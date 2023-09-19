We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Thin screen wide viewing angle
All Spec
Screen Size
32 - inch
Screen Type
IPS LED BLUE
Contrast Ratio
16:9
Screen resolution
1920 * 1080 FHD
Ratio of brightness
400NIT
Lighting contrast
1300:1
Kinetics CR
1: 500,000
The viewing angle
178 * 178 degrees
Response time
16 ms
Digital
HDMI (1), DVI (1 ), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input
Analog
Main: RGB (1) (Shared Component) (1), AV (1)
Sound
RGB / DVI-D / Component ( 3.5Φ 1)
External controller
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1)
USB
Yes
Digital
NA
Analog
NA
Sound
External Speakers
External controller
NA
Sound balance
Yes
Sound power
20 Watt
Amplifier
Yes
Acoustic patterns
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
Sides size
18.9mm (Top / Left / Right) , 26mm (Bottom
Screen size
74.04 cm x 44.2 cm x 3.56 cm
Weight
7.9 kg
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Taels Maud
To 5 * 5
Automatic adjustment of brightness
Permeated
ISM way
Yes
Lock
Yes
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
Installing VESA
200 * 200
CB scheme
Yes
EMC
FCC Class "B" / VCC/ C-TICK/ CE/ KCC
The built-in media player
Yes
