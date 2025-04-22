Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Built-in Electric Hob with 4 Burners + LG 60cm Built-in Oven, 72L,Telescopic Rail and Built-in Hood 60cm | Touch | LED Lighting

CBEZ2414B.WSEZM7
Bundle Image
first model front view
second model front view
third model front view

Key Features

  • Burner Timer
  • Multiple Touch Control
  • Large capacity
  • Variety of cooking modes
  • Touch Control
  • Powerful Suction
More
Products in this Bundle: 3
front view

CBEZ2414B

LG Built-in Electric Hob with 4 Burners
Front View

HC7Z2425S

Built-in Hood 60cm | Touch | LED Lighting
front view

WSEZM7225S2

LG 60cm Built-in Oven, 72L,Telescopic Rail
The STUDIO cooktop is installed in a kitchen island in a modern white kitchen.

Make Your Kitchen Comfortable and Professional with LG

LG offers premium embedded appliances with a versatile, sleek design and easy controls. In creating it, we were guided by the highest requirements for the ergonomics and equipment of a modern kitchen. LG's built-in appliances blend seamlessly into a variety of interiors.

Make Your Kitchen Comfortable and Professional with LG

Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?

Your Favorite Kitchen Duo

Experience harmony between your Induction Hob and Hood through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Powerful Performance

Select from three modes of hood operation, and enjoy clear air from its powerful suction.

Print

All Spec

