About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
42",47',55"

Specs

Support

Resource

42",47',55"

42WS10

42",47',55"

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size

42" ,47", 55"

Contrast Ratio

16:9

Screen resolution

1920 * 1080

Screen Type

IPS

Ratio of brightness

450 NIT

Lighting contrast

1300:1

Response time

8 ms

The viewing angle

178 * 178 degrees

ENTRANCES

Digital

HDMI (1), DVI (1 ), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Component (1), AV (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Sound

RGB / DVI-D / AV / Component (3.5Φ 1)

External controller

Main: RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR (1)

USB

Yes

EXITS

Digital

DVI-D (1)

Analog

Component (1), Composite (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Sound

External Speakers

External controller

RS232C

FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

ISM way

Yes

Taels Maud

To 5 * 5

Automatic adjustment of brightness

Permeated

Lock

Yes

Power indicator on / off

Yes

Energy saving mode

Yes (minimum, medium and maximum)

USB player

Yes

VALIDATION AND INSTALLATION VESA

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

CB scheme

Yes

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC

CONSENSUS MULTIMEDIA PLAYERS

External multimedia player

Yes

The built-in media player

Yes

MATCH PROGRAMS

Almtmirh signal compatibility

Elite-w lite

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.