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عروض مذهلة لفترة محدودة🎊📢

💡 مختارات ذكية– منزل ذكي بأسعار أذكى!

غسالة ™WashTower
تعبئة امامية كومبو
تعبئة امامية
تعبئة علوية
غسالة حوض مزدوج
This is a video showing the exterior of a washing machine.

This is a video showing the exterior of a washing machine.

انعم بحياة أفضل مع ضبط برامج الغسل المناسبة

انعم بحياة أفضل مع ضبط برامج الغسل المناسبة تعرّف على المزيد

الغسالات ومجففات الملابس

وضح هذه الصورة غسالة ملابس موضوعة في غرفة غسيل.

وضح هذه الصورة غسالة ملابس موضوعة في غرفة غسيل.

عناية ذكية مع حماية أفضل
للأقمشة بنسبة 18%

عناية ذكية مع حماية أفضل<br>للأقمشة بنسبة 18% تعرّف أكثر
This is an image showing the AIDD™ function.

تقنية ™AIDD

حماية أفضل للأقمشة مع عناية ذكية بالملابس

This is an image of water coming out of the washing machine in 5 directions.

تقنية TurboWash360™‎

تنظيف فائق في 39 دقيقة

This is an image of putting detergent into the washing machine.

درج ™ezDispense

املأ الدرج مرة واحدة لغسل
35حمولة من الملابس

مجفِّفات ملابس

This is an image of a washer and dryer placed side by side.

This is an image of a washer and dryer placed side by side.

مجفِّفات ذكية للحصول على
نتائج مؤكدة.

مجفِّفات ذكية للحصول على<br>نتائج مؤكدة. Learn More
This is a perspective image of the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ inside the dryer.

مجفِّف Dual Inverter Heat Pump™‎

معيار جديد للتجفيف الفعال

This is an image showing the steam function.

تقنية Steam™‎

القضاء على عث الغبار المنزلي
الحي بنسبة 99.9%

This is an image showing Auto Cleaning Condenser.

مكثف تلقائي التنظيف

استمتع بصيانة خالية من المتاعب

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