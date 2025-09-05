Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG Cooktop 5 burners radiant hob 90 cm + LG Hood 90 cm with Touch Control

CE5Z3625BN.HC7Z3
Key Features

  • Burner Timer
  • Multiple Touch Control
  • High Durable Parts
  • Touch Control
  • Powerful Suction
  • Elegant Design
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Electric Cooktop

CE5Z3625BN

LG Cooktop 5 burners radiant hob 90 cm

Front Image|LG Hood 90 cm with Touch Control|HC7Z3625S

HC7Z3625S

LG Hood 90 cm with Touch Control

The STUDIO cooktop is installed in a kitchen island in a modern white kitchen.

Make Your Kitchen Comfortable and Professional with LG

LG offers premium embedded appliances with a versatile, sleek design and easy controls. In creating it, we were guided by the highest requirements for the ergonomics and equipment of a modern kitchen. LG's built-in appliances blend seamlessly into a variety of interiors.

Easy Control​

Control with a Touch

Activate your Hood with just a touch of your finger.

This is an image of touching the touch control of the hood with a finger.

