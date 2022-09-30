When most people hear the name LG, they think of smartphones, refrigerators and washing machines, but LG has a strong presence in sectors that go unnoticed by many consumers. LG strives to be a trusted partner in all sectors of business and that includes HVAC. With its brand philosophy based on the values of integration, expertise and commitment, LG has revealed its objective to expand the company presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) with a new range of air purification HVAC solutions for residential, office and commercial installations. Effective management of indoor quality has become more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic and LG is dedicated to bring customers and partners in the region the solutions and support to succeed with better air quality than ever.