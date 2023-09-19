Refrigerant has evolved over the years as we’ve attempted to make HVAC systems more efficient and more eco-friendly. But there are still a number of different refrigerants being used today. Let’s look at the most prevalent refrigerant out there. While there are still some older HVAC systems that use refrigerants such as R-22 that are known to be very harmful to the ozone layer and the environment, these days most systems use refrigerants that are much safer. R-410A was the primary successor to R-22 as a refrigerant that has no impact to ozone (R22 GWP:1810, R410A GWP:2088). R-410A is the most common refrigerant used in HVAC systems to this day. However, R-410A will ultimately be phased out and replaced with refrigerants like R-32, which is used in some LG HVAC solutions. R-32 conveys heat more efficiently than other refrigerants and can reduce the consumption of electricity. It also has a GWP that is 1/3 that of R-410A and an ozone depletion potential of 0, making it much more enticing option for use in HVAC systems.