InstaView Oven | Air Fry | Air Sous-Vide LG Built-in Microwave Oven | Touch Control| Stainless Steel |White Led Display | 8 Auto-cook Recipes

WSED7665B.MGBZ25.EMSJ.C
Key Features

  • Instaview
  • EasyClean™
  • ProBake Steam
  • Seamless design
  • Touch control
  • Cook mode
Products in this Bundle: 2
MGBZ2593F

LG Built-in Microwave Oven | Touch Control| Stainless Steel |White Led Display | 8 Auto-cook Recipes |
WSED7665B

InstaView Oven | Air Fry | Air Sous-Vide

Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?

Knock Twice, See Inside

Knock Twice, See Inside

Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.

Big Mess? No Problem

Big Mess? No Problem

In as quickly as 10 minutes, EasyClean™ leaves your oven clean and ready to go for your next use.

Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen

Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen

Check your food's progress from anywhere in the house with the LG ThinQ™ app.

A++ rated Oven

A++ rated Oven

Cooking with an exceptionally energy-efficient, A++ rated oven helps reduce electricity bills.

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Upgrade your kitchen style

Upgrade your kitchen style

Practical and precise cooking

Practical and precise cooking

