أبرز الميزات ما هو webOS؟ الشاشة الرئيسية والتطبيقات الألعاب ونمط الحياة العروض الترويجية

ترفيه لا نهاية له في انتظارك

تتحد خدمات البث وتطبيقات التلفزيون الأكثر إثارة في تلفزيون LG TV.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

تعرض شاشة البث الرئيسية جميع التطبيقات والفئات والمحتوى الموصى به.

Home Screen

موطن كل ما تشاهده

كلما قمت بتشغيل التلفزيون، توجه إلى "My Profile" لاستكشاف تطبيقاتك المخصصة، والعودة إلى مسلسلاتك المفضلة، والحصول على توصيات بشأن ما تريد مشاهدته بعد ذلك.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

Global Streaming Services

عوالم من المحتوى اللامتناهي للاستكشاف

تبدو العروض مذهلة لدرجة أنك لا تريد التوقف عن المشاهدة. لا تفوّت

مكتبات المحتوى على Netflix وDisney+ وPrime Video وApple TV+.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

***الاشتراك المنفصل والكيانات المرتبطة به مطلوب لـ Netflix وDisney+ وAmazon Prime وApple TV+ وخدماتها ذات الصلة.

***تعد Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، ومسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.

****Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها.

امرأتان تشاهدان مباراة كرة قدم في غرفة معيشة مريحة. تحمل إحداهما كرة قدم وتشجع كل منهما فريقها بمكبرات صوت صفراء وحمراء. تظهر الشعارات التالية أدناه. Netflix وAmazon Prime Video وApple TV وYoutube وESPN وDAZN.

Sports Portal

تابع جميع المباريات الرياضية

هذه ميزة مخصصة لعشاق الرياضة. أنشئ صفحة مخصصة بفرقك ودورياتك المفضلة لتتبع الجداول والنتائج والمباريات من مكان واحد.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

استكشف المزيد من التطبيقات

*قد لا يتم إطلاق بعض التطبيقات في نفس الوقت الذي يتم فيه تشغيل webOS، وقد يختلف مدى توفرها حسب المنطقة.