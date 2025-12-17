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Welcoming and comfortable environments
Create home-like, comforting spaces for patients and residents with our advanced air solutions and commercial displays.
- Scalable air conditioning systems for large
- healthcare facilities
- Interactive displays for information and wayfinding
Professional displays for medical accuracy
Delivering precise, stable images, our medical displays support accurate diagnosis and treatment.
- Exceptional image quality for detailed surgical procedures
- Diagnostic monitors that reveal subtle details with clarity
Tailored solutions for every specialty
From diagnostic rooms to operating theaters, LG solutions are designed for every medical environment.
- Telemedicine-ready displays for remote consultations
- Advanced controls for temperature, humidity, and air pressure
Hospital & Healthcare solutions by need
Lobby
LG enhances hospital lobbies with LED signage for clear info, kiosks for fast registration, secure cloud systems, and air solutions—boosting efficiency, safety, and comfort.
- HVAC
- Information Display
AHU
LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.
Standard Digital Signage
Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology designed to meet your business needs.
Operating room
LG’s medical display solutions for surgical environments provide the clarity and reliability surgeons need for critical procedures, ensuring confidence at every stage of patient care.
- IT Products
Medical displays
Find your path to the best outcomes with exceptional image quality, usability, and credibility.
Senior town
LG’s smart displays and air care solutions create a senior-friendly space with easy entertainment, immersive viewing, and optimal air quality for a healthy, comfortable environment.
- HVAC
- Information Display
ERV
LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air. A variety of energy-saving technologies and air purifying filters allow you to breathe healthier air.
VRF System Outdoor Units
LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.
LG MAGNIT
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.