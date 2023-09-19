About Cookies on This Site

LG LT-C602QLE0 conditioners, cassette canopy plasma

Specs

Support

Resource

LT-C602QLE0

Print

All Spec

ABILITY

Cooling

14.84

VOLTAGE. FREQUENCY. PHASE

(V, Hz / ᴓ)

220.60 / 1

POWER INPUT

Cooling / heating

6100 / -

OPERATING CURRENT

Cooling / heating

28.4 / -

EER

Cooling

8.3

AIR CIRCULATION

The indoor unit / outdoor unit

(34/31/28) 51

DEHUMIDIFICATION

(l / hr)

6.3

NOISE LEVEL

Indoor Unit (H / M / L)

49/46/43

Extenal Unit

62

(W X H X D) NET DIMENSIONS

Structure

840x288x840

Decorative Panel

950x25x950

Extenal Unit

900x1,065x370

NET WEIGHT

The indoor unit / outdoor unit

25.6 / 95

LED SERVICE

(ᴓ) Liquid

9.52

(ᴓ) Gas

19.05

BENEFITS

Temperature Control

Yes

Plasma Filter

my choice

Pre - filter (washable / anti-fungal)

Yes

Steps, fan / cooling / heating

4/5 / -

Control of the airflow direction (up, down)

Yes

Remote control type

Unplugged wire

Temperature setting (cooling / heating)

16-30 / 16-30

Increasing temperature

1

(Mekoum device) autoplay

Yes

Self - diagnosis

Yes

Temporary

Yes

Dry process of soft

Yes

Delay start (minutes)

Yes

Defrost

Yes

Hot Start

Yes

Strong cooling

Yes

Low perimeter control

my choice

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.