Thin screen wide viewing angle

Specs

Support

Resource

Thin screen wide viewing angle

32WL30

Thin screen wide viewing angle

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size

32 - inch

Screen Type

IPS LED BLUE

Contrast Ratio

16:9

Screen resolution

1920 * 1080 FHD

Ratio of brightness

400NIT

Lighting contrast

1300:1

Kinetics CR

1: 500,000

The viewing angle

178 * 178 degrees

Response time

16 ms

ENTRANCES

Digital

HDMI (1), DVI (1 ), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Main: RGB (1) (Shared Component) (1), AV (1)

Sound

RGB / DVI-D / Component ( 3.5Φ 1)

External controller

RS232C (1), RJ45 (1)

USB

Yes

EXITS

Digital

NA

Analog

NA

Sound

External Speakers

External controller

NA

AUDIO PROPERTIES

Sound balance

Yes

Sound power

20 Watt

Amplifier

Yes

Acoustic patterns

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

FEATURES

Sides size

18.9mm (Top / Left / Right) , 26mm (Bottom

Screen size

74.04 cm x 44.2 cm x 3.56 cm

Weight

7.9 kg

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Taels Maud

To 5 * 5

Automatic adjustment of brightness

Permeated

ISM way

Yes

Lock

Yes

VALIDATION AND INSTALLATION VESA

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

Installing VESA

200 * 200

CB scheme

Yes

EMC

FCC Class "B" / VCC/ C-TICK/ CE/ KCC

CONSENSUS MULTIMEDIA PLAYERS

The built-in media player

Yes

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.