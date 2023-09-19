About Cookies on This Site

Air conditioner hanging on the ceiling of the LG - inverter system technology (7.0 kW)

AV-W24GKLT0

Indoor Unit Intro

All Spec

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Product Type

Air Suspended Ceiling

Cooling / heating

Cooling and heating

Alanfrr Technology

Yes

Fast cooling

Yes

Super energy saving

Yes

Coolers protection of the environment

Yes

Purification of the Clean Air

Yes

Control the rate of air flow

Yes

Noise internal unit level (H / M / L)

47/45/43 dB (A)

Operating range

Up to 54 ° C

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power supply (ø / V / Hz)

1/230/60

Cooling capacity

7.0 Kw (24,000 Btu / h)

Energy used

2.1 kW

Energy Efficiency %

11.6 Btu / hr / W

COP

3.4 W / W

INTERNAL UNITY

AC current

0.7 A.

Air flow rate (H / M / L)

21.4 / 19.8 / 18.2 CMM

Dehumidify rate

2.6 ℓ / h

Body dimensions (width × height × depth)

1,350 × 650 × 220 mm

Net weight

34.0 kg

ODU

AC current

8.7 A.

Compressor Type

Rotary double

Sound level (H)

50 dB (A)

(Width × height × depth)

870 × 655 × 320 mm

Net weight

34 kg

Delivery pipes (liquid)

Ø 6.35 mm

Delivery pipes (gas)

Ø 12.70 mm

Exchange (external / internal)

Ø 20 mm / 16 mm

.toul Pipes maximum (the main pipeline)

50 m

Vertical height maximum. (internal external)

30 m

THE POSSIBILITY OF INSTALLATION

Shops

Yes

Restaurants

Yes

Offices

Yes

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.