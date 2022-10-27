In addition to increased efficiency, the R1 Compressor also brings durability and flexibility to the application of LG Smart Inverter systems. The R1 structure simplifies the oil-refrigerant separation process and improves overall system durability and reliability. With the more durable operation of LG Smart Inverter air conditioners, customers will experience fewer maintenance calls and enjoy a longer lifespan for their products. R1 Compressor performance also allows it to operate within a broader range of conditions. Vapor injection provides a 2-stage compression effect for improved heating performance even at extremely low outdoor temperatures. The smaller and lighter form factor makes the installation of the R1 Compressor easier and helps reduce the overall footprint of products where it is implemented as well. So, the R1 Compressor brings value to customers beyond efficiency and savings to include reliability and more flexible performance.