.

تعليمات إمكانية الوصول

تشرح هذه الإرشادات كيفية استخدام ميزات إمكانية الوصول التي توفرها Windows أو متصفحات الويب أو LG.COM لمساعدة المستخدمين على استخدام موقع LG.COM بطريقة أسهل.

في هذا القسم يمكنك معرفة كيفية:

استخدام الكتل الالتفافية (Bypass Blocks)

بمجرد دخولك إلى موقع LG.com، اضغط على Tab على لوحة المفاتيح. سيظهر لك رابط يحتوي على العبارة "Skip to Contents" (التخطي والانتقال إلى المحتويات). اضغط على زر Enter للانتقال مباشرة إلى المحتوى الرئيسي.

اضغط على زر Tab على لوحة المفاتيح مرتين في موقع LG.com. سيظهر رابط يحتوي على العبارة “Skip to Accessibility Help” (التخطي والانتقال إلى تعليمات إمكانية الوصول). اضغط على Enter للانتقال مباشرة إلى تعليمات إمكانية الوصول.

استخدام منتقي التاريخ (Date Picker)

في صفحات الدعم تظهر طبقة التقويم عندما يتم التركيز على مربع الإدخال الذي يحتوي على أيقونة التقويم. اضغط على “مفاتيح الأسهم” على لوحة المفاتيح للتحرك ذهابًا وإيابًا في طبقة التقويم.

إذا كنت تريد الانتقال إلى الشهر السابق أو التالي، فاضغط على مفتاح page up أو page down.

يمكنك أيضًا إدخال التاريخ مباشرة باستخدام المفتاح الرقمي دون استخدام طبقة التقويم.

عند تحديد تاريخ تسليم المنتج، تظهر طبقة التقويم عند النقر على زر "التقويم". يمكنك الانتقال إلى الشهر السابق أو التالي باستخدام زر "الشهر السابق" و"الشهر التالي".

استخدام منتقي استخدام عارض الشرائح (Slider)

اضغط على مفتاح Tab لتعيين التركيز على المؤشر واستخدم مفاتيح الأسهم لتعيين قيم المؤشر.

عند استخدام برنامج قارئ الشاشة “Screen Reader” (JAWS أو NVDA)، اضغط على المفتاح Tab لتعيين التركيز على عارض slider واستخدم Alt + مفاتيح الأسهم لتعيين قيم المؤشر.

وجِّه تركيزك عندما تنبثق رسالة التنبيه

إذا قمت باتخاذ إجراء (مثل الضغط على زر تسجيل الدخول) وحدث خطأ، فسوف تسمع رسالة تنبيه دون أن ينتقل التركيز في الشاشة إلى رسالة التنبيه هذه. يمكنك استخدام Shift+tab للعودة إلى حقل الإدخال السابق.

إذا ركزت على حقل الإدخال الذي حدث فيه الخطأ، فيمكنك قراءة رسالة الخطأ.

سجِّل الاشتراك بدون قيود زمنية

عندما تقوم بإدخال بريدك الإلكتروني أثناء التسجيل، سيبدأ العد التنازلي للتحقق لمدة 10 دقائق. ومع ذلك، يمكنك الوصول إلى زر "تمديد وقت التحقق" في أي وقت بجوار حقل إدخال رمز التحقق. سيؤدي الضغط على زر "تمديد وقت التحقق" إلى تمديد وقت التحقق بمقدار 10 دقائق.

تفاعل مع النوافذ المنبثقة

لا تحتوي النوافذ المنبثقة في LG.com على مهلات زمنية، بحيث يمكن للعملاء الذين يعانون من قيود مادية التفاعل مع الموقع بسهولة. إذا تم التركيز على أي نوافذ منبثقة لا ترغب في التفاعل معها، فأغلقها باستخدام الزر "X" الذي يمكنك الوصول إليه باستخدام مفتاح "Tab".

في هذا القسم يمكنك معرفة كيفية:

وظيفة التكبير

يسعى موقع LG.com جاهداً لضمان عدم فقدان المعلومات حتى عند تكبير الشاشة بنسبة 400% بدقة 1280*1024.

Microsoft Edge (أحدث إصدار)

  1. إذا كنت تستخدم متصفح Microsoft Edge، يرجى النقر فوق '···' في الجزء العلوي الأيمن من المتصفح.

  2. من قائمة الخيارات، انقر فوق "تكبير". ستنفتح لك قائمة جانبية.

  3. حدد مستوى التكبير المحدد مسبقًا، أو حدد مستوى مخصصًا بالنقر فوق "مخصص" وإدخال قيمة التكبير.

يسمح متصفح Microsoft Edge أيضًا بتغيير حجم النص باستخدام مفاتيح اختصار لوحة المفاتيح:

  • اضغط على Ctrl و+ لتكبير حجم الخط
  • اضغط على Ctrl و- لتصغير حجم الخط
  • اضغط على Ctrl و0 للرجوع إلى حجم الخط الافتراضي

Firefox (أحدث إصدار)

إذا كنت تستخدم متصفح Firefox، يرجى النقر فوق '☰' في الزاوية اليمنى العليا من المتصفح.

في منطقة "التكبير" بالقائمة، اضغط على "-" أو "+" للتكبير أو التصغير بالنسبة التي تريدها.

يمكنك أيضًا التبديل إلى وضع ملء الشاشة بالضغط على الزر "↕" أو "F11" الموجود على اليمين.

يسمح متصفح Firefox أيضًا بتغيير حجم النص باستخدام مفاتيح اختصار لوحة المفاتيح:

  • اضغط على Ctrl و+ لتكبير حجم الخط
  • اضغط على Ctrl و- لتصغير حجم الخط
  • اضغط على Ctrl و0 للرجوع إلى حجم الخط الافتراضي

Chrome (أحدث إصدار)

إذا كنت تستخدم متصفح Firefox، يرجى النقر فوق '⁝' في الزاوية اليمنى العليا من المتصفح.

في منطقة "التكبير" بالقائمة، اضغط على "-" أو "+" للتكبير أو التصغير بالنسبة التي تريدها.

يمكنك أيضًا التبديل إلى وضع ملء الشاشة بالضغط على الزر "□" أو "F11" الموجود على اليمين.

يسمح متصفح Chrome أيضًا بتغيير حجم النص باستخدام مفاتيح اختصار لوحة المفاتيح:

  • اضغط على Ctrl و+ لتكبير حجم الخط
  • اضغط على Ctrl و- لتصغير حجم الخط
  • اضغط على Ctrl و0 للرجوع إلى حجم الخط الافتراضي

استخدم المكبر، وهي ميزة التكبير المضمنة في نظام التشغيل Windows

Select 'Ease of Access' in the control panel.

حدد "مركز سهولة الوصول" (Ease of Access Center).

حدد قائمة "تشغيل المكبر" (Start Magnifier) لبدء التشغيل.

تتوفر مفاتيح اختصار لوحة المفاتيح التالية عند استخدام المكبر.

  • اضغط على مفتاح Windows و+ للتكبير.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وR لتغيير حجم العدسة.
  • اضغط على مفتاح Windows و- للتصغير.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وD للتبديل إلى وضع "Docked".
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt ومفتاح المساحة لمعاينة سطح المكتب في وضع ملء الشاشة.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وI لعكس الألوان في نافذة التكبير.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وL للتبديل إلى وضع "Lens".
  • اضغط على مفاتيح Ctrl و Alt ومفاتيح الأسهم لتحريك التركيز في الاتجاه المختار.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وR لتغيير حجم العدسة.
  • اضغط على مفتاح Windows وEsc للخروج من "المكبر".

تغيير ألوان الخلفية والنص

إذا كنت تستخدم متصفح Microsoft Edge، وFirefox، وChrome فستحتاج إلى تثبيت مكون إضافي أو إضافة لتغيير ألوان الخلفية. يتوفر هنا عدد من المكونات الإضافية الخاصة بإمكانية الوصول:

المكونات الإضافية الخاصة بمتصفح Microsoft Edge المكونات الإضافية الخاصة بمتصفح Firefox إضافات متصفح Chrome

في هذا القسم يمكنك معرفة كيفية:

ضبط مستوى صوت النظام

picture

حدد "الأجهزة والصوت" (Hardware and Sound) في لوحة التحكم.

picture

حدد "ضبط مستوى صوت النظام" (Adjust system volume) ضمن خانة "الصوت".

picture

اضبط مؤشر "Master Volume" الموجود على اللوحة اليمنى ليتوافق مع مستوى الصوت المطلوب.

مساعدة الوصول إلى الخدمات

في إل جي، نلتزم بتوفير منتجات قابلة للوصول لعملائنا. يُرجى الاطلاع أدناه على قائمة الميزات التي تساعد المستخدمين الذين يعانون من ضعف الرؤية أو السمع أو القدرة على الحركة.

في هذا القسم، يمكنك معرفة كيفية:

ميزات الرؤية

تعديل حجم الخط

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

picture

حدد "تعزيزات الرؤية" في "إمكانية الوصول".

picture

حدد "حجم الخط ونمطه" في "تعزيزات الرؤية".

picture

قم بضبط حجم الخط.

Touch Zoom

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "تعزيزات الرؤية" في "إمكانية الوصول".

حدد "التكبير" في "تعزيزات الرؤية".

picture

قم بتشغيل خيار "اختصار التكبير".

TalkBack

picture

حدد "الوصولية" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "التحدث باستخدام الصوت" في "الوصولية".

picture

قم بتشغيل خيار "التحدث باستخدام الصوت".

picture

حدد الخيارات المفصلة لإعدادات "التحدث باستخدام الصوت" التي ترغب فيها.

ضبط ألوان الشاشة

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "تعزيزات الرؤية" في "إمكانية الوصول".

حدد "ضبط الألوان" في "تعزيزات الرؤية".

picture

قم بتشغيل خيار "ضبط الألوان".

حدد خيار درجة اللون التي ترغب في تغييرها.

ميزات السمع

ترجمة

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "تعزيزات السمع" في "إمكانية الوصول".

picture

حدد "تفضيلات الترجمة" في "إمكانية الوصول".

picture

حدد "حجم ونمط الترجمة" في "تفضيلات الترجمة".

picture

حدد "حجم النص" و "نمط الترجمة".

تنبيهات الوميض

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "إعدادات متقدمة" في "إمكانية الوصول".

حدد "تنبيه الوميض" في "إعدادات متقدمة".

picture

قم بتشغيل خيار "تنبيه الوميض بواسطة الكاميرا" في "تنبيه الوميض".

الصوت الموحد

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "تعزيزات السمع" في "إمكانية الوصول".

picture

قم بتشغيل خيار "الصوت الموحد" في "تعزيزات السمع".

ميزات الحركة والإدراك

مساعد اللمس

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "التفاعل والبراعة" في "إمكانية الوصول".

picture

قم بتشغيل خيار "قائمة المساعد" في "التفاعل والبراعة".

picture

حدد الزر العائم الموجود في الجانب الأيمن.

picture

حدد الزر للإجراء الذي ترغب فيه.

في هذا القسم، يمكنك معرفة كيفية:

ميزات الرؤية

ضبط حجم الخط

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

picture

حدد "نص أكبر" في "العرض وحجم النص".

picture

قم بضبط حجم الخط.

التكبير

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "التكبير" في "إمكانية الوصول".

picture

حدد طريقة التكبير ونطاق التكبير.

VoiceOver

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "VoiceOver" في "إمكانية الوصول".

picture

قم بضبط "معدل الكلام".

ميزات السمع

ترجمه

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "الترجمات والتعليقات التوضيحية" في "إمكانية الوصول".

picture

حدد "النمط" في "الترجمات والتعليقات التوضيحية".

picture

حدد الخيار الذي ترغب فيه.

تنبيه الوميض

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "الصوت/البصريات" في "إمكانية الوصول".

حدد "وميض الضوء للتنبيهات" في "الصوت/البصريات".

picture

حدد الخيار الذي ترغب فيه.

الصوت الموحد

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "الصوت/البصريات" في "إمكانية الوصول".

حدد "الصوت الموحد" في "الصوت/البصريات".

ميزات الحركة والإدراك

Touch Assistant

picture

حدد "إمكانية الوصول" في "الإعدادات".

حدد "اللمس" في "إمكانية الوصول".

picture

حدد "تكييفات اللمس" في "اللمس".

picture

حدد الإعدادات التي ترغب فيها.

Accessibility-Help Hero Banner

من الناس، للمجتمع

من خلال التجارب الرقمية الاستثنائية، نرسم البسمة على وجوه الناس بناءً على الابتكار الذي يتمحور حول الإنسان.

